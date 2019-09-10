Apple Event 2019: iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Arcade, iPad, Watch 2019 and everything announced

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Apple Event

Welcome to Apple's latest round of "What the iPhone has in store for us for 2019 and 2020!" We got updates on Apple Arcade, a new entry-level iPad for 2019, a new Watch Series 5, and of course, an iPhone 11. But the big deal was an iPhone 11 Pro, though, the new flagship sporting three cameras and some features. And you'll be able to win an iPhone 11 in our Apple Core giveaway.

The most surprising development leading up to Apple's annual announcements of its new iPhones? For the first time, the company is simultaneously streaming the event on YouTube as well as its own site. The times, they are a changin'.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

The expected iPhone 11 debuted with a dual-camera configuration in a new design in six colors. Features include Dolby Atmos audio, Wi-Fi 6, an ultrawide camera lens and enhanced camera features. You'll be able to take landscape selfies and videos and slo-mo video. It gets a power boost in the form of a new A13 Bionic processor (with a faster graphics processor). We saw a new action RPG game, Pascal's Wager from Giant Network, to show off the GPU performance and spatial audio. It isn't an Apple Arcade title, though, which is interesting.

It starts at $699.

The iPhone 11 Pro has a "Super Retina XDR" display that's based on the Pro XDR Display. It has the fidget-spinner mocked tri-camera setup, a new matte finish, and uses the A13 Bionic as well. Apple claims longer battery life, though. It comes bundled with the fast-charge adapter.

The cameras are all new and include ultrawide -- for Apple's claim of 4x zoom -- edge-to-edge focus signals and updated signal processing. Apple was also very proud of its new Deep Fusion technology, a nine-shot multishot mode that merges them to deliver an HDR image. It starts at $999, and the larger 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099. Preorders start Friday and ship on Sept. 20.

Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus

Apple took the opportunity to introduce us to some new games for its upcoming all-you-can-eat game subscription service, coming later this month which will run $4.99 per month per family, with a 1 month free trial. You can get Apple TV+ for free for a year if you buy Apple devices.

Konami -- Frogger in Toy Town

Capcom -- Shinsekai Deep Sea

Annapurna Interactive -- Sayonara Wild Hearts

Apple TV Plus launches November 1st in over 100 countries, for another $4.99 per month for a family subscription. We saw a longer trailer of Jason Momoa's new show.

iPad 2019

The company is replacing its sixth-generation model with a new 10.2-inch seventh-generation model optimized for the new iPad OS. It's got improved brightness, a better viewing angle, A10 Fusion chip and adds Smart Connector plus a new smart keyboard cover. So you can enjoy all the new games and content! For the same price as before, starting at the end of the month.

Apple Watch Series 5

The new Watch Series 5 features a new always-on display that can drop as low as 1Hz refresh to save power, compass and optimized faces. With fancy new bands and faces! GPS models will start at $399 and $499 for cell models. Series 3 stays in the line, but the price has dropped to a start of $199. The company also announced three new health studies: hearing, heart and movement and menstrual-cycle tracking.

If you're feeling nostalgic, you can go back and read our liveblog for the event.