Best Flower Delivery Deals: Top Deals on Mother's Day Flowers You Can Order Now

When it comes to Mother's Day, sending a Mother's Day gift is one way of letting all the moms and mother figures in your life know you appreciate them. If you're not sure what to give, it's hard to go wrong with flowers. Thanks to an ever-growing selection of online floral delivery services, making sure flowers arrive on time is easier than ever.

This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 12, but you don't need to wait until the last minute to order flowers. Take advantage of these current deals and schedule ahead for May 12 delivery. We've rounded up the best deals available on flowers, plus we've included some of our favorite places to shop for plants online, in case she's more of a houseplant or orchid person. Keep an eye on this article, as we'll keep it up to date. We're anticipating even more deals as we approach Mother's Day.

BloomsyBox Bloomsybox Save $10 on select bouquets Bloomsybox offers individual bouquets -- as well as flower subscription services in which customers can get fresh floral arrangements from sustainable farms -- delivered weekly, bi-weekly or monthly on a three- or six-month subscription plan. Among their signature collections is a sophisticated collaboration with the New York Botanical Garden. You can also save 20% on your first subscription service. Bloomsybox has select bouquets on sale on a rotating basis, where you can save as much as $10 on popular arrangements. Currently, you can preorder for delivery up to May 11, but there is a delivery surcharge of $20 for bouquets delivered on May 11. Bloomsybox also has an Amazon storefront where flower arrangements and subscription services can be purchased, although the selection isn't as extensive as directly on the Bloomsybox website, it's an easy way to shop for flowers. See at Bloomsybox

Bouqs The Bouqs Co. Save $20 on Deluxe Bouqs The Bouqs Co. has a reputation for quickly delivering a diverse array of high-quality flowers. Their Mother's Day collection is now live on the site and includes a number of exclusive seasonal bouquets. There are currently no direct discounts or promo codes, but there's a great selection of arrangements under $60, and if you create an account you can save $10 on every delivery. They also release a new deal every week that showcases a gorgeous bouquet, usually discounted by 20%. For example, right now, the deal of the week is Lemonade, a cheery yellow arrangement down to $60 from $74. One caveat is that the deal-of-the-week special is applicable only on ASAP delivery. The Bouqs Co. also offers fresh flower subscriptions, starting at $44 per month, which will save you about 30% off per bouquet versus a one-time purchase price and lots of arrangements priced under $50. You can order now and schedule for delivery on May 11, but it will cost you an extra $12 on top of the regular delivery fee. See at Bouqs

1-800-Flowers 1-800 Flowers Save up to $20 on select arrangements Dubbed as the most affordable flower delivery by our CNET reviewers, 1-800 Flowers has been in the game for years, with its reputation staked on floral delivery. It offers one of the widest delivery areas available, and there is a constant rotation of flowers on sale. Currently, you can save up to $20 on select bouquets. You can also save 15% if you sign up for flower subscription services. Right now, most arrangements are available for a May 12 delivery for an additional $3 delivery fee. In addition, you may be able to get same-day Mother's Day delivery on select flowers and locations. See at 1-800-Flowers

UrbanStems UrbanStems Save up to $42 on bouquets UrbanStems offers stylish, modern arrangements of high-quality flowers, and this week they are celebrating Peony Week by offering a free gift of Laneige's new Bouncy and Firm Radiance Boosting Sleeping Mask with the purchase of any size peony bouquet. They almost always have dozens of arrangements on sale that can save you anywhere from $5 to $42, depending on which bouquet you choose. Plus, many arrangements qualify for overnight or even same-day shipping. Currently, you can schedule flower delivery as late as May 11. See at UrbanStems

From You Flowers/CNET From You Flowers Save 10% sitewide Choose from a huge selection of Mother's Day arrangements at From You Flowers, and thanks to a promo code automatically applied at checkout, you'll save 10% on your order. There are several different unique bouquets discounted. Plus, you can choose May 11 or May 12 as delivery dates, with May 12 having a modest additional $3 delivery fee. See at From You Flowers

ProFlowers/CNET ProFlowers Bouquets from $45 ProFlowers has a huge selection of flower bouquets at a wide variety of prices, including some arrangements as low as $45, so even if you're on a budget, you can find something affordable to send. There are no specific discounts this week, however we will update this as any offers become available. You can currently order for any date leading up to (and including) Mother's Day. See at Proflowers

Farmgirl Flowers FarmGirl Flowers Save 20% off Mother's Day Sale flowers FarmGirl Flowers offers sustainably grown flowers sourced from as many local, US-based farms as possible. This week, you can get 20% off any arrangement in the Mother's Day Sale shop with offer code MOTHERLODE. This offer code expires Friday, April 10, but if you use it now, you can arrange for Mother's Day delivery. Most flowers can be ordered for delivery through May 12, but for many Mother's Day deliveries, there is a $25 fee. See at Farmgirlflowers

Teleflora/CNET Teleflora Save 20% with promo code Right now, you can save 20% sitewide thanks to the promo code UPSELL20PDP, which should be automatically entered at checkout. Teleflora also has a rotating deal of the day where the biggest savings can be found: A $50 bouquet is just $40, and the same bouquet's $200 version is just $160. There is a wide variety of Mother's Day arrangements on offer, and delivery is available, including on Mother's Day. See at Teleflora

easyplant Easyplant Save up to $679 on collections Easyplant sells high-quality houseplants that come in self-watering pots. All she has to do is fill the reservoir about once a month, and the plants soak up water, so daily watering is no longer a thing. The plants all come in heavy-duty ceramic pots in an array of colors. While there are no straightforward discounts right now, Easyplant has some big savings when you purchase a collection of two or more plants. On the modest side, you can save $13 on the retail price (two plants) and on the epic, fill-her-entire-house-with-plants side, you can save $679 on a collection of 22 plants. There are plenty of bundle sizes in between too. As with other plant-delivery services, you can't choose the exact day of delivery. Plants arrive within four to nine business days after the order is placed. See at Easyplant

The Sill The Sill Save up to 30% The Sill is one of our favorite places to shop for plants online, and it's known for high-quality plants, including ferns, orchids, tropical houseplants and more. Select plants, like this pet-friendly, tri-colored Stromanthe are on sale for between 25% and 30% off. You can also save when you purchase plant sets, including pet-safe and low-light collections. You can arrange direct shipping to Mom's house, but unlike with floral delivery, you can't specify a date. Shipping happens within two and six business days of purchase, with plants arriving via UPS between one and four days, so keep this in mind when placing the order to make sure it arrives by Mother's Day, See at Thesill

Other online flower delivery services

When is Mother's Day in 2024?

In 2024, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 12.

What is the best online flower delivery service?



The best online flower delivery services offer two main things: beautiful, fresh flowers and reliable, fast delivery. Our team of reviewers tested a handful of popular online floral delivery services and felt that The Bouqs Co. has the best overall selection of flowers. It ranked 1-800 Flowers as best budget and Bloomsybox for best flower subscription.

How soon should I order flowers online before Mother's Day?

Nearly every flower delivery service on this list has a form of overnight delivery, with some even offering same-day services, but it can cost you. To avoid high delivery fees, try to order flowers at least one week before the big event. Additionally, when shopping for flowers, keep in mind that rural addresses may not qualify for same or next-day delivery. If you're able, you can shop anytime and arrange for advance delivery. We've noted in this article if Mother's Day delivery is available yet.

Will my flowers arrive in time for Mother's Day?

With enough advance notice or expedited delivery, flowers ordered online should arrive in time for delivery. Keep in mind that most floral delivery services can't guarantee a delivery time, especially for weekends and big holidays. For this reason, it may be a good idea to have them arrive the Friday or Saturday before Mother's Day. Weekend and holiday delivery fees are often more expensive, so you'll also save a little cash by doing this.