Nolah's Presidents Day Mattress Sale Is Here and CNET Readers Score an Extra $100 Off

An old, worn out mattress could be the source of your restless nights and constant aches. The problem is, mattresses can be expensive to replace. But if you've been looking for a new one, Presidents Day is usually a great time to snag one at a deeply discounted price. Nolah is offering early access to its Presidents Day sale, including deals on some of the best mattresses for side sleepers and for combination sleepers. Right now, You can grab the Nolah Evolution, a nine-layer mattress with all the latest sleep tech, starting at just $974. That's a $525 discount. Plus, if you use our exclusive code, CNET100, you'll save an extra $100 off your purchase.

Nolah has a bed for everyone and every body type. If you're looking for some additional support, the Nolah Evo Comfort+ might be exactly what you need. And Nolah says its "plus-sized mattress doesn't sacrifice comfort for support." The hybrid design combines a luxurious Euro topper, pressure-relieving foam and 8-inch individually wrapped coils. Nolah also has an eco-friendly latex mattress if you're looking to reduce your purchase's environmental impact. The Nolah Natural has cushioning, cooling and deep support from premium natural materials like Talalay latex, organic cotton, organic wool and recycled steel coils.

All mattresses purchased from Nolah come with free shipping, 120-night mattress trial and a lifetime warranty. You'll also get a pair of Nolah's fluffy pillows for free. But if you still need more, we've got the best mattress deals waiting for you.