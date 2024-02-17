Snag Discounts of Up to 60% Off During This Presidents Day Weekend Sale
In the lead-up to Presidents Day, there are a lot of great bargains you can grab from Amazon, including deals on Echo devices, tablets, smart lights and a lot more.
With Presidents Day sales just around the corner, Amazon is selling some of its best and most popular devices and accessories with up to 60% off if you act soon. These prices won't last for long, and with Fire tablets, Echo speakers and Fire TV devices all available, now is the time to place your order before it's too late.
There's a ton of great Amazon gear you can grab as we head toward Presidents Day, which happens Monday. In fact, a lot of Amazon's devices, from smart speakers to home security cameras , are on sale, so it's the perfect time to expand your Amazon ecosystem. You can snag with up to 60% off on various Amazon items, so be sure to check those out -- as well as the other President's Day sales we've rounded up.
These deals are all limited in time, which means that placing an order as soon as possible is probably the way to go if you want to be absolutely be sure you won't wind up paying more than you need to.
With so many deals available, it's difficult to know where to start, but the biggest savings is on the Eero Pro 6 mesh router system. You'll get three access points for just $240, a huge 60% savings off the usual $605 asking price.
Looking for a smart speaker that just so happens to have a display attached? Folks with kids should also absolutely check out Amazon's devices aimed squarely at children, with discounts of up to 40% currently available.
