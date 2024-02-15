Presidents Day Kitchen and Home Sales to Shop Now: Amazon, Pottery Barn, Wayfair and More

If you've come here for Presidents Day mattress discounts, allow me to direct you to our updated roundup of best sleep deals and sales ahead of the weekend. Here, we've rounded up the best home and kitchen deals happening outside the bedroom. We're talking smart home gadgets, cookware, small appliances and home security. There are even some extremely edible items on this list available for much less than usual.

Presidents Day deals for the kitchen and home are already in effect ahead of the long weekend -- we found price drops on everything from premium pots and pans to Japanese snack boxes and smart gardens for growing herbs inside all year. Below you'll find the best deals for your kitchen and home ahead of Presidents Day 2024.

Wayfair/CNET Wayfair Save up to 70% on home furnishings If your home needs it, Wayfair probably has it. The megaretailer has trendy furniture, bedding, kitchen tools, lighting and linens. Most of it is on sale ahead of Presidents Day, some as much as 70% off. See at Wayfair

Made In Made In Save 25% on premium cookware Made In cookware isn't just sturdy and designed like professional cookware, it's also a joy to use -- and the pots and pans look like a million bucks. Speaking of bucks, this kitchen equipment is on the pricey side, which is why we're always excited to come across a sale. For Presidents Day, Made In cookware and kitchen tools are down as much as 25% on select individual pieces and bundles, including the excellent stainless steel and nonstick lines. See at Made In

Bokksu Market Bokksu Save 75% on premium Japanese snacks If you like snacks but are tired of the run-of-the-mill selection at your convenience store or newsstand, Bokksu has a sprawling selection of Japanese snacks. We've tested several bundles and let's just say they didn't last long. You can score one of Bokksu's premium sweet treat packs with 18 snacks for just $12 -- normally $50. Or shop the full sale with savory snacks, soda, tea, pantry items and more. See at Bokksu Market

Society6 Society6 Save up to 40% on colorful home decor This trendy home decor site features original art and classic prints emblazoned on everything from phone cases to shower curtains. Society6 is offering up to 40% off at colorful home accessories and wall art for Presidents Day weekend. See at Society6

Roborock Roborock Q7 Max Plus Save $370 The Roborock Q7 Max Plus is an all-in-one vacuum and mop that does the work for you. It's one of the most advanced robot vac models and it's currently down to $500 -- normally $870 -- at Best Buy for Presidents Day weekend. $500 at Best Buy

Instant Instant Save up to 42% on small appliances We think of multicookers and air fryers when we think of Instant, but the brand has expanded into other kitchen arenas. Right now on Amazon, you can save big on the brand's signature Instant Pots or take a cool 42% off its newly launched upright mixer, down to $174 on the megaretailer. See at Amazon

Save up to 80% on meal kits and prepared meals

Plus, if you've been wanting to try a healthy and convenient meal kit, service or prepared meal subscription, Presidents Day is a good time to sign up for one. Most meal delivery services are running huge discounts, such as $100 off your first few deliveries from Purple Carrot or $60 off your first batch of healthy, premade, vegan meals from Daily Harvest.

Here are the best meal delivery deals for Presidents Day.