Best Mattress for Hip Pain in 2023

Sometimes, choosing a new mattress isn’t as easy as it sounds. There are many factors you'll need to account for, like your sleeping preferences and body type, but there's even more to think about if you have chronic pain. What else should you consider when it comes to your online mattress search?

When it comes to hip pain, it mainly comes down to pressure relief. You’ll want something that provides lots of cushion for your hips when you're on your side, without compromising much in terms of support. For this list, we’ve selected eight mattresses that should help alleviate hip pain at night. After testing mattresses for years, we narrowed them down to the best that offer great pressure relief, while also keeping in mind different factors like feel, versatility, cooling features and price.

What's the best mattress overall for hip pain?

Our team tested and slept on dozens of mattresses to choose the picks for this list. That being said, when it comes to getting a bed to help accommodate a chronic health condition, we always recommend talking to your doctor before making a big life change like switching up your mattress. We’re not doctors -- only expert mattress reviewers.

These beds were chosen by our reviewers as the best based on expert testing. We mainly considered how pressure relieving beds were when selecting these mattresses. There are plenty of online beds that strike a nice balance of cushion and support, but the one our team always came back to was the Casper Nova Hybrid.

Best mattresses for hip pain in 2023

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

Dillon Payne/CNET Casper Nova Hybrid Best overall mattress for hip pain Like Softer Zoned Support for hip and shoulder pain

Hybrid construction is good for all body types

Medium-soft is great for side sleepers Don't like Not the most affordable online option

Not the firmest bed for primary back and stomach sleepers Why we picked the Casper Nova Hybrid mattress: We first became familiar with this bed back in early 2020, and it’s been one of our favorites ever since. Since it has a much softer firmness profile right around a medium-soft, it commonly makes our best beds for side sleepers list, and many of our pain-related best lists. It has a Zoned-Support design to help keep your back more neutrally aligned at night, providing support under your back and pressure relief for your neck and shoulders. It also has a neutral hybrid feel that many sleepers should find generally comfortable. Its construction, feel and firmness make it a great bed for this list. The Casper Nova Hybrid mattress comes in twin XL to California king, but since this is one of the brand’s more enhanced hybrid options, it is up there price-wise. Prices range from $1,995 to $3,095, not factoring in any discounts which the brand usually offers. $2,495 at Casper

Dillon Payne/CNET WinkBed Classic Best accommodating pillow top mattress Like Supportive hybrid mattress should support all body types

Four firmness levels accommodate different preferences

Softer option should help alleviate chronic pain Don't like Not the most affordable online mattress compared to other mattresses with similar features

Petite people or people under 180 pounds may not need added support Why we picked the WinkBed mattress: If you’re looking for a more traditional style of pillow top bed to accommodate hip and shoulder pain, this is the bed for you. It’s a quality mattress, handcrafted out of Wisconsin if you care about getting an American-made bed. It has coils and support foam to provide heavy people with lots of push back. It’s available in four different firmness options, but for this list we’d recommend the “softer” model, as it will provide the most pressure relief for your hips at night. Being that it’s a pillow-top bed, it has a pillow-top feel and kinda feels like a bed that you’d sleep on in a fancy hotel. It may even remind you of a bed you grew up sleeping on. The WinkBed ranges from twin to Cal king for $1,149 to $2,049 before any discounts. WinkBeds typically offers heavy cash discounts on its beds all year. $1,799 at WinkBed

Layla Mattress Best flippable mattress for hip pain Like Flippable mattress with two firmnesses in one bed

Pressure relieving for side sleepers with hip pain

Great value for a bed of this quality Don't like Heavier people (over 250 pounds) might want a more supportive hybrid mattress

Strict back and stomach sleepers might want a firmer option Why we picked the Layla Mattress mattress: Sometimes you need a bed with some versatility to accommodate an ever-changing health condition. This is a flippable memory foam mattress with a different firmness level on either side. So you can flip the mattress over to the soft side if your hip pain flares up, and back to the firm side whenever you see fit. As I just alluded to, the “soft” side will probably be the most pressure-relieving side for hip pain as it’s around a proper medium-soft. If you flip it over to the firm side it’s between a medium and a medium-firm. Either way, you’ve got two firmnesses in one bed to experiment with, but both should feature the same type of responsive memory foam feel. This feel should conform to your body, offering a nice amount of give without any of that “stuck” feeling you’d find in more traditional memory foam beds. The Layla mattress comes in twin to California king, and ranges from $749 to $1,249. At the end of the day, that’s great value for a flippable online mattress, especially before any discounts. $1,099 at Layla

Nolah Original 10-Inch Best budget-friendly bed for hip pain Like Ideal for supporting average sized people

Pressure relieving material for hip pain

Affordable option after discount Don't like Heavier people may want a more supportive hybrid bed

Strict side sleepers may want a softer option

Back and stomach sleepers might want something firmer Why we picked the Nolah Original 10-inch mattress: The beds I’ve talked about so far can get expensive depending on the size you choose. If you’re looking for a more affordable option to help with hip pain at night, the baseline bed from Nolah might do the trick. It’s a simple three-layer all-foam bed, so it’s most ideal for small or average-sized people, and it sits right around a medium on our scale. The top layer of the bed is Nolah’s special “AirFoam,” which gives the mattress a blended foam feel. It offers a good amount of pressure relief similar to a memory foam mattress, with the responsiveness of a neutral foam. This material gives the bed a unique balance of comfort for those who suffer from hip pain, and it’s not bad on price either. The Nolah Original 10-inch mattress comes in twin to split king. sizes and ranges from $1,449 to $2,398. Nolah as a brand usually offers heavy discounts on their products, even bundling in free products with every mattress purchase. $1,449 at Nolah

Amerisleep AS5 Best soft memory foam mattress for hip pain Like Support options for all body types

Pressure relieving for strict side sleepers

Responsive memory foam conforms to alleviate hip pain Don't like Back and stomach sleepers might want a firmer bed

Not the most affordable option compared to similar beds Why we picked the Amerisleep AS5 mattress: This is the softest mattress from the Amerisleep brand. It’s available in two support options, so you can purchase an all-foam or hybrid version of the bed. Its softer firmness profile and responsive memory foam feel gives it plenty of pressure relief for those who suffer from hip or shoulder pain. Since it’s so soft, we’d only recommend it for strict side sleepers who are looking for something truly plush. If you want a firmer version of the same bed, it could be worth looking at Amerisleep’s AS2 or AS3 beds. If having a soft bed is a top priority for you though, this bed is a great consideration for your online mattress search. Not to mention, it comes with a cover that’s supposed to help keep you 7 degrees cooler throughout the night. It’s not the most affordable online option, but also not bad after a discount is applied. It ranges from twin to split king and ranges from $2,099 to $3,848. Amerisleep usually offers nice promotions on their mattresses and sleep accessories. $2,349 at Amerisleep

Helix Sunset Luxe Best customizable option for hip pain Like Supportive hybrid bed for all body types

Pressure relieving for side and combination sleepers

Helix Sleep quiz makes finding the right bed easier Don't like Petite people (people under 180 pounds) might not need added support

Back and stomach sleepers might want a firmer bed

Not the most affordable option Why we picked the Helix Sunset Luxe mattress: This bed is one of the softest hybrid mattresses from the brand Helix Sleep. It has coils to support all body types that even feature a Zoned Support design. It’s around a medium-soft, so it should be cushioning enough for most hip pain, and the bed’s pillow top gives it a comfortable pillow-top feel. The brand’s online sleep quiz is the main reason why Helix made the list. This basically pinpoints the right Helix mattress for you based on the answers you submit, and it even takes into account whether or not you suffer from chronic pain. Altogether, it’s a fun and easy way of finding a mattress that’s tailored for your health condition. The Helix Sunset Luxe mattress comes in twin to California king, and ranges from $1,373 to $2,873. Helix as a brand usually offers nice promotions on their products year round. $2,373 at Helix

Other mattresses for hip pain we tested

At CNET Sleep, we’ve tested and reviewed hundreds of online beds, dedicating countless hours into our expertise. These beds were the main standouts for our team this year, but if you want to check out some others, here are a few to consider in regards to nightly hip pain.

Layla Hybrid:This is essentially the Layla Mattress but with pocketed coils instead of foam for support. It’s also double-sided and features a responsive memory foam feel. If you’re a bit heavier and suffer from hip pain, the “soft” side might be the way to go since it’s right around medium-soft on our scale. The firm side is also softer than the original Layla’s around a medium, which might be better for all sleep styles.

Nest Sparrow Signature Hybrid:This is the most popular and accommodating bed from Nest Bedding. It’s a pillow-top mattress with an almost cloud-like level of comfort. I’d say it should accommodate most people with hip pain, particularly on the “plush” firmness level. It comes with a lifetime renewal exchange, where you can get a replacement top comfort foam one time during the bed’s lifespan. This means the mattress will last you for years to come.

How we tested best mattresses for hip pain

For this list, we mainly focus on finding beds with lots of cushion that provide ample pressure relief. Hip pain usually occurs at night while our hips dig into mattresses when we’re sleeping on our side. Having a mattress with tons of pressure relief is crucial for reducing nightly hip pain.

We also considered different types of mattress feels that could help alleviate chronic hip pain. Mattresses with a memory foam feel can contour to the shape of your body and help accommodate hip pain a bit more than your average bed. Having a supportive mattress is also essential for chronic health conditions.

How to choose the best mattress for hip pain

Pressure relief: The best mattresses for hip pain provide plenty of cushion without sacrificing support. If you’re a primary side sleeper, a softer bed with more pressure relief will cradle your hips more, and provide some pain alleviation in that area of the body.

Firmness: Plush mattresses are more pressure-relieving than firm ones. If you’re both back and stomach sleepers, you’ll probably want something on the firmer side -- just not too firm. Firmness is subjective based on how much you weigh.

Weight: Speaking of weight, this factor can apply to people with hip pain. If you’re a heavier person, you’ll want a hybrid mattress that offers plenty of support. Smaller-sized folks can get away with sleeping on an all-foam bed, and more average-sized people can probably go either way. If you weigh over 200 pounds, you may want to go the route of a hybrid bed.

Health concerns: If you have a chronic health condition like hip pain, you should speak with your doctor before changing up your bed. For hip pain, softer beds with a Zoned Support design may help the most out of any online option. Pressure-relieving beds usually help cradle your pressure points more than an average mattress.