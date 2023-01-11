Game-Changing Wellness Gadgets at CES That Are Redefining Health Tracking

Over time, health and fitness trackers have evolved into other forms of wearables besides smartwatches. At CES 2023, it was evident that health tracking remains popular and is taking on new forms.

Some new products like ITRI's iSportWear includes wearable fitness products that not only track user's health metrics, but also helps with injury prevention and even fixes their form. Meanwhile other brands like Movano Health launched a smart ring called Evie, exclusively for women as a way to keep track of their health data.

These are just some of the brands paving the way for health wearables and trackers at CES and beyond.

Movano People with uteruses will soon be able to track their own health metrics and manage their menstrual health with Movano Health's smart ring, Evie. Evie provides users with medical grade health data that's then broken down into personalized insights via its mobile app. Some health and wellness metrics you'll be able to follow include: resting heart rate, heart rate variability, respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, menstrual symptom tracking, daily steps, active minutes, sleep, and mood tracking. This is beneficial to both the user and doctors who seek extra information on their patient's health. Although the Evie smart ring isn't the first one on the market, it's aiming to make wearables more accessible by eliminating the need for a subscription like the one its competitor, the Oura ring, requires. Movano Health is currently seeking FDA approval for Evie after a successful testing trial in October 2022, which tested for blood-oxygen and heart-rate levels that met the FDA's standards. Once approved it will make the Evie the first wearable ring medical device. Evie is expected to be available to the public sometime in 2023 and will cost under $300 with no added monthly subscription fees.

ITRI ITRI created iSportWear with cyclists, runners and other fitness enthusiasts in mind. iSportWear uses non-contact low-power radar technology to provide real-time detection of your health metrics during a workout such as your heart rate, breathing rate, cycling posture and resting periods. The device can be attached to accessories like sunglasses and bike handle grips and connects to an app on your smartphone. iSportWear gives athletes a complete assessment that assists with improving their training, helps with sports injury prevention and also warns them of abnormal physiological conditions, such as heat exhaustion. This keeps the user aware of their health status while active. The device can function well through sweat, indoor or outdoor activities, rain and most extreme temperatures. Although it won't be available for purchase to the public, ITRI says the technology is available for licensing for companies in the United States that create products such as smart sunglasses, sports accessories or bicycles.

ITRI ITRI also introduced the Digital Twin for Sport Guidance with Vital Sign Sensing. This cameralike device is intended to be a virtual coach for indoor cycling that uses contactless detection technology to correct and improve your breathing, biomechanics and coordination as you work out. In other words, it's a camera that can detect whether or not you're using good form during your cycling session. The way it works: The camera can be attached to the front of your bike and uses thermal sensing that can read skeletal imaging and motion tracking. It's sophisticated enough that it can analyze the placement of the rider's back, shoulders, elbows, arms, hips and knees. Although some smart fitness mirrors use similar technology for feedback, there hasn't been something like this for those who enjoy indoor cycling and want their form analyzed and improved. This won't be available to the public for purchase either, but ITRI says it's available for licensing for companies like Peloton, where they can embed iSportWear for vital-sign sensing on their indoor cycling bikes.

Baracoda Healthtech company Baracoda announced BHeart, the first health tracker with an endless battery powered by the user, and the world's first universally compatible watch band that can be worn with most standard watches. The band is available in lightweight metal, in silver, dark silver, or gold tones to match most watches or to be worn on its own. Unlike traditional fitness trackers, Baracoda wanted to create a device that was more subtle and could be used by anyone, regardless of age or lifestyle. Another upside to BHeart is that it uses "BMotion energy harvesting technology" to recharge the tracker by using motion, body heat and environmental light. In other words, it has an "endless" battery because it relies on the user's everyday functions to recharge the device instead of needing a separate charger. This energy powers sensors found in the watch band to provide you with health data on your body energy, health status, mental resilience, activity level and sleep quality. BHeart also connects to an app that can be accessed by both Android and iOS smartphones. The app shares easy-to-read data on your health and lets you see the energy you produce daily and over time, as well as other data that can encourage daily improvements. BHeart's retail price will start at $100 and will be available to purchase at BHeart starting in April of 2023. The BHeart app will be free to download from iOS App Store in April and Google Play Store in June 2023.

Somalytics Nanotech company Somalytics unveiled a sleep mask that can change the way you sleep. The SomaSleep eye-tracking sleep mask has small, lightweight sensors called SomaCap to track your eye movements like rapid eye movements to provide insight on your sleeping patterns and sleep quality. SomaCap are carbon-nanotube paper composite capacitive sensors that have the ability to monitor your eye movement while you're asleep or during your wake periods, including rapid eye movement. The goal of the SomaSleep mask is to help you become more aware of your sleep quality and what's causing disruptions overnight. The mask has an eight-hour battery life and connects to an app on your smartphone, which provides all your sleep data in one place. The SomaSleep mask will be available for purchase in December 2023 for $199.

Nowatch If you've ever wanted a smartwatch but don't love how distracting they can be, then you may be interested in Nowatch. Debuted at CES 2023, Nowatch is a screenless watch that offers real-time feedback about movement, sleep and stress. It also provides recovery tools to help you restore balance throughout the day. According to Nowatch, it's a watch intended to help break the cycle of overstimulation, anxiety and stress by increasing the user's mindfulness and encouraging them to live in the present. The watch works with Philips EDA (Electrodermal Activity) Biosensing Technology, which can detect changes in your sweat glands and sympathetic nervous system. If it detects that you're stressed, it provides gentle vibrations that reconnects you to the present. Nowatch also has the ability to detect your mood, predict your cognitive performance, and allow you to capture moments when you're stressed to create a stress fingerprint. This unique feature is intended to help you acknowledge your stressor, manage it in the moment and make note of it. Nowatch also connects to an app on your iOS or Android smartphone that provides breathing exercises and makes lifestyle suggestions to reduce stress. Nowatch will retail for $499 USD (499 euros, £499) starting Jan. 9, 2023. Subscription memberships include: Three year membership for $6 a month, one year for $9 a month or monthly for $12 a month.

Healables If you are an avid exerciser, you know that it can sometimes take a few days to recover after a tough workout. Healables, an Israeli wearables and textiles company, may have come up with a solution for this dilemma. Healables unveiled Electrogear, a line of wearable sports and recovery gear that includes an arm and leg sleeve because it wanted a simple solution for the athlete who is always on the go. Electrogear is supposed to help athletes with the post-workout recovery process by using electron stream technology to charge your cells. Although it's unclear how much testing Healables has done on its product, electrotherapy such as electrical stimulation has traditionally been used in physical therapy settings to help patients in pain by stimulating the injured muscle. There have even been studies that show that electrical stimulation can be used to heal chronic wounds. According to Healables, its wearables speed up recovery by putting energy back into your body, relieving pain and increasing performance. ElectroGear can be connected to an app on your smartphone and helps monitor your recovery. The information can also be easily shared with your healthcare provider if needed. ElectroGear products will be available for purchase later this year for $2,000.

Scott Stein/CNET Digital health company, Valencell, revealed the first cuffless blood pressure monitor at CES 2023. Instead of relying on a traditional blood pressure monitor, Valencell created a blood pressure reading device that doesn't require calibration or a cuff. Instead it resembles a pulse oximeter that clips on your finger. The device can read your diastolic and systolic numbers, and Valencell has developed an algorithm that can measure blood pressure patterns. It also connects to an app on your smartphone via Bluetooth. Similar to other health trackers, you can view a history of your blood pressure data on the app, and data can be downloaded and shared with your healthcare provider if needed. Valencell's new blood pressure monitor is currently awaiting FDA approval but is expected to get clearance in late 2023. The product will be available over the counter and is expected to retail for about $99.

ZeroWheel Smart fitness equipment continues to evolve, and one of the products debuted at CES 2023 is a smart ab roller. ZeroWheel is a lightweight and portable exercise wheel that can be used for core exercises, whether you're a beginner or an experienced athlete. ZeroWheel can be programmed in four different modes using an electric motor that can adjust resistance in multiple directions. It starts with plenty of assistance for beginners and ramps up to intense resistance, so you can adjust the mode as you get stronger. ZeroWheel includes an app that can be easily accessed on your smartphone via Bluetooth and which tracks your stats while also providing feedback like a personal trainer. You can also compete with friends and family who own a ZeroWheel via the app. ZeroWheel was designed and created by Dr. Neil Singer with the help of his personal trainer, Adam Cass, because he wanted a better option to strengthen his core while recovering from a back injury. His goal is to make it accessible for those who want to use the ab wheel for general exercise use and for physical therapy. ZeroWheel will retail for $499, but is currently available for preorder at a special rate of $399 and will begin shipping in fall of 2023.

TrueKinetix TrueKinetix, an indoor cycling technology company, revealed the TrueTrainer at CES 2023 and claims it's the first smart indoor cycling trainer. The TrueTrainer was designed to make indoor cycling mimic outdoor cycling by using robotics and AI-based patented TrueForce Technology instead of a flywheel, which is typically found in standard indoor bikes. The trainer can configure virtual gears to help the bike adapt to any type of training. For example, if you're training for a hilly race, but there are no hills in your area, the virtual gears can help mimic riding on hills. According to TrueKinetix, the TrueTrainer can generate a maximum resistance of 2,600 watts and simulates up to a 15% gradient incline so the workout feels more like the real deal and challenging to the user. Additionally, the TrueTrainer uses your cycling motion to power the self-charging battery and a USB port, which allows you to charge your phone or tablet with your own cycling. You'll also be able to connect it to any TV or monitor to the HDMI port to display all of your cycling data. Another plus is that the Wi-Fi sends your training data to the cloud and is automatically uploaded to your preferred third-party apps. The TrueTrainer is currently not for sale, but aims to be available to the public in fall of 2023.

Blazepod BlazePod is a reaction training device that challenges your cognitive responses using flashing light pods. It's intended for users of all ages and fitness levels and is designed to challenge your natural response to sensory stimulations. The pods are portable and flash different colored lights in various speeds, sequences and frequencies to keep you alert as you tap the appropriate flashing pod. The fitness device is supposed to help improve speed, strength, agility, decision-making, reaction time and overall performance. You can also connect the BlazePod to an app on your iOS or Android smartphone, which keeps track of your progress and also provides exercises and drills that you can practice. BlazePod states that it's suitable for sports and fitness training, tactical training, rehabilitation and physical therapy and even cognitive treatment for neurological disorders. BlazePod is available for purchase; kits and bundles retail starting at $299.

Baracoda At CNET, we've seen various smart scales of all shapes and sizes, but Baracoda's BBalance mat is probably the most unique one we've encountered. BBalance is the first smart bath mat on the market that functions like a scale, but claims to be more than that. It measures your weight, body composition, balance and posture. Other features include a personalized coaching experience with a library of short exercises to help improve balance, strengthen leg muscles and improve flexibility. The idea behind BBalance is to inform you about your health while removing the stress associated with weighing yourself. The way BBalance works is through its patented pressure mapping technology that consists of 2,800 AI sensors. The mat can measure users (including pets) weighing between 11 and 440 pounds, so it's suitable for most people. The pressure-mapping technology can also save 100 unique profiles and can accurately detect different family members when they stand on the mat by recognizing their Footprint ID. The mat can be connected to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and is water resistant and machine washable. It also has an eight-month battery life before it needs to be recharged. BBalance connects to an app accessible through iOS, Android smartphones which lets you and other family members view your health objectives that can be anything from losing weight, improving balance, posture or strengthening your core. If you're interested in a BBalance smart bath mat, it is currently available for preorder at a limited time sale of $299. The regular retail price will be $349.

LaceClips If smartwatches aren't your thing, but you'd still like to track your movement, then maybe a smart activity fitness tracker like LaceClips is a better option. LaceClips are lightweight, athletic performance trackers that clip on your shoe. LaceClips are able to gather your fitness activity while playing various sports. This tracker can connect to your phone via Bluetooth and has an app where all your data is uploaded and saved. The app provides training videos from professional athlete ambassadors, and users can share their stats with family and friends if they're looking for friendly competition. LaceClips are available for purchase and retail at $149

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.