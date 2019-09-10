Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Apple Event

Apple iOS 13 will be released on Sept. 19, Apple announced on the heels of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro event in Cupertino on Tuesday. As usual, iOS 13 will be a free software update for iPhone 6S and later. Additional software features will be coming on Sept. 13, with iOS 13.1.7, according to an Apple press release.

Apple also announced the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Max phones, which include upgraded cameras and lower-than-usual price points, but no major changes in form or function.

iOS 13 includes new features such as Dark Mode, and the Sign in With Apple tool that aims to improve user privacy when creating new accounts on other apps. It also features new camera and video editing tools, such as the ability to adjust portrait lighting.

In the meantime, you can still join the beta for iOS 13 and test out many of the new features.