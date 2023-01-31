Presidents Day Sales 2023: Best Early Deals, What to Expect and More

With Presidents Day just around the corner, annual Presidents Day sales are about to be taken up a notch. Expect all of the big retailers to launch major sales in the coming days with huge discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to headphones, kitchen appliances, mattress and furniture.

If you've been waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on a bigger purchase like a new fridge or bed, you'll find some of the biggest savings of the year over the next few weeks. We'll be keeping this page updated with all of the best Presidents Day deals as they appear, so be sure to check back often.

Best Early Presidents Day deals

Score Amazon's top-tier Fire TV Stick streaming device at its best-ever price with this flash sale. It's $20 off, dropping it down to $35. This diminutive streamer offers 4K streaming with Dolby Vision and is 40% faster than the regular 4K model with Wi-Fi 6 support. You're receiving price alerts for Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Apple Watch Series 8 is seeing a rare discount, with $50 off both 41mm and 45mm sizes at Best Buy. The whole range of colors are on sale as are both GPS and cellular-enabled models. If you want to strap on Apple's latest smartwatch at a discount, now's your chance.

Upgrade your home entertainment space with a 2022 4K Google TV from Hisense. This 75-inch model is $350 off at Best Buy. It offers some higher-end features, including Dolby Vision, without breaking the bank. Google's TV OS makes it easy to access the streaming services you know and love. You're receiving price alerts for Hisense 75-inch U6H 4K Google TV: $650

Tuft & Needle's Presidents Day sale is already underway with up to $650 off its Mint mattresses in addition to 30% off select accessories like pillows, sheets, bed frames and more.

Score a $30 discount on this touch-enabled Level smart lock for a limited time. With it you can access your home with a touch, key card, app, voice or using a regular key.

Nectar's early Presidents Day sale offers 33% off site-wide, dropping mattress prices as low as $359 and also discounting bed frames, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors and more.

Nab a recent MacBook model for just $800 with this sale on the M1-powered MacBook Air. Though it's no longer the latest model, it's still plenty powerful and features Apple's own M1 chip for superb power efficiency and up to 18 hours of battery life. Read our Apple MacBook Air M1 (Late 2020) review. You're receiving price alerts for Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB, space gray)

The recently-released Meta Quest Pro is getting a limited-time discount with $400 off its regular price. The Meta Quest Pro is a step-up design from the two-year-old Quest 2 headset with a higher-res display, better fit over glasses, redesigned controllers, eye and face tracking, and more. You're receiving price alerts for Meta Quest Pro: $1,100

More early Presidents Day sales:

Wayfair:

Dell:

Samsung:

Newegg:

Visible:

Sleep Number:

Helix:

Lowe's:

Overstock:

What is Presidents Day?

Presidents Day is a US federal holiday. Also known as Washington's Birthday in honor of George Washington, the holiday is now used to celebrate every person who has served as US president.

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day is always the third Monday in February, meaning that Presidents Day 2023 takes place on Feb. 20. Expect Presidents Day sales to kick off sooner than that, though.

When do Presidents Day sales start?

Like most annual holidays, Presidents Day brings along a bunch of sales at popular retailers and these aren't confined to a specific date. Most will kick off a week or two early, some as early as Feb. 1, and many will continue for a few days after Presidents Day itself.

Where will the best Presidents Day sales be?

Presidents Day sales are wide-ranging, covering everything from tech, TVs and smart home gear to home appliances, mattresses, furniture and more.

If previous years are anything to go by, expect huge sales at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Lowe's and Home Depot plus others like Dell, Staples, Wayfair, Newegg and more all getting in on the fun. Chances are, your preferred retailer will be running a sale at some point in February for Presidents Day, and we'll keep this page updated with all of the best sales as they kick off. Mattress sales are a particularly big deal around Presidents Day, too, so expect sales from Casper, Purple, Tempur-Pedic and many more with Black Friday-level pricing.