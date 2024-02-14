X
Get Up to 25% Off Made In Cookware During Its Presidents Day Sale

Stock your kitchen with quality pots and pans from Made In, our favorite direct-to-consumer cookware brand, at a steep discount.

It doesn't matter if you're a cooking connoisseur or a total amateur, half of the battle is using the right tools for the job. If you've been wanting to invest in quality cookware, you won't want to miss this deal. Our favorite direct-to-consumer cookware brand, Made In, is making it easy to bundle everything on your wish list, offering up to 25% off your order for Presidents Day. This offer is available now through Feb. 19.

Made In offers everything from frying and sauté pans to griddles, Dutch ovens and even a wok. There's also knives, bakeware, dinnerware and more. The more you spend during this sale, the higher the discount you'll receive. For example, if you spend $150 you'll save 10% on your order, $300 or more will nab you a 20% discount and if you place an order priced at $650 or more you'll save 25%. That brings items like this 10-piece stainless set down from $934 to just $701

The best part? No exclusions. All Made In products will go towards your total, so you can get rewarded by stocking up on exactly what you want and need to revamp your kitchen.

And for more savings on tech, mattresses and other big-ticket items, check out the best Presidents Day sales happening now.

