Turns Out, A Sleep Mask Can Improve More Than Just Your Sleep Quality

Sleep masks are affordable bedtime accessories that can help promote a darker environment for better rest. However, new studies have shown that the benefits of a sleep mask don't end when you take off the mask in the morning. Turns out, wearing a sleep mask to bed can boost brain function, including alertness, memory and reaction times. Since light plays such a crucial role in your sleep-wake cycle, blocking it out can promote better sleep, and in turn, improved cognitive function.

Let's talk about the benefits of a sleep mask and how you can incorporate one into your bedtime routine for a nice mental boost and better rest.

Sleep masks can promote better brain function

In a recent study, researchers conducted two experiments to determine how blocking out ambient light might influence memory and reaction time.

The first experiment involved 94 participants aged 18 to 35. For a week, they wore an eye mask every night while they slept. The following week, they slept without a mask to block out the light. Results showed that their alertness, memory and information retention improved after wearing the mask.

In the second experiment, 35 participants aged 18 to 35 wore a sleep tracker to bed that monitored sleep quality. They wore a mask for two nights and went maskless for two. The experiment found that when wearing the mask, participants spent more time in deep sleep and had improved memory and information processing.

The relationship between light and sleep

Wearing a sleep mask to bed increases REM slow-wave sleep and boosts melatonin levels by blocking out light, including ambient light that you didn't even know was disrupting your sleep, like an outdoor street light shining through your window.

Disruptions in sleep, such as light pollution, can reduce time spent in deep sleep, which can negatively impact cognitive functions like memory, knowledge retention and alertness. The recent sleep mask study provides further insight about the role light exposure plays in regulating our sleep-wake cycle.

Sleep masks are available for $5 to $10 at places like Amazon or the local CVS, meaning folks on any budget can get access to better sleep.

More ways to block out ambient light

Here are some additional ways to make your room into the perfect dark haven for sleep: