Snag the Xbox Series X for as Low as $400 and Get $50 Back as a Gift Card

Looking to upgrade your console this Black Friday? The Xbox Series X is a solid option, especially when paired with Xbox Game Pass, but the price has been enough to put some folks off. Right now, though, you can get the next-gen Microsoft console for as little as $400 via Best Buy. Better yet, the retailer is throwing in $50 of in-store credit to sweeten the deal.

The base discount on the Series X is $50, but you can get another $50 off if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member. Whether a member or not, you'll also get back in the form of a $50 Best Buy gift card, and you can take advantage of even $120 worth of trade-in value if you have an old console to hand over. So there are some significant savings to pick up.

The Xbox Series X carries the mantle of the Xbox One as a living room entertainment device rather than a standalone gaming powerhouse like the PlayStation 5. With a lot of Windows apps being able to run on the Series X, you can use it as a sort of living room PC just as much as you can a gaming console, so it's not surprising to see that the UI is built around a mixed media concept.

That doesn't mean it isn't a powerful gaming console, with similar hardware under the hood as the PS5 it can still run with the best and has a theoretical output of a max 120Hz and 8K resolution. In reality, though, it's much the same as the PS5, where most games tend to be locked at 60Hz at 4K, which still isn't bad, just don't expect the big claims on the side of the box.

If you have good internet and want to save a little cash, you can go with the Xbox Series S instead, which has a similar deal on it. It's a diskless system, so you'll have to rely on said internet, but you can grab it for $250 instead of $300. It's also worth keeping an out on the Best Buy Black Friday deals page in case any more solid console deals get added.