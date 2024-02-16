Best Pillow for Pain (Back, Shoulder and Neck) in 2024

Falling asleep isn't as easy for everybody, and getting a good sleep isn't easy if you have shoulder or neck pain. You may find it difficult to fall and stay asleep during the night without being interrupted by aches, stings or sores. A 2019 National Health Interview Survey says that one in five adults in the US has chronic pain. Not just that, pain is the top cause of insomnia, which means that millions of people have difficulty sleeping because of body aches and pains.

The right pillow can help you relieve pain and get better quality sleep. Your bedding setup, including your pillows and the mattress, are crucial to keep your body properly aligned while you're asleep, and keep you from sleeping in a manner that will cause further discomfort. You need to consider certain factors when picking the best pillow for back pain, shoulder pain and neck pain. The most important ones are your sleeping position and pillow materials. Back and side sleeping are recommended as the ideal positions for pain relief, but there are options for stomach sleepers seeking aid too.

Abby Kamagate/EyeEm/Getty Images

We get into the important details below, including my best pillows for pain recommendations and what you should know when shopping for a pillow to relieve your pain.

Best pillow for neck pain

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

Best pillow for neck pain in side sleepers Eli & Elm Side Sleeper Pillow When considering the best pillow for neck pain, side sleepers need a lofty, tall pillow that properly supports the neck without going flat. Feather pillows are (usually) not your friend. The Eli & Elm Pillow is around five inches tall and measures 17 by 29 inches. You can get yours with extra fill if you want it even firmer. Conversely, you can take fill out to adjust its firmness level to your liking. It's also ergonomically shaped to contour around your shoulder and has the right loftiness to keep your neck in alignment with your spine. The inside is made with soft polyester fibers and bouncy latex shreds; Eli & Elm call them noodles. It provides a good balance between soft and supportive. Latex foam is bouncy and pressure relieving, but doesn't lose its shape and durability, an ideal trait when you're looking for the best pillow for neck pain. Eli & Elm | Ultimate Side Sleeper Pillow with Adjustable Filler to Get The Perfect Contour Curved Pillow for A Neck Pain Relief Sleep - Removable Latex and Polyester Filling- 17" X 29" $130 at Amazon

Sleep Number Best pillow for neck pain in back sleepers True Temp Sleep Number pillow The Sleep Number True Temp pillow in the contour shape is one of the best pillows for neck pain that aligns your neck and spine in a "C" shape. It also has a few additional perks, like its 37.5 Technology that uses natural volcanic minerals. In other words, it helps regulate your temperature and lets you sleep cooler than on other memory foam pillows. Combined with a cooling cover that's cold to the touch, it's a cooling pillow true to its name. Three foam inserts inside the Sleep Number True Temp pillow give it a cushy, pressure-relieving feel. It's really soft but still offers a good balance of support. If you want to make it even softer and less lofty, you can remove the inserts and adjust accordingly. $110 at Sleep Number

Sleep Number Best pillow for neck pain in stomach sleepers ComfortFit Sleep Number pillow Imagine you're at the movie theater, and you get front-row seats. Your neck has been kinked for over an hour, and you walk out with slight soreness or irritation. The same thing goes for stomach sleepers who sleep on a tall pillow. The ultimate ComfortFit Sleep Number pillow offers the best of both worlds between low loft and proper support. It doesn't fall flat thanks to its soft, shredded foam-filled inserts. The filling gives the pillow a soft, plush and really enjoyable feel. Not to mention that inserts are removable if you want to shorten your pillow. I removed one insert to make it comfortable for me during stomach sleeping, and it's now one of my go-to pillows. $100 at Sleep Number

Best pillow for back pain

Amazon Best pillow for back pain in side sleepers Purple Harmony Many side sleepers claim they're on a never-ending quest for the perfect pillow. The key is to look for height and support; Purple Harmony fits both bills and is my pick as a side sleeper's best pillow for back pain. Offered in three different heights: 5.5, 6.5 and 7.5 inches, it's fitting for side sleepers of all sizes who live with back pain. It softly cradles your head and cervical spine while keeping it in neutral alignment with the thoracic and lumbar spine. Purple claims that Purple Harmony is unlike any pillow, and it's not wrong. It's made with the brand's own Gel Flex Grid and a slab of latex foam, making it soft and supportive at the same time. The feel of the Gel Flex Grid is similar to gel, like a shoe insole. It's soft and squishy but never loses its shape. With the latex foam, you have a pressure-relieving pillow that promotes proper alignment and great airflow. You'll never have to fluff the Purple Harmony in your life. If buying through Amazon, be sure to avoid similarly named knockoffs. Purple Harmony Pillow (Medium) $149 at Purple $159 at Amazon

Amazon Best pillow for back pain in back sleepers Layla Kapok pillow The Layla Kapok pillow is an eco-friendly pillow made with natural fill sourced from the fibers of kapok tree seed pods. Alongside Layla's shredded memory foam fill, it makes for a plush, cushy and supportive pillow that supports the cervical spine while promoting a proper "C-shaped" curve for back sleepers with back pain. The Layla Kapok, like a few others on our best pillow for pain list, is adjustable. You can remove the filling to size the loft to your preference. I also appreciate the price of this pillow, as it's one of the more affordable options in our best pillow for back pain list. $109 at Layla Sleep

Brooklyn Bedding Best pillow for back pain in stomach sleepers Talalay Latex Brooklyn Bedding pillow Stomach sleeping isn't recommended for people with back pain, but having an accommodating, low-loft pillow is better if you can't make the switch. You want to keep your neck in alignment with your spine to avoid hurting your back more, but your pillow should properly support your neck. The Talalay latex pillow from Brooklyn Bedding has a low loft option that accommodates a stomach sleeper without losing its shape. It's also a very environmentally friendly pillow, made with a Talalay latex slab sourced from a rubber tree's sap. Outside, the cover is made from soft, organic cotton. Its perforated latex construction makes it a breathable, temperature-regulating pillow if you're a sleeper who gets hot during the night. Last but not least, it has one of the most affordable price tags on our list. $62 at Brooklyn Bedding

Best pillow for shoulder pain

Casper Best pillow for shoulder pain in back sleepers Casper Down pillow The only down pillow mentioned on my best pillow for pain list, the Casper Down uses ethically sourced feathers and a five-chamber design to deliver fluffiness that doesn't go completely flat when you lay your head down. The inner chambers are supportive and firm, while the outer chambers feel light and airy. It will require fluffing every day or two to keep its shape. When you're living with shoulder pain, sleeping on your back with the Casper Down pillow supporting the neck and between the shoulders is a comfortable way to gently relieve pressure around the shoulders while keeping your back in line with your neck and head. My dad had shoulder surgery and I recommended this pillow to him. He said it was so good he bought two, and my mom even ended up buying one for herself. Casper Sleep Down Pillow for Sleeping, Standard, White $96 at Amazon $98 at Best Buy

Brooklinen Best pillow for side sleepers with shoulder pain Brooklinen Marlow pillow A side sleeper who lives with shoulder pain should consider a tall, lofty pillow like the Marlow from Brooklinen that keeps the head in proper alignment and prevents added pressure on your neck or shoulder. It uses a blend of cooling memory foam and polyester for its filling, ensuring that it never falls flat. When I first opened it from its packaging, I was a little wary that it wouldn't be tall enough for a side sleeper, but I was pleasantly surprised. Once it's fully decompressed, its final form ends up being a supportive pillow with a soft and cushy feel that's cozy to cuddle up to. It's designed to be adjustable, too. Keep the zippers on the side closed for a firmer feel and open for a softer profile. However, I predict most side sleepers will sleep best with the zippers closed. The Marlow pillow is fitted with mesh gussets that make the pillow more breathable. Combined with the cooling foam, it makes for a relieving and noticeably cool feel when you lay your head down on the pillow. $65 at Brooklinen

How we tested pillows



CNET editors pick the products and services we write about based on editorial merit. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. We are still testing the best pillow for shoulder pain in side sleepers and will update the article accordingly.

Loft: Regarding pillows, the word "loft" refers to their height. Different sleeping positions require a different pillow height. The goal is to have a pillow that supports the head and neck and keeps your spine in a straight alignment.

Firmness: The firmer the pillow, the more supportive it is. I looked for pillows that had a firm, supportive feel that still relieved tension around the joints. Softer, flat pillows may not be ideal when dealing with back, shoulder or neck pain.

Adjustability: Many pillows these days are made to be adjustable because brands know that pillows aren't a "one size fits all" deal. This way, you can remove filling or inserts to adjust the firmness and loft to your specific needs. It also makes pillows accommodating for different body types -- the larger your build, the taller and firmer your pillow should be.

Price: Some people have the budget to invest in an expensive pillow that helps relieve pain, but others need pain relief without spending over $100 on a pillow. I wanted to include a fair share of both options so most people can afford a comfortable night's sleep.

Materials and comfort: Memory foam and latex foam tend to make the best pillows for pain relief. They offer pressure relief, contouring and support without losing shape or requiring regular fluffing. Some down pillows are beneficial for pain relief, especially when placed under the lumbar region or in between limbs.

What to consider when choosing the best pillow for pain

Sleeping position

Side sleeping has been shown to reduce pain in the neck and spine. Side sleepers can lie with a tall pillow supporting their neck and head, keeping it in a straight line with their spine. Keep a supportive pillow between the knees to maintain the hips in alignment and reduce pressure on your hips and joints. Check out our top picks for the best pillows for side sleepers for even more help with pain relief.

Back sleepers benefit from small to medium loft pillows that keep the neck or cervical spine in a proper C-shaped curve. Back sleeping is ideal for minimizing pain because it distributes pressure evenly across your body and reduces pressure on the spine.

Stomach sleepers report the greatest amount of neck pain during the day, and stomach sleeping can put added pressure on your back and shoulders. It's not recommended as a good sleeping position when dealing with pain. That said, you can sleep with a pillow under your hips to promote better spinal alignment if you can't switch to your side or back.

Pain type

Sleeping with shoulder pain is most comfortable when you sleep on your back or non-injured shoulder. Back sleeping is recommended because it evenly distributes weight without disturbing either of your shoulders. Still, you can also sleep on your side with a pillow beneath your armpit to relieve pressure.

Sleeping with back pain is most comfortable when you're on your back so you ensure straight spine and neck alignment. You can also place a pillow under your knees to relieve more pressure off your spine.

Sleeping with neck pain is most comfortable on the side or back, but your pillow must keep your cervical spine in neutral alignment to avoid increased pressure on the neck. Back sleepers with shoulder pain should sleep with their pillow supporting their shoulders and neck, and another underneath their knees to relieve pressure off the spine.

Materials

Certain materials are better at keeping their shape, propping your head up and cradling your neck and shoulders. The best pillow for back pain, shoulder pain or neck pain will have a good balance between pressure relief and support, with a decent firmness.

Loft

The loft of your pillow is important when you're dealing with pain. Your pillow's height should accommodate your specific sleeping position to keep your spine, neck and head in alignment.

Side sleepers benefit from taller, loftier pillows that support their head. Stomach sleepers benefit from thin pillows that cradle the head, and back sleepers need a medium loft that promotes a proper C-shaped curve.

Best pillow materials for back, neck and shoulder pain

Memory foam

Memory foam is known for its pressure-relieving properties and is a good choice for support and comfort. This is why several of our best pillow for back pain picks include memory foam. It'll contour around your shoulders and head while never going flat.

Latex foam

Latex foam is an airy, durable and supportive foam that's also squishy at the same time. Many brands use organic latex foam, making their pillows eco-friendly and hypoallergenic. Latex foam has similar pressure-relieving characteristics to those of memory foam but is much bouncier.

Down

Down pillows act as a good added cushion around the body when trying to support your knees, shoulders or lower back. As long as the down pillow has a supportive design, it can also benefit back and stomach sleepers who need small to medium loft.

Poly foam

Polyurethane foam is cheaper to make than memory or latex foam, meaning these types of pillows are more affordable. It's more responsive than memory foam and more like traditional soft foam than latex foam. To put things in perspective, comfy couches are made with polyurethane foam.

Best pillow for pain FAQs

What pillows do Chiropractors recommend? Many chiropractors suggest memory or latex foam because of their supportive and pressure-relieving qualities. These foams contour around your curves, keep the neck and head propped up and promote a straight spinal alignment.

Can pillows cause back, shoulder or neck pain? Yes, your pillow plays a key part in preventing added pressure to the neck and spine. If your pillow doesn't accommodate your sleeping position, you risk improper spinal alignment and increased pain.