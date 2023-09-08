The Best Pregnancy Pillows, as Tested By a Pregnant Wellness Editor

Being pregnant comes with many sleep challenges that include insomnia, heartburn, an active fetus, even joint and ligament pain. A pregnancy pillow can be helpful during this stage of life. I'm not one to sleep with many pillows, but I tested various pregnancy pillows for the majority of my second and third trimester to see if any helped me sleep better. Now that I know about the different types of pregnancy pillows, I can see why pregnant people turn to these for relief at bedtime or when lying on the couch. Now that I'm at the final stage of my pregnancy and have tested these thoroughly, I've narrowed down some of my favorites.

During testing, I took into account that everyone's needs and preferences are different, but overall comfort is key. These pregnancy pillows will hopefully get you through your pregnancy the same way they've done mine. And don't be surprised if you continue to use them during the postpartum stage.

What's the best overall pregnancy pillow?



Since the best pregnancy pillow will vary by individual, I chose the one that seemed the most versatile and comfortable for everyday use as my top pick: the Frida Mom Adjustable Keep-Cool Pregnancy Pillow. I can see most people using it even after pregnancy. I liked how easy it is to swap it over depending on your sleep position throughout the night without struggling with the weight or size of the pillow. That's something that you can't do as easily with a larger and heavier body pillow. However, the pillow that works best for you may change as your pregnancy progresses. Even if the Frida Mom Adjustable Keep-Cool Pregnancy Pillow isn't your top choice, there are plenty of other selections that are bound to fit your pregnancy needs.

The best pregnancy pillows of 2023

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/ CNET Belly Bandit S.O.S. Side Sleeper Pregnancy Wedge Pillow Best adjustable pregnancy pillow $90 at Bellybandit If you're looking for a side sleeper pillow that offers some back and belly support that you can adjust throughout your pregnancy, you'll love the Belly Bandit S.O.S. Side Sleeper Pregnancy Wedge Pillow. The side sleeper pillow is best for those looking for a pillow that specifically supports their belly and back when they sleep on their side. It consists of a round flat pillow wedge to support the belly and a triangle wedge for the lower back. There's a velcro belt across the middle of the two pillows, which you can adjust according to the space your body needs. This was one of my favorite features on this pillow since you can use it throughout all the trimesters as your belly grows. It's also travel-friendly thanks to its compact size. Read more $90 at Bellybandit

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/ CNET Momcozy Huggable Our Maternity Body Pillow Best cooling pregnancy pillow $65 at Momcozy Speaking of full body pillows, they can feel a bit over the top if you've never slept with one before. The Momcozy Maternity Body Pillow was one of the better ones I tested because it has a cooling pillowcase cover and it's breathable so you don't overheat. This was important to me since being heavily pregnant in the middle of summer means I'm constantly trying to stay cool. It is massive and has some weight to it -- initially I thought was too big considering I'm petite. However, it really helped during the third trimester when I needed more support and cushioning around me. I already sleep with the air conditioner on full blast, but between the AC and this cooling body pillow, I didn't feel overheated throughout the night. The cover is also machine washable so you can remove it easily during laundry day. Read more $65 at Momcozy

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/ CNET Newton Baby Pregnancy Pillow Best organic pregnancy pillow $80 at Newtonbaby If you find most body pillows to be too heavily cushioned, then you'll want to check out the Newton Baby Pregnancy Pillow. Not only is it less cushioned than a traditional full-body pregnancy pillow, but it's made up of organic cotton and has memory foam to provide you with support throughout your body. The arm on this U-shaped pillow is detachable and adjustable so you can customize it based on your needs. Read more $80 at Newtonbaby

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/ CNET Hiccapop Pregnancy Pillow Wedge Best pregnancy pillow wedge $26 at Hiccapop The Hiccapop Pregnancy Pillow Wedge was my go-to pillow during the second trimester when my belly was starting to grow and I needed a little support as I slept. It takes up minimal space so if you share a bed, your partner won't feel cramped. It's small enough that it can be used for traveling and comes with its own travel bag, which is always a plus. It has a soft CertiPur-US memory foam on one side, and is breathable and remains cool thanks to its airflow technology. The pillow cover is also machine washable. And if you ever ruin your pillow, Hiccapop has a generous lifetime guarantee policy where it will send you a replacement free of charge. You just have to make sure it's a pillow you've bought through the company's direct site or Amazon page.. Read more $26 at Hiccapop

Other pregnancy pillows we tested

Boppy Total Body Pillow: I found the shape of this pregnancy pillow to be awkward because parts of it are shorter than others so it wasn't as comfortable or supportive as the other pillows tested. I also found myself overheating when I slept with this pillow even though the cover is supposed to be breathable.

How we picked the best pregnancy pillows



When testing the best pregnancy pillows, we looked at a few factors that pregnant people would appreciate comfort-wise as each trimester requires different needs.

Firmness: The ideal firmness of a pillow may vary depending on preference and the person's needs -- for example, if they need more head, belly or back support.

Support: Support is important as the belly grows and it may also be needed for other parts of the body like the hips, knees and back, which are also affected during pregnancy.

Design: We looked at how practical the design of the pregnancy pillows were for the specific support pregnant people need and for everyday use.

Factors to consider when shopping for a pregnancy pillow



Consider your budget for a pregnancy pillow, because they can be pricey. This may also vary depending on if you're buying a full-body pillow or a wedge pillow.

Your pregnancy needs are the most important factor that should determine the type of pillow that works for you. Decide if you want belly, back, hip or full body support.

If you already sleep hot, you can expect to feel warmer during pregnancy, so you may want to consider a pillow with cooling properties.

If you share a bed with a partner, determine how big of a pillow you can fit on the bed without taking up the whole space.

Best pregnancy pillows compared Pillow Price Size Firmness Materials Machine Washable Frida Mom Adjustable Keep-Cool Pregnancy Pillow, U,C,L, and I Shaped Full Body Maternity Pillow $70 54x9x9 inches Medium Soft Filling: Polystyrene foam beads, 46% nylon, 46% polyester, 7% spandex Yes Belly Bandit S.O.S. Side Sleeper Pregnancy Wedge Pillow $90 ‎0.39x0.39x0.39 inches Medium Soft Polyurethane foam Yes Momcozy Huggable- Our Maternity Body Pillow (Cooling) $65 ‎57x27.6x9 inches Medium Soft ‎Polyester and nylon Yes Newton Baby Pregnancy Pillow $80 55x31x10 inches Soft Organic cotton surface, memory foam and fiber cluster blend Yes Hiccapop Pregnancy Pillow Wedge $26 13.25x15x4.5 inches Medium Soft CertiPur-US PU foam & memory foam Yes

Best pregnancy pillows FAQs



What makes a pregnancy pillow different from a regular pillow? Pregnancy pillows are more plush and allow you to contour the shape and hug your body better to support your belly, hips, knees or back.

What are the different types of pregnancy pillows that exist? There are U-shaped, C-shaped, L-shaped, wedge and inflatable pillows.