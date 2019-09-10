Esto también se puede leer en español.

iPhone 11 camera can take slow-motion selfie videos

"Slofies" are now a thing.

Apple's new iPhone just took selfies to the next level. 

Apple introduced the iPhone 11 at its annual fall event on Tuesday at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. While describing the iPhone 11's camera features, Apple executive Kaiann Drance said the new phone can take selfies that are slow-motion videos, or "slofies." The new iPhone starts at $699.

