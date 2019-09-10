Apple TV Plus will launch Nov. 1 at $4.99 a month, with yearlong free trial for iPhone, Mac, Apple TV owners

Apple

Apple Event

Apple TV Plus will launch Nov. 1 for $4.99 a month, and people who buy an iPhone, Mac or Apple TV get to watch for a year free. The details about Apple's planned subscription service for exclusive original TV shows and movies were revealed at Apple's flagship iPhone event Tuesday, which is expected to unveil its iPhone 11 and show off other Apple products and services.

Though Apple has produced trailers for four of its original shows so far, it didn't speciyhow many titles will actually be available to watch at launch.

By comparison, Disney Plus, the highly anticipated streaming service from the entertainment giant, will launch Nov. 12 for $7 a month -- with a large library of movies and shows available immediately. Streaming services based on cable networks, like Showtime or HBO Now, usually range between $9 to $15 a month.

And Netflix, the world's biggest subscription streaming service, prices its most popular plan at $13 a month in the US; it offers other tiers at $9 and $16 monthly rates.

Free trials are the industry standard: Most streaming video services offer introductory free periods for new members. But Apple's one-year free period for gadget owners is atypically long. But the tactic worked well for Apple Music -- Apple launched its music service with an extended, six-month free trial.

Apple quickly established its bona fides in subscriptions businesses with Apple Music. But the content on Apple Music is essentially the same as every other music service: Its competitors, like Spotify and Pandora Premium, all have tens of millions of songs and they all price their standard tier at $10 a month. Apple Music has been successful largely because of its presence on the iPhone, which is already in the pockets of hundreds of millions of people. But Apple Music hasn't been nearly as successful working the other direction, acting as a lure to get people to buy the latest Apple gadget.

In March, Apple officially announced its concept for a Netflix-like subscription TV service at a star-studded event. But the company held back on the main details that potential subscribers needed to know about Apple TV Plus, like what day it would launch, what content would be available to stream and, crucially, how much it will cost.

The company previously had specified that Apple TV Plus won't have ads and will be available in more than 100 countries. It will also be part of Apple's family sharing feature, which allows you and up to five family members to share a plan. Apple TV Plus will also live inside the company's TV app. There, Apple TV Plus will sit next to other video subscriptions such as HBO or Starz. (But not Netflix.)

This is a breaking story; check back for updates.