8 Gifts to Give Your Pregnant Friend for Better Sleep

If you know someone who's pregnant and you want to get them a gift, you might consider some sleep-friendly items. As you can imagine, sleep is greatly affected during pregnancy, with fluctuating hormones and all the physical changes going on within the body. Some people are subject to exhaustion during the day or insomnia at night, so making the sleep experience as comfortable as possible is key.

If you're looking for ideas, these are the best gifts to give an expectant friend or family member. Some are products I experimented with during my pregnancy that helped me either relax before bed or made sleep a more enjoyable experience (like a pregnancy pillow and a sound machine). Others are handpicked by our trusted sleep experts, who know a thing or two about getting better sleep. The great thing about these items is that you don't necessarily have to be pregnant to use them. In fact, these products can be enjoyed by nonpregnant and even postpartum people too.

Drowsy Drowsy Lavender Haze Sleep mask One of the best ways to get a good night's sleep is by using a sleep mask. Sleep masks have been shown to improve your REM sleep and boost melatonin levels by blocking out light. This can also benefit your pregnant friend who's struggling to sleep at night. CNET sleep expert and wellness editor Nasha Addarich Martinez swears by the Drowsy Lavender Haze sleep mask. The mask is made up of pure mulberry silk, and the padding is cloudlike. It has an adjustable strap, which allows the mask to contour perfectly to your face so light is completely blocked out. $80 at Drowsy

Casper Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology Cooling pillow Besides cooling sheets, a cooling pillow can also improve sleep during pregnancy. The Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology is sleep expert and CNET editor Caroline Igo's top cooling pillow pick. She tested about 25 different pillows, and Casper's passed with flying colors. It's made up of a perforated poly foam, polyester fibers and gel, which Casper calls Snow Technology. This material is meant to keep the area around your head and neck temperature-neutral to promote airflow. Another plus is that the pillow doesn't require fluffing but conforms well to your head when you lie on it. This pillow is side-sleeper-friendly, and that's the recommended way to sleep as your pregnancy progresses. $150 at Casper

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/CNET Theragun Mini (2nd generation) Mini massage gun While testing massage guns, I learned that not only are they good for massaging sore muscles, but they can also be used as a sleeping aid. The Theragun Mini (second generation) is one of my top picks because it's small enough to keep on your nightstand and packs a punch as well. The second generation of the Theragun Mini is quieter, smaller and lighter than its predecessor -- plus it comes with three attachments. This is the ideal gift to give a pregnant person because lots of aches and pains come with growing a human. The Theragun Mini is a great option and can even be carried in a gym bag or purse for instantaneous relief on the go. $200 at Therabody

Hatch Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock White noise machine and alarm clock The Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock is a pleasant bedroom addition any pregnant (or nonpregnant) person can enjoy. I have blackout shades and am used to sleeping with the sound of the air conditioner, fan and air purifier in the background. And when I started using the Hatch Restore 2, it felt like it fit in just fine. The gadget is a sound machine and alarm clock in one that you can power through an app on your smartphone. It lets you customize soothing sleeping sounds (like rainfall or the ocean), and it gently wakes you up with a sunrise alarm. I like that I can personalize the sleep sounds, colors, volume and brightness of the sunrise alarm. The Hatch Restore is also aesthetically pleasing, so it's bound to blend in with just about any bedroom, and it can even be used in a nursery. $200 at Hatch

Mori Mori Mama Robe Bath robe One of the items your pregnant friend will get good use out of during and after pregnancy is a comfortable bathrobe. I like the Mori Mama Robe because it isn't too long and it's lightweight enough to be used during pregnancy and for nursing postpartum. It also has a self-tie belt, which you can adjust to your best fit. This is the ideal gift for a pregnant person looking for a robe that isn't bulky and that they can wear around their home and pack in their hospital bag. $77 at Mori