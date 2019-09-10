This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.
Apple introduced the iPhone 11 at its annual fall event on Tuesday at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. While describing the iPhone 11's camera features, Apple executive Kaiann Drance said the new phone can take selfies that are slow-motion videos, or "slofies." The new iPhone starts at $699.
You can watch the whole Apple event on CNET's livestream, and you can also follow CNET's live blog.
Discuss: iPhone 11 camera can take slow-motion selfie videos
