The holiday season is fast approaching and with it, the first days of winter. While you can't control the temperature around you, you can turn your favorite bed or other parts of your home into the coziest, warmest place. If you're looking for a way to stay warm in the cold without maxing out your heating bill, these are the best products for sleeping during the cold months.

Some of these products are for your bed, some are for you to lounge around your house in and some help control the air temperature at night. The winter products on this list have been chosen based on price, materials, customer reviews, feel and comfort, durability and personal testing. As a note, most prices for bedding are shown for twin sizes.

Choose a few for yourself or give them to your family and friends. We hope they help you stay warm this winter season.

Best gifts for sleeping cozy this fall

The Company Store The Company Store Legends Hotel Alberta down comforter Best down comforter $339 at The Company Store This 100% premium down comforter from The Company Store is the ultimate for winter warmth and comfort. The extra warmth option (it also comes in light and medium weight for warmer months) has a 650 fill power and is made from ethically sourced, certified European down. It has a baffle box construction that not only looks beautiful on your bed, it also ensures that the stuffing stays in place, so you don't have to worry about it shifting to one side as you move. With its finished top stitch, you can use it as a top comforter, but it also has loops on each corner if you prefer to attach it to a duvet cover. Unlike other down comforters that are only available in white, it comes in four other neutral colors: ivory, alabaster, cloud blue and gray. Best features: Hypoallergenic

Shell is made of 300-thread count premium combed cotton sateen

Designed for an oversized style -- will hang 15 inches off the edge of bed $339 at The Company Store

Amazon Beautyrest heated mattress pad Best heated mattress pad $139 at Amazon Heated blankets are the go-to for electrical heat, but this heated mattress pad from Beautyrest brings cozy up a notch. It has five different heat settings and dual controllers that allow you to adjust each side to different temperatures. It also has a preheat function and a 10-hour automatic shutoff feature that ensures the mattress pad won't overheat. It's made from 100% cotton, so not only does it keep you cozy, but it's also soft and breathable, which means you stay warm without overheating. Plus, it's totally machine washable (just make sure you remove the controllers first). Best features: Queen, king and California king include two controllers -- perfect for sleeping with a partner

The fitted skirt makes sure it won't slip off during the night

Warms your bed up to 80 degrees $139 at Amazon

Wayfair Charlton Home Holborn wool throw Best wool blanket $84 at Wayfair Layering your bedding is the key to staying warm this winter, and this Holborn Wool Throw from Charlton Home is the coziest final touch. It does a good job on its own, but when you put it on top of a down comforter, it adds extra insulation that traps in serious heat. The blanket combines natural wool and acrylic yarn so it helps keep you warm, but is also soft, comfortable and durable. It comes in four classic colors -- platinum, beige, navy blue and cream -- and has a classic cable knit finish that looks stylish and high-end on your bed. Best features: Machine-washable

It is 51 inches wide by 60 inches long, large enough to curl up into

92-day warranty $84 at Wayfair

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Cloud Knit throw Best knit blanket $169 at Cozy Earth The Cozy Earth Knit Throw blanket is so soft and comfortable that I wish I could throw it on as a sweater and wear it with me everywhere I go. It's made from 100% bamboo viscose, making it feel just as light and breathable as it is cozy. It's a soft, drapey knit blanket that almost melts over your body as you snuggle up in it. It's ideal for winter or any season you want to bundle up with a nice blanket. The Cozy Earth Knit Throw measures 50 by 60 inches. It's not quite big enough to cover an entire queen mattress, but it's still a perfectly good blanket to bring into bed with you if you want a cozy, yet lightweight layer. Beware if you sleep with a partner, it's so comfy there's a good chance they'll try to blanket-hog from you. When I'm not using mine, I love keeping it folded over my comforter near the end of my bed to give it an extra cozy feel and add more texture to my bedding. Best features: Made of 100% viscose from bamboo

From Cozy Earth, a brand mentioned on Oprah's Favorite Things list

Available in white or ivory $169 at Cozy Earth

Baloo Living Baloo Living weighted comforter Best weighted comforter $279 at Baloo Living Weighted blankets are great for warmth and comfort. Its design traps heat while also relieving stress with a hug-like sensation. Now there's a weighted blanket large enough to cover your whole bed: Baloo Living's weighted comforter. Made with a 100% cotton exterior and interior and a glass microbead fill, the comforter is free from polyester or synthetic liners. While the comforter is warm, it is still light enough to use in all seasons. The comforter is machine-washable and available in full or queen and king sizes. Best features: Choose between 15 pounds, 20 pounds or 25 pounds

Made only of natural and chemical-free materials

Comes in full or queen and king sizes $279 at Baloo Living

Parachute Home Parachute Organic Cloud cotton quilt Best quilt $239 at Parachute Home Parachute is a premium bedding brand that offers products from bedding and baths to home goods, such as robes and furniture. Parachute's Organic Cloud Cotton Quilt is designed to keep you warm and comfortable. Made of three layers of 100% organic cotton and polyester fill, the quilt is soft and light -- just like a cloud. Layer this product on top of a comforter, duvet or blanket, or use it on its own. Be aware that if you have pets that sleep with you, their paws might unintentionally pull at the delicate fibers. The quilt is machine-washable and available in twin or twin XL, full or queen and king or California king. Best features: Comes in five different pastel colors

Made of 100% organic cotton and an insulating polyester fill

Three-ply gauze fabrication and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified $239 at Parachute Home

Brooklinen Brooklinen Flannel Core sheet set Best flannel sheets $167 at Brooklinen When you buy from Brooklinen, you know you're getting premium quality at a reasonable price. Known for their sheets, if you buy anything from Brooklinen, let it be this set. Made from 100% cotton, brushed flannel, the sheets are sure to keep you warm at night without weighing you down. They are machine-washable and designed to get softer with each wash. The set is available in twin, full, queen, king and California king. Brooklinen often offers 15% off of your first order. Best features: Comes in eight different plaid color patterns

Includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases

Made of 100% cotton flannel and Oeko-Tex certified for chemical safety $167 at Brooklinen

Brooklinen Brooklinen Luxe Core sheet set Best sateen sheets $189 at Brooklinen Brooklinen has some of the best sheets out there. They are so good, in fact, that they made our list twice. In addition to flannel, Brooklinen offers a Luxe sheet set. These best-selling sheets have a 480 thread count and are made of 100% long staple cotton. These sheets are a better alternative to the Brooklinen flannel sheets if you're a hot sleeper, as the Luxe sheets are slightly cooler. They are machine-washable and available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king. Brooklinen often offers 15% off of your first order. Best features: Comes in 14 different vibrant patterns and colors

Includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases

Made of 100 long staple cotton and Oeko-Tex certified for chemical safety $189 at Brooklinen

BedJet BedJet 3 Climate Comforter sleep system Best mattress warmer $367 at BedJet The BedJet is new climate-controlled technology that funnels warmth or cooling directly into your mattress. The machine fits right under the bed and works with any mattress, even adjustable beds. Just plug in the BedJet and use the remote or the Bluetooth app (compatible with Android and iOS ) to control the amount of cool or warm air coming directly into your mattress. The cooling features are great for hot sleepers who suffer from night sweats, and the warmer settings give you the "just out of the dryer" feel. Do note that some accessories (such as the Cloud Sheet) are sold separately. Best features: Remote-controlled or app-controlled

Safer option to heated blankets

Can heat only half of the bed -- perfect for couples who can't agree on temperature $367 at BedJet

How we chose the best winter products

All of these comfy winter products on this list have been chosen based on price, materials, customer reviews, feel and comfort, durability and personal testing. Most prices for bedding are shown for twin sizes.

Fall bedding accessories FAQs

How do I make my bed cozy for fall? The key to making your bed cozy is layers. A warm blanket on top of a warm comforter on top of warm sheets. A heated blanket or heated mattress is also an option. Weighted blankets offer warmth and relief from stress and anxiety.

Which is better for winter: a duvet or a comforter? Duvets and comforters are both great for fall. The material of a duvet or a comforter may make it warmer and is better suited for cold months. Wool and flannel are two of the warmest materials. Down or extra layers of cotton are also great options. Whichever you choose, find a material that will keep you warm.