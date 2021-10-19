The best innerspring mattresses in 2021

Memory foam mattresses and bed-in-a-box models have become increasingly popular in recent years, but innerspring mattresses are still one of the oldest and most common mattress types you can buy. While they don't arrive conveniently rolled up in a box, they come with other perks, like a plusher top and a more supportive surface that doesn't have that sinking feeling that often comes with memory foam and hybrid mattresses.

Traditionally, mattresses with coils are known for having a bit more bounce than other mattress types, but thanks to advanced technology, the best innerspring mattresses can isolate motion almost as well as memory foam -- or at least a lot better than the old spring mattress in the spare bedroom of your grandparents' house.

I've personally tested more than three dozen mattresses and can attest to the fact that there's nothing quite like a really great innerspring mattress, but it does take some work to separate the good from the way-too-bouncy. That's why I did it for you. Here are my favorites.

All prices are for the queen size model of the mattress at the time of publishing.

Macy's The Beautyrest Black is a fan-favorite innerspring mattress. There are different models, but with its plush pillow top, 16-inch profile and advanced cooling technology, the C-Class is one of the most luxurious. Technically a hybrid, it's made with a couple layers of pressure-relieving cooling and gel memory foams, plus a base layer of 850 pocketed coils. The coils are constructed with a proprietary technique, called T3 Pocketed Coil Technology, that's found only in the Beautyrest Black models -- which is a fancy way of saying that each coil has three strands of steel that are wound into one. This solves some of the typical problems associated with innerspring mattresses by reducing motion transfer, absorbing bounce and providing extra support so the mattress doesn't sag over time.

Saatva The Saatva Classic Mattress is where the traditional innerspring mattress meets the modern need for increased comfort. It has two layers of springs. The first is a dual coil base layer that provides advanced support, prevents sagging and allows for increased airflow so the mattress doesn't trap heat. The middle layer consists of individually-pocketed coils that relieve pressure points and quickly respond to your body's movement to prevent motion transfer. On top of those coils sits high-density memory foam and a 3-inch Euro pillow top that really gives it some extra oomph, if that's what you're looking for. It comes in two mattress heights, 11.5 and 14.5 inches, and three comfort levels, Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm. The Luxury Firm is ideal for all types of sleepers (and what 82% of customers ultimately end up choosing, according to Saatva), while the Plush Soft is for those looking for extra contouring, and the Firm is best for spinal alignment and back pain.

Mattress Firm Stearns and Foster mattresses are on the pricier side, but they're still a great value, especially when you consider the quality. The Estate Rockwell 15-inch Luxury Firm Pillow Top Mattress, which was designed by scientists from Tempur-Pedic, is made with an exclusive type of coil system called IntelliCoil. Each individually-wrapped pocket has two coils -- one that rests inside the other -- for added durability, advanced contouring and even weight distribution. A layer of memory foam sits on top of the coils to help relieve pressure and optimize comfort. This specific model is classified as a Luxury Firm, which means it offers that initial plush feel when you first climb onto it, but with an under layer of firm support, no matter your sleeping position. If Luxury Firm isn't for you, the mattress also comes in a Luxury Plush model. It has a similar construction, but with the addition of extra pressure-relieving memory foam.

Avocado The Luxury Plush Mattress is the newest model in Avocado's already impressive line. This extra deep mattress has a total of 21 layers of premium materials like latex, wool, silk and cotton (all organic and/or natural) combined with 3,136 individually-pocketed coils. Everything is strategically arranged into five ergonomic comfort zones that relieve pressure where you need it and provide extra support where you don't. There are two models, standard or one with a pillow top. The pillow top comes at an additional cost of $800 to $1,200 depending on the size of the mattress, but it adds 3 inches of plushness, extra contouring and advanced motion isolation. The only catch is that, because the mattress is so tall, it requires deep pocket sheets even without the pillow top, so keep that in mind.

Mattress Firm Sleepy's is a Mattress Firm exclusive brand that offers comfort at an affordable price. While this mattress isn't as luxurious as some of the other models on this list, it's expertly designed to provide advanced pressure relief. The mattress is built on a layer of individually-wrapped, encased coils that absorb shock, minimize motion transfer and provide support to keep your spine properly aligned in any sleeping position. On top of the coils sit four layers of foam -- two quilt-foam layers for pressure relief, a comfort-foam layer for body contouring and a gel-infused foam layer to dissipate heat and help you sleep cooler and more comfortably. At 11 inches tall, it's the thinnest mattress on this list, but the pillow top adds enough padding that you don't need the extra layers or height.

Macy's Sealy may be one of the most recognizable names in the world of innerspring mattresses. Over the past 65 years, the company has been working on perfecting its mattresses and the Posturepedic Silver Pine 15-inch Medium Euro Top Mattress is one of the most recent, and high-quality, models. It has heavy-duty coils that are designed to reduce movement and provide extra reinforcement to the mattress' edges, so there's no sinking or sagging no matter where you're positioned on the mattress. A couple layers of memory foam and a Euro plush pillow top sit on top of the coils, adding some extra softness that contours your body while also providing adequate support. It's classified as a "Cushion Firm," which means it has a bit more give than typical firm mattresses, but with a little extra padding in areas you need it most, like your hips and shoulders.

Wayfair Another model from Beautyrest, the Silver 12-inch Plush Innerspring Mattress is a budget-friendly option that doesn't skimp on comfort. Its base layer is made with what the brand calls "Plush Pocketed Coils" -- a specialized system of individually pocketed springs that move independently to adapt to your body shape while also eliminating motion transfer. Gel memory foam, which offers advanced lumbar support and breathability to keep you cool, sits on top of the innersprings, while a thin layer of memory foam underneath the coils provides extra support for your body and the mattress. This under-layer of memory foam adds a little bit in terms of comfort, but it mostly prevents the springs from sagging in one spot and eliminates the need to have to regularly flip the mattress -- a common complaint with older innerspring models.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.