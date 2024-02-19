Get Up to 75% Off Furniture During Burrow's Presidents Day Sale
Burrow is offering great deals on nearly everything for almost the entire month of February.
One thing most of us aren't prepared for as adults is how expensive furniture is, especially if you want timeless pieces. Fortunately, holidays like Presidents Day often bring huge deals and savings on home goods and furniture across the board. Right now, you can save up to 75% off Burrow's entire site. Whether you're looking for a new sofa, trying to add a funky accent chair, revamping your bedroom or you're searching for the perfect outdoor setup that'll arrive in time for spring festivities, Burrow has something for you.
Burrow has gorgeous furniture inspired by a unique blend of midcentury modern and sleek contemporary Scandinavian style. Most of the pieces are designed to seamlessly blend into your space. Many of the pieces are also modular, which means they're easy to expand if you happen to move to a bigger place. Modular pieces are also easy to rearrange or store if needed. Burrow also has a huge selection of furniture to choose from, including credenzas, shelving, lighting fixtures and stylish rugs. And right now you'll get free shipping on anything you order.
The full sale breaks down like this:
Seating: Up to 25% off
Bedroom: Up to 75% off
Dining: Up to 15% off
Outdoor: up to 30% off
If you're looking for more deals, these are the best Presidents Day sales happening right now. And if Burrow doesn't have what you need, you can check out the best kitchen and home goods deals from other retailers, like Pottery Barn, Wayfair and more.
