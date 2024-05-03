Stock Up on Pet Essentials With These Chewy Deals
Chewy has everything your pets need and right now, you can save up to 35% off your purchase.
We all love our pets. For many people, pets have become a member of the family. If you love your pet like family, you'll want to give them the best of everything. Taking good care of your pets can get expensive, from toys to medicine and other essentials, it can feel overwhelming. With Chewy, you can save while you stock up on everything you need for your favorite animal.
If you shop right now, Chewy will send you an eGift card valued at $30. This applies to all orders over $100, although you'll need to enter code HAVEFUN to secure your savings.
There are some items that you'll always need for your pets, like the best dog food. When you shop with Chewy, you can set up auto-ship on those items so you'll never run out. Right now, you can also save 35% off your first auto-ship order -- no code required.
If you're looking for medicine and other pharmaceuticals for your pet at an affordable price, Chewy has you covered there too. You can save 20% off your first pharmacy order using code RX20 during checkout.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Chewy and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
