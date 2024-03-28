Best Latex Mattresses of 2024

There are a lot of reasons to begin looking into latex mattresses. Although it isn't as common as other materials, latex foam makes for a comfortable bed that will last a long time. Latex foam is more breathable than memory and polyfoam and still gives a lot of support and pressure relief. Plus, if you get a natural or organic one, it won't off-gas or release chemicals into your home, as many other bed-in-a-box mattresses do.

I've tested over 100 different mattresses, many of which were made with latex foam. I rounded up my picks for the best latex mattress and primarily took materials, price, firmness and notable certifications into consideration. Whether you're looking for the best latex mattress for side sleepers or the best firm model, I have you covered.

The prices listed are for queen-size mattresses.

What's the best latex mattress?

The Awara mattress is the best latex bed made for all body types. It boasts natural Dunlop latex, organic cotton and New Zealand wool as the comfort layers, and pocketed coils in the base layer. It's rated around a medium-firm firmness level, making it supportive with ample pressure relief. Other latex mattress competitors are on the firm end of the spectrum. Awara also has a very affordable price tag, especially for a natural and organic latex bed.

Video: Best latex mattress for 2024

Watch our very own CNET Video Producer, Owen Poole, review the best latex mattress for 2024.

The best latex mattresses for 2024

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

Awara Sleep Best latex mattress overall Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress Type Latex hybrid mattress Firmness Medium-firm or 7 Trial 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price scale $$$ Why we chose the Awara Natural Hybrid: An environmentally friendly company with numerous green certifications, Awara makes its latex mattresses with 100% natural, organic and non-toxic materials. A 6.5 on the firmness scale, the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress has a medium-firm feel. This firmness works for a wide array of sleepers, especially back and stomach sleepers and heavier sleepers. Four layers of premium organic mattress materials comprise these hybrid latex mattresses, starting with a plush Euro Top. This pillow top is filled with certified organic wool from New Zealand and covered with a sleek-feeling organic cotton cover. The next layer consists of four inches of Dunlop latex for pressure relief and joint comfort. Then comes a layer of wrapped eight-inch coils for less motion transfer and improved breathability. We particularly like that Awara partners with an organization called Trees.org to promote sustainability. The organization aims to "end hunger and poverty by training farmers to regenerate their land." Awara plants 10 trees for every mattress it sells to contribute to this organization. While the queen-size retail price is just under $1,700, you can expect several hundred dollars in discounts from the brand. Pros: Made with natural and nontoxic materials

Works for back, stomach and combination sleepers

Certified third-party sustainability champions Cons: The coil layer may cause added motion transfer

Might be a little too firm for strict side sleepers Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress Save up to 50% off Mattresses $1,699 at Awara Sleep

PlushBeds Best latex mattress for side sleepers PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Type Latex foam Firmness Two firmness levels | Medium (5) | Medium-firm (7) Trial 100 nights Warranty 25-year limited warranty Why we chose the PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex: The PlushBeds Botanical Bliss organic latex mattress offers the perfect blend of pressure relief, temperature regulation and soft, supportive comfort at a good price. This latex bed consists of two layers of organic Dunlop underneath a single layer of organic Talalay latex, which are all tailored according to each order's customized firmness (medium or medium-firm) and thickness preference (9-, 10- or 12-inch). The medium organic latex mattress option is best for side sleepers and is chosen by 80% of PlushBeds shoppers. Medium-firm constructions are truly the best latex mattresses for those weighing over 275 pounds, back sleepers and stomach sleepers. The PlushBeds Botanical Bliss also incorporates 10 pounds of certified organic wool from New Zealand, adding natural elasticity, moisture-wicking properties and temperature-regulating support to the mix. The company also offers a free latex mattress topper comfort exchange during the sleep trial. This trial period exchange offer allows you to swap your firmness level for a new top comfort layer of the other firmness option. You can also typically expect PlushBeds to offer a discount. Pros: Made with eco-friendly and organic materials

Customizable firmness

Suitable for most sleeping positions Cons: It's a bit expensive

You have set up the mattress and its layers yourself

Might be too firm for side sleepers under 150 pounds PlushBeds Botanical Bliss $2,949 at Plush Beds

Spindle Most customizable latex mattress Spindle Organic Latex Type Latex foam mattress Firmness Customizable firmness levels Trial 365 nights Warranty 10-year warranty Price $$$ Why we chose Spindle Organic Latex: Spindle boasts old-fashioned values and is owned by a family in its fourth generation of mattress making. It also donates one mattress for every 10 sold, along with 10% of its profits to environmental organizations. The Spindle Organic Latex mattress consists of 9 inches of certified organic Dunlop latex covered with a full inch of US-sourced organic cotton and wool batting. This Spindle mattress is another excellent choice for the eco-conscious shopper, with no chemical fire retardants, manufactured latex or harmful VOCs. One thing that makes the Spindle Organic Latex stand out is the fact that it ships its latex (along with the rest of the mattress) to the customer in one firm layer and two medium layers -- separately. This mattress comes as a medium-firm but is designed with layers that can be adjusted to the customer's preference, making it firmer or softer. Aside from that, the latex relieves pressure and gives the sleeper a supportive surface with a generous amount of bounce and minimal sink. Pros: Appeals to all sleeping positions (customizable firmness)

Made entirely from certified organic materials

Breathable like the other latex beds on our list Cons: It's a pricey bed

Not as supportive as a hybrid bed Spindle Organic Latex $2,299 at Spindle Mattress

Lucid Best budget latex mattress Lucid 12-inch Latex Hybrid Type Latex hybrid mattress Firmness Medium to medium-firm or 6 Trial 30 days Warranty 10-year warranty Price $ Why we chose the Lucid 12-inch Latex Hybrid: If you're looking for a quality latex mattress at an affordable price, Lucid's 12-inch Latex Hybrid is our go-to pick. This mattress provides five layers of latex, foam and individually wrapped steel coils in a supportive and comfortable hybrid form. Ideal for side, back and stomach sleepers, this mattress is rated a 3 out of 5 on the company's firmness scale. The first comfort layer of the Lucid Latex Hybrid is an airy soft cover, followed by a layer of latex and then another layer of cooling and body-contouring gel memory foam. Then comes the transition foam to buffer the area between soft and supportive foam, and finally a layer of foam-wrapped steel coils to create optimal support throughout the whole mattress, as well as great edge support and motion isolation. Pros: Affordable hybrid bed

Good for all body types

Ideal for back, stomach and combination sleepers Cons: Might be too firm for some side sleepers

It has a short trial period Lucid 12-inch Latex Hybrid $580 at Amazon

WinkBeds Best latex mattress for back pain WinkBeds EcoCloud Type Latex foam hybrid mattress Firmness Medium or 5 Trial 120 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Why we chose the WinkBeds EcoCloud: Handmade-to-order in Wisconsin, WinkBeds are crafted to last. The EcoCloud is one of the best latex mattress options for people with back pain, and it also works well for side sleepers, combination sleepers and eco-conscious shoppers. It's made of natural, hypoallergenic Talalay latex, recycled steel coils, organic cotton and New Zealand wool. The EcoCloud starts with a quilted organic cotton and wool cover. This is followed by a full four inches of textured Talalay latex, molded into layers to provide firm lower back and lumbar support and light support in the hips and shoulders. The bed's innerspring mattress support system is next, with each coil individually wrapped and ready to hold the body's heaviest regions and an advanced edge support system. Reviewers shared that the EcoCloud gave them perfect amounts of both firmness and softness, bringing relief to many folks sleepers with a history of back pain. Some even noticed remarkable relief overnight. This is most likely a result of the innovative lumbar support system created with the molded Talalay latex. Pros: Good for all sleeping positions

Accommodates all body types

It's a mattress worthy of a luxury hotel Cons: Might be too soft for heavy back and stomach sleepers

It's on the more expensive side WinkBed EcoCloud Hybrid $1,999 at WinkBeds

Amerisleep Best eco-friendly latex mattress Organica by Amerisleep Type Latex hybrid mattress Firmness Medium to medium-firm Trial 100 nights Warranty 20-year warranty Why we chose the Organica by Amerisleep: The Organica mattress by Amerisleep is a thick 13 inches of cooling, pressure-relieving, eco-friendly comfort. Featuring a motion-isolating coil system, this latex hybrid mattress bed is soft yet supportive. It has a medium feel and works in all sleeping positions. This mattress is composed of four layers that are hand-tufted together. The first layer is a soft organic cotton cover, followed by a layer of cushiony Joma Wool, which comes from sheep in New Zealand. This material is manufactured using an additional step called "crimping," which gives it a substantial gain in loft (40 to 50%) while not adding any weight. This makes the bed feel more soft and pressure relieving. Then comes the layer of natural Talalay latex, which offers cooling qualities and enhanced pain-relieving properties. Finally, the pocketed coil system wraps things up with support and motion isolation. With multiple certifications to ensure compliance with environmental standards, this mattress is excellent for eco-friendly shoppers and those with health concerns or allergies. With every sale of an Organica mattress, Amerisleep also donates part of its profits to sustainable farming and local manufacturing. Pros: Provides ample motion isolation

Hypoallergenic, making it great for people with allergies

Suits most sleeping positions and body types Cons: Petite side sleepers might find it too firm

It has some off-gassing for an organic bed Organica by Amerisleep $450 off any mattress with promo with code: AS450 $1,749 at Amerisleep

SleepOn Best latex mattress for pressure relief SleepOn Pure Green Organic Latex Type Latex foam mattress Firmness 2 firmness levels | Medium or 5 | Medium-firm or 7 Trial 100 nights Warranty 10-year warranty Why we chose the SleepOn Pure Green Organic Latex: SleepOn's Pure Green Organic Latex mattress is filled with 8" of organic GOLS-certified latex foam, which it also uses to craft mattress toppers and pillows. The latex foam in this mattress immediately absorbs pressure and contours to the body upon contact. Made in the company's Chicago factory, the SleepOn Latex Pure Green Organic Latex mattress is hand-sewn, assembled and packaged onsite. This all-foam mattress uses organic wool, organic cotton and organic Dunlop latex for a comfy and eco-friendly sleep experience. With this bed, you can choose your firmness preference. The medium option is considered a 5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, which is great for anyone who needs enhanced pressure relief. The firm latex mattress feel is a 7 on the same scale and is recommended for those with back pain, and back and stomach sleepers. Pros: More affordable than most latex beds

Ideal for all sleeping positions, especially side Cons: Not as accommodating for people over 230 pounds SleepOn Pure Green Organic Latex $999 at Amazon $699 at SleepOnLatex

Best firm latex mattress Avocado Green Mattress Type Latex Hybrid Firmness 7 or medium-firm with the pillow top (9 or firm without) Trial 365 nights Warranty 25-year limited warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the Avocado Green: The Avocado Green mattress is a top favorite organic latex mattress, and for good reason. It's a strong hybrid mattress with organic latex foam, New Zealand wool, organic cotton and recycled steel coils. There's also an optional pillow top you can buy to make it softer and more pressure-relieving. Inside the mattress are over 1,000 steel coils arranged in five different ergonomic zones for targeted support where you really need it. It's a firm mattress, so it's best for back and stomach sleepers. With the pillow top, combination sleepers can also get away with sleeping on the Avocado Green mattress. The coils and latex foam make the bed feel supportive and springy, while the plush pillow top adds pressure relief and comfort. The airflow between the pocketed coils and perforated latex foam means it sleeps on the cooler side. This is helpful if you're a hot sleeper who struggles to get through the night due to the heat. A queen-size Avocado Green mattress retails for $1,999, but you can find it on sale often. Pros: Backed by several organic certifications

Multiple firmness options

Ideal for all body types

Accommodates multiple sleeping positions Cons: You'll have to pay more for a softer firmness level

Expensive Avocado Green $1,999 at Avocado Mattress * Pricing based on Queen model

How we tested the best latex mattresses



CNET editors pick the products and services we write about based on editorial merit. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Read more on how we test mattresses.

Materials

Many mattresses have latex foam in one layer, but our best latex mattress list only includes beds that use latex foam as their primary comfort layers. A latex mattress has a distinct feel that's supportive and pressure-relieving at the same time. They also tend to be made with natural and organic materials, another major part of their appeal.

Getty Images/ nespix

Firmness

There's something about latex beds, especially latex hybrid beds, that puts them on the firm end of the spectrum. We tried to limit the number of very firm (10 out of 10 on the firmness scale) beds because they cater to a smaller number of sleepers.

Price

If a bed uses organic and natural materials, it's going to be more expensive than your average foam mattress. Think of it like organic produce versus the regular kind; you always fork out more money for the organic stuff. We included organic beds from different points on the price scale, from budget-friendly to expensive.

What to consider when buying a latex mattress

Natural vs. synthetic

There are two categories of latex foam: natural and synthetic. Dunlop and Talalay latex foams are natural and sourced from the great outdoors. To achieve that supportive and soft latex foam feel at a cheaper price, some mattress brands create synthetic latex. It looks and feels like latex foam, but it's made in a factory. If you don't necessarily value the eco-friendly part of natural and organic mattresses you can opt for a synthetic latex foam bed and save more money.

Certifications

There's a difference between a natural bed and an organic one. Organic mattresses must have GOLS-certified latex foam, and GOTS-certified cotton and wool. It's more difficult to achieve these certifications because the brand must follow strict standards at every point of the supply chain, from sourcing to manufacturing.

Firmness

The best latex mattress will cater to your sleeping position.

Side sleepers should find a medium firmness or softer latex mattress for proper pressure relief.

Back and stomach sleepers can opt for a medium to firm mattress, depending on the level of support they want. The firmer the mattress, the more supportive it will be. Medium-firm is a good firmness level because it offers a fair amount of pressure relief, and it's ideal if you suffer from back pain.

How is latex foam made?

Natural latex comes from the sap of rubber trees, also called rubber serum, which is collected, foamed, poured into molds and baked into pure latex layers. Each rubber tree can be harvested for about 24 years, and it isn't necessary to cut down the tree to collect sufficient sap, nor does it harm the tree. If you are as concerned about the planet as you are about getting a good night's sleep, then natural latex mattresses might be the best mattress option for you.

Depending upon which form of latex is being made, another of two processes are followed to make the final latex used in mattresses: Dunlop or Talalay. Talalay latex is made using a more modernized process, but when it comes down to the feel of your bed, you can hardly tell the difference.

Latex mattress FAQs What are the benefits of latex mattresses? Latex mattresses offer ample support, contouring and breathable designs to help make your mattress more comfortable. Natural and organic latex is also welcome for eco-conscious shoppers because it's sustainably sourced from tropical rubber trees. Natural and organic latex foam has hypoallergenic and antimicrobial properties to help prevent the build-up of household allergens. Are latex mattresses better than memory foam mattresses? They can be if you dislike the feel of hugging, sinking memory foam that slowly responds to pressure. Latex foam is bouncy, and it doesn't feel like you have to climb out of a sinkhole to switch positions. It is also more breathable than traditional memory foam because of its perforated design. Do latex mattresses sleep hot? No, latex mattresses don't retain heat like memory foam beds do, and they have holes perforated throughout the surface, allowing air to pass through easily. Latex beds are some of the best for warm sleepers who want a temperature-regulating mattress.

