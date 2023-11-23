Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: 163 Best Deals and Sales Happening Now, According to Our Shopping Experts

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

Black Friday doesn't technically kick off until tomorrow, but a quick look at the deals tells you that sales are already well underway. Whether you're shopping for tech, kitchen gadgets or fitness gear during Black Friday this year, you'll find plenty of bargains -- and that means you can save on just about every item on your gift-giving list if you're getting a head start on holiday shopping. But you don't have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to score big savings at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart, and we've gathered the best offers currently available below.

With a few exceptions, many of this year's best bargains are already live -- including the second-gen AirPods Pro dropping to $169 at Walmart and new all-time low prices on the the ninth- and 10th-gen iPads, as well as some rare savings on PS5 console bundles where you can score popular games like Spider-Man 2 for free. While it's always possible we may see prices dip a bit more by Cyber Monday or even in December, procrastinating may mean stock outages or no bundled games.

But with literally thousands of deals out there, finding the best bargains can be a challenge. CNET is here to help. Our dedicated team of over a dozen shopping experts is sorting through all the best offers available, so you can rest assured that the deals you need to see are presented below. We're keeping this post updated round-the-clock to help ensure you have the very best bargains right at your fingertips.