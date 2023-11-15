Best Mattresses for Couples in 2023

When buying a bed for a relationship, many factors come into play. You're trying to accommodate two people with one bed, which is easier said than done. People have different sleeping preferences, and if your partner hogs the bed or is an especially light sleeper, things get even trickier. And don't even get me started on sleeping temperature!

The online mattress buying process is hard enough as it is with so many beds on the market. Luckily, we've tested over 200 different ones to make the experience a little easier for you. For this list, we've selected eight mattresses that should perform well for couples. We picked the ones that offered the best motion isolation, edge support, versatility, cooling benefits, and of course, value.

What's the best mattress for couples?

Our team tested and slept on dozens of online beds to make our choices for couples. Some of us even brought these beds home to see how our significant others liked them. Since new beds are constantly coming out, we update this best list periodically as we test new products.

These mattresses were chosen by our reviewers as the best based on expert testing. We considered all the sleeping elements that apply to couples, such as edge support, motion isolation and temperature regulation. After rigorous mattress testing, we found the Sparrow Signature Hybrid mattress to be the best overall mattress for couples, but there were many other beds that made the cut for this list.

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

Johnathan Gomez/CNET Sparrow Signature Hybrid Best overall mattress for couples Why we picked the Sparrow Signature Hybrid mattress: Our team has been familiar with this bed for a while now, and one of our team members slept on it with their partner for years. It's a pillow-top bed with a soft comfort foam on top called Energex foam, and coils on the bottom to handle two people at once with ease. The design gives it a plush pillow top feel -- I would describe it as a "cloud-like" sensation. It's super cozy and should work for all sleep styles as it's available in three firmness options. This bed is also available with Nest's Lifetime Renewal Exchange, which means you can get a replacement comfort foam for the mattress at one point during the bed's lifespan. This factor should help the bed last longer for you and your partner. The Sparrow Signature Hybrid mattress comes in twin to California king, and you can even purchase the bed in a split king, making it ideal for couples with different preferences. Prices range from $1,226 to $2,452, not factoring in any discounts which the brand usually offers. Details Type: Pillow-top mattress Firmness: Plush: medium-soft or 3 to 4 on the firmness scale Trial: 365 nights Warranty: Lifetime Price Scale: $$$ Pros Lifetime Renewal Exchange and split firmness option make it versatile for couples



Hybrid construction is good for all body types



Three firmness options accommodate all sleeper types Cons Not the most affordable online option



More petite couples may not need added support



Not the best for memory foam lovers

$2,132 at Nest Bedding

Johnathan Gomez/CNET Plushbeds Botanical Bliss Best natural and organic mattress for couples Why we picked the Plushbeds Botanical Bliss mattress: If you and your partner want a more sustainably sourced bed for your relationship, the Botanical Bliss is definitely worth your consideration. It's backed by tons of eco-certifications to prove how ethically it's made, being that it's made of natural and organic materials. Its certified organic latex, wool and cotton give it a responsive feel. Aside from its greenthumb aesthetic, the Botanical Bliss made the list because it's available in several split firmness options, a split queen, king, and even Cal king. So if you and your partner disagree on firmness you can split your firmness preferences down the middle. Speaking of firmness, it's also available in many firmness and height profiles, making it versatile for all sleeper types. Price wise, the Botanical Bliss ranges from twin to split Cal king for $2,449 to $3,448 before any discounts. Plushbeds also like to bundle in free or discounted products with every mattress purchase. Details: Type: Latex foam mattress Firmness: Medium or 5 | Medium-firm or 6 to 8 on the firmness scale Trial: 100 nights Warranty: Lifetime Price Scale: $$$ Pros Ethically and sustainably sourced option



Split firmness levels accommodate different preferences



Two firmness options work for all sleeper types Cons Not the most affordable online mattress



Heavier people may want a more supportive hybrid bed



Not the best for fans of memory foam $2,949 at PlushBeds

Johnathan Gomez/CNET Helix Moonlight Luxe Best customizable option for couples Why we picked the Helix Moonlight Luxe mattress: Some couples don't really know what type of mattress they want for their relationship. Lucky for them, Helix takes all the guesswork out of it with their online sleep quiz. This runs you through a series of questions about your sleeping preferences, body type and even takes into account whether or not you sleep with a partner. Once you complete the quiz, it will recommend the best mattress based on the answers you submitted. It's an efficient way to pinpoint the right Helix Bed for you both, but my favorite for most couples is the Helix Moonlight Luxe. It's a hybrid bed with a pillow top feel that's a tiny bit softer than medium on our scale. It features a cooling cover to help with sleeping temperature and even has a Zoned Support feature in its coils. Based on that sleep quiz, we'd say that any Helix mattress should suit most relationships, but the Moonlight Luxe is one of your best bets. The Helix Moonlight Luxe mattress comes in twin to California king, and ranges from $1,373 to $2,873. Helix as a brand usually offers nice promotions on their products year round. Type: Pillow top mattress Firmness: Medium to medium-soft or 3 to 5 on the firmness scale Trial: 100 nights Warranty: 15-year limited Price Scale: $$$ Pros Supportive hybrid bed for all body types



Pressure relieving for side and combination sleepers



Helix Sleep quiz makes finding the right bed easier Cons Petite people might not need added support



Back and stomach sleepers might want a firmer bed



Not the most affordable option

$2,373 at Helix

Johnathan Gomez/CNET Layla Mattress Best flippable mattress for couples Why we picked the Layla Mattress mattress: This is a flippable memory foam mattress, so both sides are designed to be slept on. Having a double-sided mattress is nice, especially for couples who may want to experiment with different firmness levels . The soft side offers a nice amount of pressure relief for side sleepers, while the firm side offers more support for all sleep styles. Regardless of which side you and your partner end up sleeping on, the Layla mattress has copper-infused memory foam that gives it a responsive memory foam feel. We think it'll appeal to memory foam lovers and sleepers who maybe aren't the biggest fans of the material. The Layla mattress offers a nice amount of versatility for couples, and a superior amount of motion isolation. If you're both looking for a more supportive version of the bed with better edge support, definitely look into the Layla Hybrid mattress. The Layla mattress comes in twin to California king, and ranges from $749 to $1,249. All in all, this is great value for a flippable online option, and that's before any discounts. Details: Type: Flippable memory foam mattress Firmness: Medium-soft or 3 on the soft side | Medium to medium-firm on the firm side or 5 to 7 on the firmness scale Trial: 120 nights Warranty: Lifetime Price Scale: $$ Pros Flippable option with two firmnesses in one bed



Pressure relieving for side and combination sleepers



Great value for a bed of this quality

Cons Heavier people might want a more supportive coil mattress



Strict back and stomach sleepers might want a firmer bed $1,099 at Layla

Johnathan Gomez/CNET DreamCloud Best budget hybrid mattress for couples Why we picked the DreamCloud mattress: There's no getting around it, online beds are expensive. So if you and your partner are on more of a tight budget, the DreamCloud might be a great option for your next mattress. You can usually get a queen size for around the $800 dollar range after discount, which is a great value for a bed of this quality. It has coils combined with various comfort foam layers, including memory foam, to give it an accommodating pillow top feel with a slight memory foam sensation. It's also right around a medium in terms of firmness, so it should be a viable option for all sleeper types. The DreamCloud mattress also looks nice for the price. The tufted pillow top even has some cashmere woven into the cover, and it probably wouldn't look out of place sitting in a fancy hotel room. In terms of pricing, the DreamCloud ranges from twin to split Cal king for $839 to $2,178 before any discounts. You can also purchase an all-foam version of the same bed for an even cheaper price. Details: Type: Pillow top mattress Firmness: Medium or 5 on the firmness scale Trial: 365 nights Warranty: Forever Price Scale: $ Pros Supportive coils make it great for couples



Medium firmness works for all sleep styles



Great value for a bed of this quality



Two support options, hybrid or all-foam



Brand offers consumer friendly policies Cons Strict back and stomach sleepers might want a firmer bed



Side sleepers may want something with more pressure relie $1,332 at DreamCloud

Johnathan Gomez/CNET Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Best cooling mattress for couples Why we picked the Aurora Luxe mattress: We all know that things tend to get a little steamy in the bedroom. Don't get any ideas -- I'm talking, of course, about sleeping temperature. If you're both especially hot sleepers, you might want something to help cool you down at night. The Aurora Luxe is one of the best online beds for this case. This is a supportive hybrid mattress that has an active cooling cover and a copper-infused comfort foam to help draw away bodily heat. It has coils for support to handle two people at once, and its design gives it a neutral hybrid feel. Since the bed is also available in three firmness levels and a split king option, all couples should find an accommodating version of the bed for their relationship. Price wise, the Aurora Luxe ranges from twin to split Cal king for $999 to $2,265 before any discounts. RV sizes are even available if you and your partner are avid "glampers." Details: Type: Pillow top mattress Firmness: Medium Trial: 120 nights Warranty: 10-year limited Price Scale: $$ Pros Supportive hybrid option works great for all body types



Three firmness levels accommodate all sleepers



Cooling cover should help hot sleepers

Cons Petite sized people might not need extra support



Not the most affordable online mattress $2,265 at Brooklyn Bedding

CNET Sleep Bear Original Best budget memory foam mattress for couples Why we picked the Bear mattress: Say you and your partner aren't looking for a hybrid mattress. You'd both prefer an affordable all-foam bed with a dense memory foam feel. The Original Bear mattress will be one of your best choices. This mattress has dense foam for support instead of coils, so it'll be most supportive for average or petite sized couples. The bed's main comfort layer of gel memory foam gives it a denser style of memory foam feel, similar to other beds like Nectar and Tempur-Pedic. It's around a medium-firm, making it a fine option for all sleepers, but best for primary back and stomach sleeping. In terms of price, the Bear mattress ranges from twin to split king for $786 to $1690. An optional celliant cover is also available with the mattress which could be beneficial for athletes. Details: Type: Memory foam mattress Firmness: Medium-firm Trial: 120 nights Warranty: Lifetime Price Scale: $$ Pros All-foam design is ideal for medium and petite sized people



Great option for primary back and stomach sleepers



Affordable option for couples on a budget

Cons Heavier people might need a more supportive hybrid bed



Dense memory foam is not for everyone

$998 at Bearmattress

Jonathan Gomez/ CNET Purple Rejuvenate Best luxurious mattress for couples Why we picked the Purple Rejuvenate mattress: If budget is no concern and you're looking for a premium mattress for your relationship, look into the Purple Rejuvenate. This is one of Purple's newest beds in their Luxe collection. It's a more luxurious option that has coils to support all body types, even heavier couples. In addition to those coils on the bottom, the Rejuvenate has Purple's proprietary GelFlex grid just beneath its quilted cover. This design gives it a more responsive pillow top feel. Other Purple beds have unique feels, while this has a more traditional and familiar feel. It feels like a premium hotel mattress. It's around a medium-firm making it a great option for all sleeper types. The coils also feature a Zoned Support design which should help to promote proper spinal alignment. Being that it's a luxurious option, it's gonna come with a bigger price tag. The Purple Rejuvenate comes in twin XL to split king and ranges from $4,495 to $8,990. That's obviously expensive for an online bed, but if it's within your budget, it'll make a great bed for a relationship. Details: Type: Pillow top mattress Firmness: Medium-firm Trial: 100 nights Warranty: 10-year limited Price Scale: $$$ Pros Supportive hybrid option works great for all body types



Back and stomach sleepers may prefer added support



Pillow top feel should be accommodating to most sleepers

Cons Petite sized people might not need extra support



Not the most affordable online mattress for those on a budget

See at Purple

Other mattresses for couples we've tested

At CNET Sleep, we've tested over 100 different online beds, dedicating countless hours into our expertise. All these beds stood out to us as the best for this list, but there are few more that are also worthy contenders for couples.

Saatva Classic: This is another luxurious mattress with a traditional pillow top feel that most folks should find comfortable. It's available in three firmness levels to accommodate your specific sleeping preferences, and it has two layers of coils to provide couples with extra nightly support. It comes with complimentary white glove delivery, so couples don't have to worry about lugging around a big mattress, or even getting rid of their old one. Saatva takes care of that for you and it also backs its beds with generous policies.



Nectar mattress: This is another budget option with a dense memory foam feel. The Bear mattress took its spot for this list since it's slightly more affordable, but the Nectar mattress is pretty much the exact same type of bed. It has a dense memory foam feel and it's right around a medium-firm. It performs great in terms of motion isolation, so if you're a light sleeper in a relationship with someone who moves around at night, it'll help deaden some of that motion. If you and your partner can't agree on firmness, the Nectar mattress also has a pretty affordable split king option to consider.



How we tested the best mattresses for couples

For this list, we mainly focus on how supportive beds are with two people at once. We take into account how mattresses perform in terms of motion isolation, edge support and temperature regulation. We also lay on the beds in each sleeping position to determine which sleeper types the beds are best for.

The last thing you want for your relationship is a bad night's sleep, so it's crucial that you both find a supportive mattress that's sturdy along the edges, deadens motion well, and sleeps on the cooler side.

Read more on how we test mattresses.

Pressure relief: As we've mentioned in this best list already, the best mattresses for couples provide support, but you also want pressure relief on top to provide comfort -- just not too much. If you're both predominant side sleepers, a softer bed with more pressure relief will likely work for your relationship.

Firmness: Plush mattresses are usually more pressure-relieving than firm ones. If you're both back and stomach sleepers, a firmer mattress is probably the way to go for this situation. Couples should keep in mind that firmness is subjective based on how much you weigh.

Weight: Speaking of weight, this factor definitely comes into play for couples. If you're both on the heavier side, you'll want a hybrid mattress that offers plenty of support. Petite sized couples can get away with sleeping on an all-foam bed, and more average sized people can probably go either way. A general rule of thumb is to go the route of a hybrid mattress if you weigh over the 200 pound benchmark.

Health concerns: If you or your partner have any chronic health conditions, you should consult with your doctor before changing up your bed. For back pain, beds with a Zoned Support design help promote proper spinal alignment at night. For joint pain, more pressure-relieving beds usually help to cradle your pressure points more than an average mattress.

How to choose the best mattress for couples

There are some other factors to consider when looking for a new mattress for couples. Since the bed will be handling two people at once, things like Edge support, motion isolation and temperature regulation also come into play. These elements often fly under the radar for the average online mattress search, but could be crucial towards finding a suitable bed for your relationship.

Edge Support: This refers to how sturdy the perimeter edges of a mattress are under pressure. You might sleep with a partner that tends to hog the bed, which is never fun to deal with. In this case, you'll want a bed that provides plenty of support to handle your weight along those edges. Hybrid mattresses that have reinforced foam or springs along the edges often perform the best for this category.

Motion isolation: If your partner is easily woken up at night by the slightest movements, you'll want a bed with good motion isolation. This is how well a bed absorbs cross mattress movement. If your partner moves around on their side of the bed, you don't want that motion reverberating over to your's. Memory foam options usually deaden the most amount of motion, especially of the all-foam variety. Pocketed coils within hybrid beds typically have good motion isolation since they can move independently, unlike a traditional innerspring unit. Nowadays, most online beds have pretty good motion isolation.

Temperature regulation: If you're both hot sleepers, temperature regulation is also something to consider. While most brands within the online space advertise their beds to sleep cool, we've found that most sleep temperature neutral. This is usually fine for most sleepers, keeping in mind that sleeping temperature mostly depends on exterior factors like the climate you're in. It could also come down to the types of sheets or pillows you're using – even the pajamas you're wearing at night.

Mattress for couples FAQ

How do I find the best mattress for couples?

If a mattress comes with reinforced edges, includes memory foam, or is advertised as sleeping cool, these are generally good signs that it should work well for couples. A bed with a medium firmness is also a safe way to go for relationships, since that firmness level tends to accommodate all sleeping preferences.

Is memory foam good for couples? In my experience, memory foam does a great job at deadening lots of cross mattress movement. For this reason, memory foam mattresses are usually great options for couples, especially those who are light sleepers. That being said, not all sleepers like memory foam. If you and your partner would prefer something more neutral, you might not want to consider a memory foam option.