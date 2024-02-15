X
Presidents Day Kitchen and Home Sales to Shop Now: Amazon, Pottery Barn, Wayfair and More

Save deals on robot vacs, SodaStream, Made In cookware, Bokksu snack boxes and meal delivery during these early online Presidents Day sales.

A number of items from Wayfair, including a rug, patio furniture, a mattress, a stove, some shelves and a fire pit, are displayed against a blue background.
Wayfair
Save up to 70% on home furnishings
Pottery Barn Special Edition Airstream
Pottery Barn
Save up to 50% on stylish home goods
bf-ninja-4-quart-air-fryer
Ninja air fryer: $77
Save $53
The 7-piece Non-Stick Set from Made Is displayed against a cream colored background.
Made In
Save 25% on premium cookware
pantry staples
Bokksu
Save 75% on premium Japanese snacks
society6
Society6
Save up to 40% on colorful home decor
sodastream e terra on table with glass of soda water
SodaStream
Save $30 on soda water makers
a sheep dog lovingly cuddles a white robot vacuum
Roborock Q7 Max Plus
Save $370
The AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim is displayed against a yellow background.
AeroGarden Harvest
Save up to 30% on indoor smart gardens
instant stand mixer
Instant
Save up to 42% on small appliances

If you've come here for Presidents Day mattress discounts, allow me to direct you to our updated roundup of best sleep deals and sales ahead of the weekend. Here, we've rounded up the best home and kitchen deals happening outside the bedroom. We're talking smart home gadgets, cookware, small appliances and home security. There are even some extremely edible items on this list available for much less than usual.

Presidents Day deals for the kitchen and home are already in effect ahead of the long weekend -- we found price drops on everything from premium pots and pans to Japanese snack boxes and smart gardens for growing herbs inside all year. Below you'll find the best deals for your kitchen and home ahead of Presidents Day 2024.

Wayfair

Save up to 70% on home furnishings

If your home needs it, Wayfair probably has it. The megaretailer has trendy furniture, bedding, kitchen tools, lighting and linens. Most of it is on sale ahead of Presidents Day, some as much as 70% off.

Pottery Barn Special Edition Airstream
Airstream

Pottery Barn

Save up to 50% on stylish home goods

For a slightly more polished and premium home furnishings shopping spree, Pottery Barn is slashing prices up to 50% on its chic and cozy furniture, home decor and pillowy soft blankets.

bf-ninja-4-quart-air-fryer
Ninja/CNET

Ninja air fryer: $77

Save $53

2023
Size 4 quartsWattage 1,550Controls DigitalCooking modes Air fry, roast, reheat, dehydratePrice $120

The Ninja pod air fryer is our top-rated model. It's powerful, built to last and blasts all our favorite snacks to a crispy perfection in minutes. It's down to $77 when you use the digital coupon on Amazon.

Read our Ninja Air Fryer review.

The 7-piece Non-Stick Set from Made Is displayed against a cream colored background.
Made In

Made In

Save 25% on premium cookware

Made In cookware isn't just sturdy and designed like professional cookware, it's also a joy to use -- and the pots and pans look like a million bucks. Speaking of bucks, this kitchen equipment is on the pricey side, which is why we're always excited to come across a sale. For Presidents Day, Made In cookware and kitchen tools are down as much as 25% on select individual pieces and bundles, including the excellent stainless steel and nonstick lines.

pantry staples
Bokksu Market

Bokksu

Save 75% on premium Japanese snacks

If you like snacks but are tired of the run-of-the-mill selection at your convenience store or newsstand, Bokksu has a sprawling selection of Japanese snacks. We've tested several bundles and let's just say they didn't last long. You can score one of Bokksu's premium sweet treat packs with 18 snacks for just $12 -- normally $50. Or shop the full sale with savory snacks, soda, tea, pantry items and more.

society6
Society6

Society6

Save up to 40% on colorful home decor

This trendy home decor site features original art and classic prints emblazoned on everything from phone cases to shower curtains. Society6 is offering up to 40% off at colorful home accessories and wall art for Presidents Day weekend.

sodastream e terra on table with glass of soda water
SodaStream

SodaStream

Save $30 on soda water makers

Even without SodaStream's Presidents Day sale, you'll save a ton of money making seltzer at home versus buying it in the store. Snatch up a sparkling water maker right now and you'll get a cool $30 off. This deal applies only to the SodaStream Art and it ends on Feb. 18. 

Another SodaStream deal will be following this one, which is for $20 off SodaStream Terra sparkling water makers and is good from Feb. 25 to March 4.

a sheep dog lovingly cuddles a white robot vacuum
Roborock

Roborock Q7 Max Plus

Save $370

The Roborock Q7 Max Plus is an all-in-one vacuum and mop that does the work for you. It's one of the most advanced robot vac models and it's currently down to $500 -- normally $870 -- at Best Buy for Presidents Day weekend.

The AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim is displayed against a yellow background.
AeroGarden/CNET

AeroGarden Harvest

Save up to 30% on indoor smart gardens

AeroGarden hydroponic growers allow you to produce fresh herbs and greens all year. Right now, you can score 30% off any AeroGarden model when you spend $200 or more during the Presidents Day sale.

instant stand mixer
Instant

Instant

Save up to 42% on small appliances

We think of multicookers and air fryers when we think of Instant, but the brand has expanded into other kitchen arenas. Right now on Amazon, you can save big on the brand's signature Instant Pots or take a cool 42% off its newly launched upright mixer, down to $174 on the megaretailer.

Save up to 80% on meal kits and prepared meals

Plus, if you've been wanting to try a healthy and convenient meal kit, service or prepared meal subscription, Presidents Day is a good time to sign up for one. Most meal delivery services are running huge discounts, such as $100 off your first few deliveries from Purple Carrot or $60 off your first batch of healthy, premade, vegan meals from Daily Harvest.

Here are the best meal delivery deals for Presidents Day.

