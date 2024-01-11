What Did You Say? These Eye Glasses That Could Replace Some Hearing Aids Seem Really Cool

People delay or avoid wearing a hearing aid for many different reasons, but one big one is how people feel wearing them and the perceived stigma it can bring. At CES this year, I tried on EssilorLuxottica's potential new solution for folks with mild or moderate hearing loss: eye glasses that have hearing tech built right in: Nuance Audio glasses.

I slipped on the Nuance Audio in one of places where the technology could truly come in handy: The bustling and noisy showroom floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center at CES 2024. During a conversation at the company's booth, the glasses did indeed elevate the voice of the person I was speaking with.

It almost sounded like hearing someone's voice over the phone on speakerphone. As I moved my head to speak with someone else, the glasses adjusted accordingly. However, I only had the chance to try out the glasses for a few minutes, so it's challenging to tell how well they work in prolonged use.

Nuance Audio glasses are intended for people who have a hard time hearing conversations in loud environments, such as during a crowded party or at a busy convention. Microphones and speakers are embedded in the glasses, and algorithms on the backend enhance the voice of the person you're speaking with.

The company says it uses beamforming technology, similar to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, to focus signals in the correct direction so that the glasses heighten the correct voice. You can adjust the volume on the glasses themselves, through the accompanying app or with a dedicated remote control, and they charge wirelessly.

The frames themselves rely on the concept of "open-ear hearing," EssilorLuxottica said in a press release, so that ambient sound isn't blocked out the way it might be with a traditional earbud you stick into your ear canal. The Nuance Audio frames launch in late 2024 and prescription lenses will be available.

EssilorLuxottica isn't marketing the Nuance glasses as a replacement for a hearing aids, although it's registering with the FDA as an over-the-counter hearing device. But the new glasses-with-hearing-tech advancement reflects a growing landscape of hearing technology and an increasing demand for those who need it.

In late 2022, a new rule from the US Food and Drug Administration went into effect, loosening the rules on how hearing aids can be sold, allowing more companies to make products for people with mild or moderate hearing loss.

CNET Wellness writer Jessica Rendall contributed to this story.