This Smart Pillow Senses When You're Snoring and Adjusts Your Head Accordingly

At CES 2024, a Chinese-based company presented what it claims is the first smart, anti-snoring pillow. I have tested hundreds of sleeping products, bedding and accessories, and I have never seen anything like this.

DeRucci's new line of sleep health technologies was first announced Dec. 14 in a press release. Its smart sleep products -- including its smart mattress, intelligent height-adjustable pillow, AI sleep monitoring, intelligent voice control panels and curtain tracks -- were unveiled at CES 2024 this Tuesday.

DeRucci is a sleep health company with a mission to "Let people sleep better." Founded in 2004, the company has since collaborated with international medical organizations and research institutions to bring its products to market. Within the last year, DeRucci has released 12 new AI mattresses. It also sells custom bedding to over 17 countries and regions worldwide.

Smart pillow combats snoring

The anti-snoring pillow is one of the new, coolest products at CES this year. The pillow works by monitoring for slight movement that may indicate snoring. When it recognizes that a sleeper is snoring, it intervenes by adjusting the loft and moving the position of a sleeper's head. In addition to reducing snoring, the goal is to reduce the risk of sleep apnea.

The Anti-Snore Smart Pillow pairs with an app and remote to manually move your head to a comfortable position before you fall asleep. According to an internal clinical study, the company says its pillow can reduce snoring up to 89%.

Smart mattress alerts you about your health

The DeRucci T11 Pro smart mattress monitors changes in your sleep position overnight. DeRucci

In addition to its smart pillow, DeRucci's smart mattress made headway, earning a CES 2024 Innovation Award. The DeRucci T11 Pro contains patented AI technology, which DeRucci says "adjusts to the individual's health for optimal sleep," in addition to alerting an individual about potential health issues arising from their sleep data.

The T11 Pro incorporates 23 embedded sensors that monitor small changes in temperature, sleep position and heart rate throughout the night. It also has a layer of air bags that respond to changes in position to better support your spine, neck and hips.

Future of sleep monitoring technology

A brochure for the T11 Pro Mattress. DeRucci

DeRucci's new line of sleep technology will be available in the US sometime this year. According to a statement shared with CNET, the T11 Pro Smart mattress will be priced around $8,327, and the Anti-Snore Smart Pillow will cost about $972.

The most expensive pillows I've tested are well below the $500 mark, and the most costly mattresses I've seen are around $4,000. It is clear that these smart sleep health products are above average price range. But with added technology, it will be up to the consumer to decide if the additional health monitoring is worth it.

At-home health screening and monitoring is a trend we're seeing more and more. CES 2023 saw companies show off a smart toilet sensor that monitors your pee, a cuffless, fingertip blood pressure monitor and a sleep mask that tracks your eye movement, to name a few.

However, health screening has already hit the mainstream. Currently on the market is the popular Eight Sleep Pod Cover that uses smart technology to adjust your body temperature and monitor and track your sleep data. Also, Tempur-Pedic offers its Tempur Adapt mattress with the compatible Smart Base that adjusts to reduce snoring. More monitoring sleep products are sure to follow this year.