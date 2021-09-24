Tuft and Needle mattress review: Simple, affordable and accommodating

Tuft and Needle

Tuft and Needle is a well-known bed-in-a-box brand that you might've seen before via a commercial or an Instagram ad. It's up there with the likes of powerhouse brands such as Casper and Purple, and for good reason. The brand's bread and butter is its simple, very affordable Tuft and Needle mattress.

Its popularity can partly be attributed to its budget-friendly cost and generally comfortable feel that's hard to dislike -- like puppies or pizza. While the bed doesn't boast any extra dressing or crazy features, I'd argue that's just a part of its charm. In this Tuft and Needle mattress review, we'll dive into the bed's pros and cons and advise on whom we think it'll be most accommodating for.

6.5 Tuft and Needle Like Wallet-friendly price

Neutral-foam feel that's not divisive like memory foam

Medium firmness level to fit most sleeping positions Don't Like Not ideal for sleepers over 230 pounds

Edge support isn't great

First impressions

Clean, classic and comfy were a few of my first thoughts upon testing the Tuft and Needle mattress. It looks kind of like a big, rectangular marshmallow on top of the bed frame. The cover is textured in bright white, giving it a fresh, aesthetically pleasing look. I noticed a zipper which means you can remove the cover from your Tuft and Needle, but I honestly wouldn't recommend it as it's not the most fun to put back on. Also, beware of throwing it in the washing machine. It might be tempting, but if it shrinks, the struggle will be real when you try to put it back on.

If you're somebody who's turned off by the feel of memory foam, I think you'd be a fan of this bed. Instead of molding around your body and almost giving you a sinking feeling, it gently hugs you and responds quickly to pressure, allowing you to move around easily. It's also plush, yet supportive at the same time, a great middle ground to accommodate a wide range of sleepers. That's why I rated the Tuft and Needle mattress around a medium on the firmness scale, or a 5 out of 10, with 10 being the firmest.

Comfort

The Tuft and Needle bed is 10 inches thick, which is pretty standard compared to your average bed-in-a-box mattress. However, it only has two layers, whereas the average bed has three. I'm not knocking its construction, though. Like I said earlier, it's simple and gets the job done nicely for people who don't need additional support.

At 7 inches tall the bottom layer is the thickest, made with firm polyurethane foam, and it's the main foundation for the mattress.

The top layer is responsible for providing comfort. It's made with graphite-infused foam called T&N Adaptive foam, and cooling gel is added to help maintain a neutral temperature.

The cover is made with a knitted material that feels really soft. Still, it's breathable, not warm and cozy like your favorite knitted sweater.

Motion isolation

This bed's foam construction makes it great at absorbing motion. If you sleep with a partner (or a large animal), it's nice to get a mattress that won't bounce or shake when they move in the middle of the night. Tuft and Needle definitely excels in this category!

Edge support

The edge support isn't great on Tuft and Needle. It's not going to give out on you and send you flying off the edge of the bed, but it doesn't feel the most supportive if you're pushed to the edge. Nonetheless, I wouldn't call it a deal-breaker for this bed. I don't expect anything stellar from a two-layer, wallet-friendly mattress.

Temperature

Tuft and Needle markets its mattress as a cooling bed, but I wouldn't necessarily agree. It does help regulate temperature better than traditional foam beds, but you won't feel a cooling sensation, nor is it as breathable a bed as, say, the Purple mattress.

Who should sleep on it?

Not every bed is one size fits all. While it's a good mattress, it might not be the most comfortable or accommodating bed for everyone.

Position

Considering its medium firmness level, I'd recommend it to most sleeping positions. It's soft enough to give pressure relief to side sleepers, but firm enough to support most back and stomach sleepers. It's quick to respond to pressure when switching positions, which is a plus for combination sleepers.

The only exceptions would be plus-size back and stomach sleepers, or small side sleepers.

Body type

This bed is two layers thick and only made of foam materials. For that reason, I think people over 230 pounds should consider the Tuft and Needle Hybrid mattress. It has a lot of the same qualities, is still affordable, and is more supportive for heavier body types.

If you weigh under 230 pounds, the original Tuft and Needle bed is a perfectly suitable option.

Price, trial and warranty

We've been hyping this bed's low price for long enough, so now let's get into its value. Prices start at $645 for a twin and go up to $1,095 for a California King. Since prices are already low, the company doesn't always run discounts. However, we might be able to provide you with one, or you can watch out for major holiday sales.

As far as company policies go, it'll be shipped to your home for free, rolled up inside a cardboard box. All you have to do is unbox and unroll. Tuft and Needle will give you the chance to test it for up to 100 nights, and if you decide you don't want to keep it, you can get a full refund for your purchase.

For those who buy and decide to keep it, the bed will be backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

We also want to give you a heads-up about a little thing called off-gassing. It's the odor that'll come from your mattress once you unbox it. It's smelly, but don't worry. It won't last for long. Give it about 24 to 48 hours, and the scent will dissipate. This is standard for most bed-in-a-box mattresses unless they're made with natural and organic materials like the Avocado mattress.

The final verdict

To encapsulate our impressions of the Tuft and Needle mattress, these are the pros and cons of our experience.

You might like this mattress if:

You're on a budget.

You dislike the feel of memory foam.



You weigh under 230 pounds.



You want a medium firmness level to offer simultaneous pressure relief and support.



You might not like it if:

You're looking for more support.

You want a very soft or very firm bed.



You are a petite side sleeper.



You are more than 230 pounds



