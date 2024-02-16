X
Get an Affordable New Pair of Glasses With GlassesUSA's Presidents Day Sale

GlassesUSA has several discounts and promotions to choose from this Presidents Day.

Five different pairs of glasses and a case rest on a flat surface.
GlassesUSA

Presidents Day is fast approaching, which means two things: a possible day off, and a whole bunch of sales. It's a good time to get a discount on items you've been meaning to buy, like a new pair of glasses. 

GlassesUSA has several coupons and promotions going on this weekend, with savings on glasses, contacts, prescription sunglasses or reading glasses. The brand has been highlighted by CNET's editors as one of the best places to buy eyewear online thanks to its affordability, vast style selection and nifty features. Here are the major sales to know.

Up to 40% off frames

First up, you can get 30% off regular frames with a basic prescription with the code SAVE30. If you're springing for a designer pair, get 40% off with the code DESIGNER40. That includes most premium glasses and sunglasses brands.

30% off contact lenses

All contacts at GlassesUSA are 30% off with the code CONTACTNEW30. The site carries the major brands, like Acuvue, Coopervision, Proclear and others.

Buy one get one free

Want multiple pairs of glasses on hand so you can switch up your look sometimes? The coupon code BOGOFREE will get you a free second pair of glasses. The discount applies to the lower-priced of the two frames, and only one frame can be designer.

50% off lenses

If you want to keep your frames but replace the prescription lenses, GlassesUSA offers that service also, and it's currently half off with the code LENSES50.

Free glasses with contacts

If you buy contact lenses, your order totals over $120 and you use the coupon code FREE-GLASSES at checkout, you'll get a unique coupon code in your email for a free pair of basic glasses.

