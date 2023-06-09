Saatva Classic vs. Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress Comparison 10:20 Watch Now

Jun 9, 2023

Speaker 1: So what's the deal with the SOFA classic versus their brand new sofa, memory foam hybrid on paper? They seem super similar, but there's actually quite a few differences and we're gonna cover that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen, i'm aena.com, and we have our comparison between the Tried and true Sophic Classic and their new memory foam hybrid. I did a review of the soffit memory foam hybrid a little while ago, and [00:00:30] I sort of did a bit of a comparison between that and the Sophic Classic, but that's our main focus today and we're gonna talk about how they're similar, how they're different, and why you might want to get one over the other. If that sounds good and you find this video helpful or interesting, make sure you give it a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. And we're gonna have a ton of information linked in the description to help you with your online mattress search, including full written reviews, comparisons, best list and any discounts we can find, help save you some money on sova. Speaker 1: Let's just dive right into it by covering the policy information for these two mattresses. This and stuff like shipping returns, trial period and warranties. Now, SOFA did send us out their mattresses for free [00:01:00] so we can test 'em out and tell you about 'em, but if you decide to get one of these, you're gonna start with free shipping. Now soffit does things a little bit differently than the vast majority of other online mattress brands. Instead of arriving in a box, either one, the classic or the memory foam hybrid will arrive via white glove delivery. This means tova coordinates with a local delivery team in your area and the mattress shows up full size. It's not inside of a box and they're gonna do all the setup for you, bring it inside and even take away your old mattress if you want them to. This is pretty convenient because you don't have to deal with the whole unboxing process. Speaker 1: [00:01:30] And one sort of downside for unboxing a mattress is that it might not be super ready to go night. One, because it needs time to fully inflate with a bed from sopa. You don't have to worry about that. Once the mattress arrives out your door, it's from your trial period of an entire year, 365 nights begins. That's a super long time to sleep on it in the comfort of your own home to really decide if you like it and it future needs. If you decide that it doesn't for any reason, you can return it within the trial window. However, unlike a lot of other mattress brands, that sofa does not offer free returns. There will be a small transportation fee to return [00:02:00] a mattress. This is just because they incurred more of an upfront cost in shipping the mattress to you than a lot of other brands do. Speaker 1: I highly doubt you'll be returning the mattress, especially if you're watching me doing mattress comparisons. You're probably doing a ton of research and I'm guessing you'll get it right on the first go, but if you do wanna return this mattress, there is that small fee that a lot of other brands don't have. However, if you decide to keep the bed, which again, you probably will both come with a lifetime warranty. So soffit does things a little bit differently when it comes to policies. The white glove delivery is super nice, the transportation fee not quite [00:02:30] as nice. However, you get a super long trial period, which is also quite nice, but the policies aren't really the reason you're gonna be purchasing one of these mattresses. Let's start talking about how these beds are similar. The first and biggest thing these beds have in common is that they are both hybrid beds by default. Speaker 1: This means there's no all foam version you can purchase. If you are interested in an all foam bed from Safa, you do have the lumen leaf mattress, which we'll try and link it down below in the description. Being a hybrid bed means it uses a combination of coils and other foams and other materials like organic cotton and wool and to just [00:03:00] construct the mattress. Having coils means both beds are going to be more durable over the long term, especially for heavier body types. We pretty much always recommend if you're in the 220 plus pound range to get a mattress with coils, you'll probably be fine on an all foam mattress for a couple years, but you obviously want your mattress to last a long time and a coil mattress will have a better chance of doing that. Also, having coils means both beds are gonna be a bit more responsive and just a little more bouncy in comparison to an all foam bed. Speaker 1: That is pretty much a bonus for a lot of people out there. Some people it's not. Some people prefer [00:03:30] having less bounce in their mattress. An all foam mattress will also do a bit better job of isolating motion, but most modern coil beds like these, the motion isolation isn't a huge issue in comparison to older beds, so I wouldn't worry about that all that much. There's a few other minor things like just the aesthetic of the mattress and the fact that they both use certified organic cotton as the main material in their covers, which is always really nice, but let's get into the major differences that's actually gonna affect your sleep on a nightly basis, starting with their overall construction and feel. So the SOPA memory foam hybrid [00:04:00] uses those coils like I mentioned, and then right above those coils is gonna be the primary comfort layer that is a gel memory foam. Speaker 1: And then there is a pretty interesting construction element you're gonna find on the memory foam hybrid that is not present on the Soffit Classic and that's their lumbar support zone. What this means is banks to this layer of foam, the bed is gonna be slightly firmer in the center third of the mattress, which is where most people carry the majority of their body weight and need more support. And that is gonna be a bit softer on the outer thirds where you might want [00:04:30] more pressure relief. A zone support design like this is becoming more common in higher end mattresses, and in most mattresses, they actually use a coil system to create this zone support design. But with the soften memory foam hybrid, there's actually that extra layer of foam, which is pretty unique on the cover of this mattress as well. They have their lumbar support quilting, which is also supposed to enhance the firmness of that center third and provide you with a bit more support. Speaker 1: So the overall feel of the e soften memory foam hybrid is actually gonna be more of a neutral foam feel [00:05:00] overall, even though the top comfort layer is memory foam, the combination of the coils plus the quilting in the cover will balance out the memory foam feel quite a bit. If you're expecting to get this mattress and have it feel like a classic memory foam bed like a nectar or a Tempur-pedic, I think you'll probably be a bit disappointed. You should still get that nice pressure leaf provided by the memory foam, but you're not really gonna sink into it and it won't really conform to your body's shape as a classic memory foam mattress would. If you're looking for more of a classic memory foam feel from sopa, [00:05:30] I would recommend looking at the lumen leaf mattress first. Looking at the construction of the sofa classic, on the other hand, you're actually getting two layers of coils, which is pretty unique as well. Speaker 1: So you have that base layer of inner springs, and then you're gonna have a very thin layer of pocketed coils for even more support. And you have a really nice quilted European pillow top on the Soffit Classic, and that's really gonna describe the feel of the mattress. I would imagine most people who would lay down on the Soffit Classic will find it really comfortable and familiar. I'd say the feel of [00:06:00] the memory foam hybrid is a bit more new age, for lack of a better term, what you might find in a modern mattress like a Casper or a Lisa, and then on the E, so of classic, it definitely has that more classic innerspring feel that a lot of people out there are probably accustomed to. I would say the feel of both mattresses are pretty accommodating for the vast majority of sleepers out there. Speaker 1: I can't imagine a lot of people will lay down on either the classic or the memory foam hybrid and find it strictly uncomfortable. Most people should probably like either one or at least be able to get by on it, but there is a pretty significant difference [00:06:30] in fuel overall. But probably the biggest difference between the ESO Classic and ESO memory foam hybrid is gonna come down to firmness. So with the memory foam hybrid, it comes in one firmness option. There's no options to choose from when you're checking out. And in our testing, we found that to be very close to a medium firm. Now that's gonna be a really nice option for back stomach and certain combination sleepers. In general, if you sleep on your back or your stomach, you're gonna want a mattress that's a bit firm like this because if you're sleeping on a mattress that's too soft for you and you sleep on your back, there's a good chance the center [00:07:00] third of your body can actually sink too low and cause lower back pain over time. Speaker 1: The opposite is true if you are a side sleeper In general, if you're a side sleeper like myself, you're gonna want a mattress that's noticeably soft because if you're sleeping on a mattress two firm on your side, you might develop some hip and shoulder pain over time because you're just getting a lot of pressure on those two points with the, so the classic, on the other hand, you actually have three different firm as options to choose from as you're checking out. They have a plush model, a luxury firm, and a firm. In our testing though, we found the luxury firm to actually match [00:07:30] the soften memory foam hybrid at a medium firm. So again, really nice for back stomach and combo sleepers. That plush soft model. In our test, we actually found to be close to a flat medium, which means it's gonna be generally accommodating for all sleeper types, including side sleepers. Speaker 1: And then that firm model we found to be a true firm. It's one of the firmest beds I've ever tested, so really only good for the strictest of back and stomach zips. Having multiple firm options to pick from as you're checking out to me makes the soffit classic a very compelling option, especially if you want something noticeably softer. However, the [00:08:00] luxury firm model of the e soffit classic, which is the most popular, is pretty much the same as the memory foam hybrid. So as long as that's what you're looking for, that might not be a big deciding factor. And then the last really big thing I wanna talk about is pricing. Now as a brand, ees sofa definitely has more of that luxury feel to them, but they still manage to keep their mattress prices relatively low, and you will be saving a bit of money by going with ees sofa, memory foam hybrid, but maybe not as much as you might think. Speaker 1: Queen size sofa classic retails [00:08:30] for about 2000 bucks and a queen size sofa memory foam hybrid retails for around 1800 bucks. However, right now as I'm recording this video, you can save $300 on each model, so that price difference is still the same, however you're looking at 1700 for the ESO Classic and 1500 for the memory foam hybrid. So 200 bucks is not an insignificant price difference, but when we're talking about spending $1,500 minimum for a queen size, I'm not sure if that's really gonna move the needle for a lot of people. Make sure you look down below in the description for [00:09:00] current discounts and pricing. Mattress brands do like to change their prices around quite a bit. However, based on what we've seen from sofa, I think that price gap will probably remain the same, at least for the foreseeable future. And that leads to the question, which one of these two mattresses is right for you? Speaker 1: And I think for most people out there, the soffit classic is probably the more compelling option, mostly because you get to pick and choose your firmness level for a decent number of sleepers out there. I would imagine the soffit memory foam hybrid might be a hair too firm for your liking. And being able to pick [00:09:30] the plush soft model of the soffit classic is just a really nice thing to have. If you are really interested in that zone support design, and maybe you just really don't like the idea of having a more classic innerspring pillow top feel in your mattress, you want something that feels a bit newer, then I could see a lot of people going with the memory foam hybrid, and plus you get to save 200 bucks, but which one of these would you pick? Write us down below in the comments you hope you get your thoughts. Speaker 1: Personally, I'm a huge fan of the Sophic Classic. It's been one of our most highly reviewed beds as long as I've been doing this. Winds up on a lot of best [00:10:00] lists for a reason. Make sure you look down below in the scripture for more information about these two mattresses, including other comparisons, best lists, and most importantly, those discounts that I mentioned. And if you found this video, a couple are interesting, make sure, give a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. But's gonna do it for me. This is on scene at home. I'll see you in the next one.