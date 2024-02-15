Save 15% on Top of GNC's Presidents Day Discount With Our Exclusive Code

There's no reason to overpay for vitamins and supplements to help you on your fitness and wellness journey in 2024. GNC has a ton of shakes, powders, gummies and other nutritional wellness products that can help your body recover and thrive, and right now the company has a buy two, get one free Presidents Day deal that lets you mix and match so you can stock up on all of your essentials. Plus, you can score an extra 15% off your order when you use code CNET15 at checkout. There's a maximum savings cap of $30 on that code, but this is a stellar deal worth taking advantage of while it lasts. This offer expires Feb. 21.

While your diet plays a big part in your overall well-being, it's hard to get all of the vitamins, minerals, protein and other important nutrition that experts recommend. Investing in vitamins and supplements can help your body get what it needs to function well and keep you in good health. GNC has plenty of daily essentials that can keep your joints healthy, encourage a robust immune system or keep you in top shape during strenuous workouts. Just keep in mind that this deal cannot be used with any other offers.

And if you're looking for other ways to get more nutrients in this year, we've gathered up meal delivery service deals that can be delivered right to your door. Some kits are more healthy than others, but these savings can help you get fresh food on a budget. There are even vegan options.

