Xbox Game Pass Core, Console, PC and Ultimate. Which Tier Is Best for You?

Game Pass is Xbox's "all you can eat" gaming subscription, where one monthly fee gets you full access to dozens of games. It started in June 2017 with a limited catalog, which was a mix of titles published by Microsoft (aka first-party) and other publishers (third-party). Over the years, it grew to encompass more than 100 games. Microsoft also sweetened the deal by offering every game it published to be available on the service on day one of its release. This includes games from ZeniMax Media, which includes such popular series as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, Wolfenstein, Dishonored and the recently released, Starfield. Microsoft is also looking to complete its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, which would add even more titles to Game Pass.

There are currently four tiers to Xbox Game Pass: Core, Console, PC and Ultimate. Core, previously known as Xbox Live, allows for online multiplayer on Xbox and comes with access to 25 games for free including Doom Eternal, Forza Horizon 5 and Fallout 76. Game Pass Console includes access to more than 100 Xbox games to play but does not include online multiplayer on the console. PC Game Pass gives access to a catalog of Windows PC titles, and Ultimate covers both platforms and console multiplayer. Moreover, PC and Ultimate tiers include access to EA Play, which consists of access to EA games, rewards and other members-only content. A subscription would normally cost $5 a month.

Game Pass Ultimate also delivers access to Xbox Cloud Gaming (formerly known as xCloud), which streams certain titles to Android and iOS devices using a Bluetooth controller or touch controls, as well as stream via supported internet browsers.