Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Mattress Review: A Cooling Mattress That Works

One of the worst enemies of a good night's sleep is heat. It's nearly impossible to fall asleep if you feel hot, and it's infuriating to wake up in the middle of the night baking atop your own mattress. There are plenty of products that claim they can keep you cool, but the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora mattress actually delivers.

Brooklyn Bedding is a quality mattress brand that manufactures its own beds, making its prices incredibly affordable. So, instead of spending an arm and a leg on your air conditioning, this bed may be a great trade-off. In this Brooklyn Bedding Aurora review, I'll explain how its cooling abilities work and explore other important highlights like feel, firmness, construction and price.

First impressions

The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora looks like a pretty premium mattress with its royal blue edges and bright top white cover. Once you roll it out of the box and it decompresses, you can tell you're about to be sleeping on a quality mattress. However, the cooling abilities really did surprise me. I'm wary of mattress brands that claim their beds are ultra-cool because I'm often left disappointed, but the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora mattress is one of the coolest beds I've tested. It's also really comfortable and versatile at that. I'm honestly surprised this mattress isn't more expensive, but that's Brooklyn Bedding for you.

Firmness

In order to appeal to as many different sleepers as it can, Brooklyn Bedding offers the Aurora in three different firmness levels: soft, medium and firm. Here's how I'd rate each firmness level:

Soft: Medium-soft or 3 out of 10 on the firmness scale

Medium-soft or 3 out of 10 on the firmness scale Medium: Medium or 5 out of 10 on the firmness scale

Medium or 5 out of 10 on the firmness scale Firm: Medium-firm or 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale

I appreciate the fact it gives you options so you can pick a firmness level that really suits your needs. Soft mattresses offer more give under your joints, while firm mattresses tend to be more supportive.

Comfort

The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora mattress is five layers thick and made up of comfortable foam, pocketed coils and the brand's very own cooling technology.

Here's a breakdown of the bed's different layers:

Starting from the bottom is a thin, 0.75-inch layer of foam as a solid foundation for the pocketed coil layer above.

Next are over 1,000 steel coils, each individually wrapped in fabric and encased for better motion isolation.

The third layer is the start of the comfort foams; it's a 1-inch layer of gel swirl memory foam.

Next is a 2-inch slab of TitanFlex foam, which is responsive and body-conforming.

The final layer is patented CopperFlex foam with Titan Cool. The Copper and Titan Cool tech draws heat from the body and disperses it away from you.

Lastly, the cover is smooth and topped with even more Titan Cool, making it truly one of the coolest mattresses I've ever tested.

Feel

Imagine the comfiest couch you've ever fallen into -- the inside is likely made with soft, squishy foam. That's what the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora mattress feels like. It's made with neutral foam rather than slow-responding memory foam, so it bounces back much quicker to pressure than a bed like the Nectar mattress or the Amerisleep. If you press your hand into the mattress, you won't see the shape of your palm and fingers linger in the foam. It's a pleasant feel that I think most people will enjoy -- similar to how it's hard to stick your nose up at pizza or puppies.

Motion isolation

I have good news and bad news. The bad news is that the coils in the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora's design make it bouncier than foam mattresses like the Casper Original and doesn't deaden movement quite as well. The good news is that this mattress isn't bad at isolating motion. If you have a tossing-and-turning partner who won't quit, you may feel some movement, but not enough to where it's shaking, jiggling and waking you up.

Edge support

With over 1,000 different coils in the mattress's foundation, keeping it durable and sturdy, this bed has great edge support. The perimeter is strong enough to stay sturdy when you're getting out of bed and keeps you from feeling like you're going to roll off the side after your bed-hogging partner nudges you to the very end of the mattress.

Temperature

The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora's bread and butter is, without a doubt, its cooling abilities. In fact, this bed might be too cold for anyone who sleeps temperature-neutral or cool. The cover physically feels cool when you run your hands across it, like you put the cover in the refrigerator and just took it out. Thanks to its special TitanCool material, this is a cooling mattress that really works.

Who is it best for?

Kind of like clothes or shoes, you want to find the bed that best suits you and your preferences. Not every mattress has a "one-size-fits-all" option. However, in the case of the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora and its three firmness level options, all sleeping positions can find an accommodating fit.

Position

Side sleepers: Those who sleep on their side usually like softer beds that offer pressure relief, so I recommend the soft to medium firmness levels. Soft is for maximum pressure relief, and medium is if you want equal support and pressure relief.

Back and stomach sleepers: Firmer beds are usually best for back and stomach sleepers because they support the spine and prevent the back from sagging. Medium or firm is best here.

Combo sleepers: If you switch positions, the medium firmness level is perfect. It's soft enough for when you sleep on your side and firm enough to support your back and stomach.

Body type

Petite, average and heavy individuals will be accommodated by the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora mattress. It has strong, durable pocketed steel coils in the base layer of the mattress. As such, it's supportive enough for most people, including those over 230 pounds.

Pricing

The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora isn't the cheapest mattress on the block, but that's to be expected because of its high-quality design and effective cooling technology. With that being said, if you catch it during a discount, it's more affordable than the popular Purple Hybrid and around the same price as the WinkBed.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora pricing Size Measurements Price Twin 38x75 inches $999 Twin XL 38x80 inches $1,249 Full 54x74 inches $1,624 Queen 60x80 inches $1,874 King 76x80 inches $2,249 Cal king 72x84 inches $2,249

It also offers RV sizes, which is pretty unusual for a bed-in-a-box mattress brand. When Brooklyn Bedding is running a discount on the mattress, you can usually expect around $200 to $300 off.

Shipping, trial and warranty

Like all online mattress brands, Brooklyn Bedding offers a few perks to make it more appealing to order a mattress over the internet. When you order your mattress, it will be delivered to your home rolled up and compressed inside of a cardboard box. You will receive:

Free shipping and free returns

A 120-night trial

A 10-year warranty

You have the chance to test your mattress for three months before you have to commit to it. If you decide you don't like your mattress, reach out to Brooklyn Bedding and it will walk you through the return process to get your money back.

Your mattress will omit an off-gassing smell once you pull it out from its packaging, but it happens with most bed-in-a-box mattresses, unless they're made with organic latex foam. It's kind of like a new car smell, and it dissipates after a day or two.

Final verdict

If you sleep comfortably and never heat up during the night, you may want to look elsewhere. Hot sleepers and people who co-sleep with hot sleepers, rejoice. This mattress is seriously cooling and, for me, delivered on its promise. Aside from its cooling abilities, I also love how versatile it is; with three firmness level options and durable hybrid construction, it's accommodating for just about any sleeper. Here's a quick recap of who I would and wouldn't recommend this bed to:

You might like this mattress if:

You sleep hot or wake up with night sweats

You sleep on your back, side, stomach or a combination of all

You have a petite, average or heavy body type

You want a hybrid mattress with additional support

You might not like this mattress if:

You have no issue with sleeping hot

You're on a tight budget

You want a simple foam mattress

