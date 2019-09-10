Screenshot by Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The iPhone 11 ($699), iPhone 11 Pro ($999) and iPhone 11 Pro Max ($1,099) are here, flexing new camera muscle, a fresh palette of colors and the A13 Bionic chip that promises speedier performance across the board. From the front, this crop of iPhones look like last year's iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR -- notch and all. From the back, a square camera array shouts out the difference between 2018 and 2019. Apple's redesigned camera mount makes the iPhone 11 devices stand out, but it also houses two camera sensors for the iPhone 11 or three for the 11 Pro.

Apple announced its flagship phones for 2019 on Tuesday during its annual launch event. You can catch up on everything Apple announced.

For many people, the iPhone represents the gold standard for smartphone design and cutting-edge features like Face ID unlocking, which Apple says is now even faster than before. Despite new features like a faster A13 Bionic processor and support for Wi-Fi 6, Apple's iPhone challenge this year is mighty. Phone sales are down. Competitors are pulling ahead on camera tools and features. The iPhone 11 phones, which lack 5G support, could fall behind while the speedier data networks continue to grow in 2020.

The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max go on preorder starting Friday, Sept. 13 at 5am PT. They arrive in-store on Sept. 20. Apple will continue to sell the iPhone XR for $599 and the iPhone 8 with $449.

New iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

Two screen sizes: 5.8- and 6.5-inch OLED displays



Super Retina XDR display supports HDR 10 with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Textured matte finish

Three rear cameras with 4x optical zoom: Wide, ultra-wide, telephoto lenses

Upcoming camera feature called Deep Fusion compiles 9 images to reduce noise and amp up details

4 hours more battery life (Pro) and 5 hours longer battery life (Pro Max) than last year's models

Faster Face ID unlocking

Wi-Fi 6 support

4K video for both front and rear cameras, with slow-motion video for the selfie camera

New portrait lighting effect: Monochrome

iOS 13 on-board

Fast charging adaptor

Colors: Midnight green, space grey, silver, gold

What's new in the iPhone 11

Six colors, including yellow, purple, and Product RED

A13 Bionic chip

Hour more battery life than iPhone XR

Faster Face ID unlocking

Wi-Fi 6 support

Dual camera system with a 12-megapixel lenses: wide and ultra-wide (switch by tapping on the screen)

Camera night mode

2x optical zoom

New portrait lighting in monochrome

12-megapixel front-facing camera (up from 7-megapixels)



4K video for both front and rear cameras, with slow-motion video for the selfie camera

iOS 13

Starts at $699

Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Will the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max reinvigorate Apple's iPhones, or will excitement flag? Stay tuned as we weigh in on Apple's announcement and go hands-on when we see Apple's new iPhones after the event.