7 Game-Changing Products to Help You Stop Snoring

Sick of snoring? Try these seven products to get restful sleep.
If you heavily snore at night, know that you are not alone. According to the University of Utah, an estimated 40% of adult men and 24% of adult women snore frequently. On the bright side, this means the market is full of antisnoring products, whether you're snoring because of sleep apnea, sleep disorder problems, sinus issues or your sleeping position.
Most of these products won't cut it as a permanent treatment for moderate to severe sleep apnea -- continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machines are still the gold standard for sleep apnea treatment. But if you can't tolerate a CPAP, your doctor may be able to recommend alternative snoring treatments. If you think you have sleep apnea, then, or you've actually been diagnosed with it, you should work with your doctor on finding the best anti-snoring device and treatment option for you.
If you're just a mild snorer, though, who doesn't have any serious underlying health problems, one of the following products might help reduce your snoring (as well as those complaints from your sleep-deprived bed partner). And most of these options are budget friendly.
Breathe Right Nasal Strips are intended to relieve nasal congestion at night, but it just so happens that the mechanism also reduces snoring. When you place a strip over the bridge of your nose, it helps keep your nasal passage open, allowing air to flow in and out more smoothly. They won't help you correct a deviated septum or anything like that, but it's a simple solution that can improve your breathing in the right circumstances.
This tiny nasal dilator is an anti-snoring gadget that looks like two baskets connected by a hook. Each one of the "baskets" goes inside a nostril, kept in place by the hook around the cartilage that separates the nasal airway openings of your nostrils.
The Snorepin is supposed to dilate your nostrils and make it easier to breathe while you're sleeping, thus reducing any snoring. Some
If you're one of those habitual snorers who only snores when you sleep on your back (or snore worse when you sleep on your back), the Zzoma Positional Therapy device could solve your snoring problems: This positional device prevents you from rolling onto your back while you sleep, helping to minimize snoring.
It's prescription-only for now, but if you've been diagnosed with sleep apnea and can't adjust to a CPAP machine to solve your snoring issue, ask your doctor about the Zzoma device.
Smart Nora is a pillow insert that you slide into your pillowcase beneath your pillow. The snoring device listens as you sleep and when it detects snoring sounds, the insert inflates to gently nudge you into a new sleeping position.
Because Smart Nora works by detecting snoring sounds, it may not work for you if you're a very faint snorer. It may also work best for people who sleep on their back, but the website claims it can work for side-sleepers, too.
If you don't want to shell out $359 for Smart Nora, you could try a basic wedge pillow instead. Many people who sleep on their back and snore in that position find that elevating their head at night can reduce or even eliminate snoring -- the elevation prevents your throat tissue from relaxing too much and keeps your tongue from lolling back in your mouth (one of the causes of obstructive sleep apnea), so your airway stays open.
A humidifier won't cure snoring when something like sleep apnea is the cause. However, if your snoring is triggered by dry air, dry sinuses, a cold or allergies, a humidifier may bring some relief when those conditions strike. If you're not certain it'll work, start small with a budget-friendly portable humidifier like the
The GhostBed Adjustable Base is a good remedy for snoring that'll also significantly upgrade your bedding setup.
Laying flat in bed adds more pressure on your windpipe and nasal airways. Complete with a preset Antisnore mode, the GhostBed Adjustable Base raises your head and torso to an optimal position so there's less compression and obstruction to your airways. In one clinical study, results showed that an adjustable bed frame eased symptoms in up to 67% of habitual snorers.
Aside from its Antisnore mode, the adjustable base also features four USB ports, under-bed lighting, three massage modes and more.