The 23 Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales Recommended by a Sleep Expert

Memorial Day has come and gone, but these mattress deals are still lingering.

Taylor Leamey Senior Writer

Up to 40% off mattresses
Up to $600 off
Up to 35% off
Save up to $700 + free adjustable base
Up to $800 off mattresses + bases
Up to $900 off select mattresses + bases
35% off sitewide
25% off everything with code MEMORIAL25
25% off when you use code MEMORIAL25
25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL25
30% off mattresses + free sleep bundle
20% sitewide with code MEMORIAL20
Save $500 on mattresses with code MD500
25% off everything with code MEMORIAL25
Up to 30% off + 2 free pillows with mattress purchase
35% off mattresses + free pillows
Up to $200 off + 2 free pillows
Save up to 50% on smart beds
Up to 50% off mattresses
Save $300 on mattresses
Up to $700 off mattresses + 20% off bedding
Save up to $1,200 off select mattresses
Starting at about $200
nolah-natural-hero
We spend a lot of time in our beds, so we might as well invest in a good mattress. Whether your years-old mattress is on its last legs or you're dealing with back pain, the days after Memorial Day are one of the best times of year to shop for a new mattress thanks to deep discounts. From Nectar to Purple to Saatva, these are the 23 best Memorial Day mattress finds recommended by a sleep expert.

Whether you're looking for a new bedpillows or sheets, Memorial Day savings are still available at many of our favorite, sleep-expert-approved outlets. And to make it easier on you, we've gathered the savings up below. We've been researching and writing about mattresses for quite some time, so it's safe to say we know a quality deal when we see one. Plenty of options are on this list, but be sure to visit often as we will be updating this page with new bargains you should be aware of. Note that many of these deals won't last much longer after today, so be sure to make the most of the discounts while they're here.

Please note: The prices listed for these Memorial Day sales are for queen mattress sizes.

Best overall Memorial Day mattress sales

  • Nectar: Save up to 40% on a Nectar mattress
  • Saatva: Save up to $600 off Saatva mattresses
  • Casper: Save 30% sitewide and up to 35% on bundles from Casper
  • Mattress Firm: Save up to $700 at Mattress Firm 

Memorial Day mattress deals from our favorite brands: Saatva, Nectar and Casper

We've done extensive research and found our favorite brands are Saatva, Nectar and Casper for queen mattresses. They're all still running awesome Memorial Day deals.
Nectar

Up to 40% off mattresses

You can get up to 40% off mattresses from mattress giant Nectar. I consider Nectar mattresses generally affordable compared to other brands, so up to 40% off is hard to beat. If you love memory foam, look no further than Nectar’s slow-responding memory foam beds. 

You can get the flagship memory foam Nectar mattress for $649 instead of $1,099 or the hybrid version for only $799. Even higher-tier beds from Nectar are on sale. The memory foam Nectar Premier mattress is only $949 for Memorial Day.

Saatva

Up to $600 off

Saatva's extended Memorial Day mattress sale brings up to $600 off. Saatva makes some of the most high-quality luxury mattresses. That means they're also more expensive than other options.

The more expensive the mattress, the more you'll get off with this sale. For example, the Saatva Classic mattress, which retails for $2,095, is available for $1,795. That's $300 off. It's not the biggest sale you'll see, but Saatva offers a level of luxury that you can't get anywhere else.

Casper

Up to 35% off

You can get 30% off all of Casper's mattresses right now, making it a great chance to snag one of Casper's newest beds for less. This includes The One for $870, Dream for $1,305 and Snow for $1,745. Casper pillows and bedding are also included in this sale at 10% off, and bundles are 35% off.

Memorial Day mattress and base deals 

If you're in need of a new mattress, there's a high chance you're looking for a new base too. These mattress offers include discounts on a base as well. Some of them even offer a base for free when you purchase a mattress.
Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm

Save up to $700 + free adjustable base

During Mattress Firm's Memorial Day sale, which lasts until June 11, you can save up to $700 on select top brands, including Serta, Purple, Beautyrest and more. Not only that, but you can score a free adjustable base with your purchase (up to a $499 value) if you apply the code ELEVATE at checkout.

Purple

Up to $800 off mattresses + bases

You can get up to $800 off mattresses and bases during Purple’s Memorial Day mattress sale. Savings will depend on the mattress you’re interested in. The Purple Restore bed, our pick for the best hybrid mattress, is $300 off and $400 off if you also buy the adjustable frame. The higher-priced beds will have a higher discount, like the Purple Rejuvenate, which you can get for $4,995. 

You can’t get the uniqueness of the Purple Grid anywhere else. That means that Purple beds are pretty expensive. So it’s nice to see a couple hundred off the top of that high price tag.

Up to $900 off select mattresses + bases

Popular mattress brand Serta is offering up to $900 off mattresses when you pair one with select bases. Mattresses on sale include the iComfortECO Foam and iComfortECO Quilted hybrid. Serta's Memorial Day sale ends June 3.

Best Memorial Day sitewide mattress deals

These websites all have offers that are valid across their entire sites. There are no minimum or specific requirements you need to meet to be eligible for the discount. Some of these deals are valid only with a promo code.
Bear

35% off sitewide

Bear is running a 35% off sitewide sale, which will bring the cost of the Bear Original mattress down to only $649. This is one of the cheapest beds you can get online. The Elite Hybrid, Bear's most luxurious hybrid bed, is $1,499 instead of $2,305.

You also get two free pillows, sheets and a bed protector when you buy a mattress during Memorial Day. That's a $400 value in sleep accessories. It's one of the more generous sales going on right now.

Titan

25% off everything with code MEMORIAL25

Titan offers exceptionally supportive mattresses that are perfect for plus-size sleepers. You can get either of the popular beds from Titan for 25% off when you use code MEMORIAL25

That brings the Titan Plus down to $937 and the Titan Plus Luxe to $1,199. We think the Titan Plus is one of the best firm mattresses heavy sleepers can get. The 25% off sale is sitewide and applies to Titan's pillows, sheets, bases and more. 

Titan's Memorial Day mattress sale has been extended to June 4. 

Dreamfoam

25% off when you use code MEMORIAL25

Thrifty shoppers will be glad to know that the budget beds from Dreamfoam are still on sale thanks to the extension of its Memorial Day sale to June 4. Right now, you can get Dreamfoam mattresses for 25% off when you use the code MEMORIAL25

When testing, we were surprised by the solid quality of the Dreamfoam Doze mattress because the price was so low. With this sale, the Dreamfoam Doze mattress is only $180 for a queen, and the Dreamfoam Hybrid is only $599. The sale extends across the site, so you can snag sleep essentials like pillows, sheets and bases.

Plank

25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL25

Firm mattress lovers will be happy to know Plank is still running a 25% off Memorial Day mattress sale. The sale is sitewide, including sleep accessories and popular beds like the Plank Firm and Plank Luxe Firm mattresses. This discount will drop the Plank Firm mattress cost to $999.

To take advantage of this sale, use the code MEMORIAL25. The sale has been extended to June 4. 

Leesa

30% off mattresses + free sleep bundle

Leesa makes some of the most accommodating mattresses you can get. Its Memorial Day deals are still happening, with offers of 30% off mattresses, including beds like the Leesa Original, Sapira Hybrid and Legend Hybrid. You'll also get two free pillows and a sheet set with your purchase.

That means the Original Hybrid mattress from Leesa is $1,049 instead of the retail $1,499 for a queen. 

20% sitewide with code MEMORIAL20

If you're looking for a sustainable brand that makes eco-friendly products, check out Naturepedic. You can still get its Memorial Day pricing, which is 20% off sitewide when you use the code MEMORIAL20.

Amerisleep

Save $500 on mattresses with code MD500

Amerisleep has extended its Memorial Day sale, offering $500 off all of its mattresses, including the AS2, AS3 and AS5, when you use code MD500. That means the AS2 is only $1,049, and the popular AS3 is $1,249. Sleep accessories like pillows and bedding and even bed bases are also on sale.

Brooklyn Bedding

25% off everything with code MEMORIAL25

Brooklyn Bedding is still running a Memorial Day mattress deal of 25% off everything, including our best overall mattress pick, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature. You can snag a queen-size Signature Hybrid mattress for $999 during the sale. If you're a hot sleeper, opt for one of our favorite cooling mattresses, the Aurora Luxe, which is available for $1,699.

To take advantage of this Memorial Day sale from Brooklyn Bedding, use code MEMORIAL25. The sale has extended to June 4. 

Memorial Day mattress deals with pillows

These deals not only offer discounts on mattresses but come with free pillows as well. 
Helix

Up to 30% off + 2 free pillows with mattress purchase

In an extension of its Memorial Day sale, Helix is still offering 25% off everything across the site and 30% off Luxe and Elite Models, which are the higher-tier beds from Helix. You'll also get two free pillows with your purchase. 

Helix does beds differently from other brands. The Helix design targets specific sleeping preferences, with some of the most high-quality mattresses at affordable pricing. Our selection of the best mattress for plus-size sleepers, Helix Plus, is on sale for $1,099. 

The 25% off is auto-applied when you check out, but you'll need to use the code MEMDAY30 to get that extra 5% on Luxe and Elite beds. The sale ends May 30. 

Nolah

35% off mattresses + free pillows

Nolah is another popular brand that makes mattresses that are really comfortable and accommodating. It also is still offering one of the most generous Memorial Day mattress sales, at 35% off on mattresses with free pillows included. That means you'll be able to get a queen Nolah Original bed for only $942 compared to $1,449.

Nolah's Memorial Day mattress sale includes the Original Hybrid, Nolah Evolution and Nolah Natural.

Layla

Up to $200 off + 2 free pillows

If you're interested in a flippable mattress with two firmness options, consider Layla. Layla beds are some of the most comfortable flippable beds you can get. It has extended its Memorial Day sale through June 6, so you can get still score up to $200 off with two free pillows included with your purchase. 

While $200 off might not seem as big as other brands, Layla's mattresses are already generally affordable compared to other options. The Hybrid mattress is now $1,499. Several other sleep essentials from Layla are also discounted, like the weighted blanket, sheets and adjustable bases.

All other mattress deals of Memorial Day
Sleep Number

Save up to 50% on smart beds

Sleep Number has extended several Memorial Day sales, including 50% off the iLE smart bed, 30% off the i8 smart bed, 30% off furniture and BOGO pillows and sheets. It's no secret I'm a fan of Sleep Number bed accessories. I've recently been sleeping on the True Temp sheet set, and they're both comfortable and cool. If you've been thinking about buying, now is a good time. 

Additionally, Sleep Number offers a Special Hero Discount for military members, veterans, educators, first responders and health care workers. The Special Hero Discount is an extra 5% to 10% off on smart beds and bases until June 2.

DreamCloud

Up to 50% off mattresses

DreamCloud continues to offer some of the most generous mattress sales on the market. Most brands average between 25% and 35% off. DreamCloud's extended Memorial Day mattress sale is up to 50% off beds. For beds that are as high quality and comfortable as DreamCloud, I'd say this is one of the best deals going on right now. 

That means you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress for $665 and the DreamCloud Premier for $949. Premium hybrid mattresses for under $1,000 are few and far between.

WinkBeds

Save $300 on mattresses

WinkBeds has extended its Memorial Day sale of $300 off. While it might not seem like the most generous sale, it's a good chance to get luxury mattresses for less. The sale includes one of my favorite mattresses, The WinkBed, which you can get for $1,499 right now. If you're looking for an environmentally friendly option, The EcoCloud is also on sale for $1,699. 

Tuft & Needle

Up to $700 off mattresses + 20% off bedding

Tuft & Needle's extended Memorial Day mattress sale drops the price of several of the brand's beds. The Mint Hybrid bed is $1,456 right now, and the Essential Tuft & Needle Original mattress is $716. You can also add any Tuft & Needle bedding, pillows, toppers and protectors for 20% off.

Save up to $1,200 off select mattresses

In an extension of its Memorial Day sale, you can save up to $1,200 off select Beautyrest Black or Harmony Lux mattresses with the purchase of an adjustable base. Right now, the Beautyrest Black is $1,699. Beautyrest beds are pretty expensive, so hundreds off can make a big difference.

Amazon

Starting at about $200

Buying a mattress on Amazon can be a great way to save some cash while investing in better sleep. With mattresses starting at less than $200 from a variety of brands, including Lucid, Zinus and more, these deals are worth a look.

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a mattress?

Memorial Day is one of the biggest times of the year for mattress discounts. The average sale is between 20% and 35% off, although some brands, like DreamCloud, offer even bigger sales. If you've been researching beds and are seriously considering buying one, Memorial Day is one of the best times to take the plunge. And the great news is, all of the sales have been extended, some well into next weekend.

How much should you spend on a good bed?

As with anything, the cost of a bed depends on what it's made of, the size and the bed's durability. There's no one number that you shouldn't cross or go below; it depends on what you want and your budget.

The average cost of an online mattress is between $800 and $1,200. There are extremely comfortable and quality mattresses at every price. You can get budget mattresses, like the Dreamfoam Doze, for under $500 or luxury beds that cost well over $2,500. 

That's why it's so important to define your budget. Holidays like Memorial Day are also a good way to offset the cost and get higher-quality beds for less. 

How we choose the best Memorial Day Mattress deals

Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten very good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over. 

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a mattress deal to show you. We have a team of sleep experts who have tested over 200 mattresses.

  • Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
  • Quality reviews and testing are important for any product, but especially for a mattress. If you're unhappy the first time you use it, the discount wasn't really worthwhile. 
  • Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed. 
