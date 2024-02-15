QVC's Presidents Day Sale Offers Huge Savings on Tech, Home and More
Grab small kitchen appliances, tablets, robot vacuums, portable power stations and much more at a deep discount.
Multiple retailers have launched Presidents Day sales, offering plenty of savings on a variety of popular items, with some discounted by hundreds of dollars. While a lot of people take advantage of mattress deals during the holiday, you can also find discounts on other items, including tech, apparel and home goods at various retailers.
QVC is offering a wide variety of items at deep discounts ahead of the big day, from to pod coffee makers to portable solar power stations. And if you're new to QVC, you can score $10 off of your first order of $25 or more when you use promo code WELCOME24, $15 off purchases of $35 or more with code FEBRUARY15 or $20 off a purchase of $40 or more with code HELLO20. We've highlighted some of the best QVC Presidents Day deals below.
With six 120V AC outlets, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC outputs and a 12V car outlet, this portable power station with 2,000Wh can help power your essential devices during outages or while you're off the grid. And it comes with a 220W solar panel, too.
This tablet has a 10.1-inch full HD display, along with 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, an octa-core processor and it boasts a 12-hour battery life.
This robot vacuum will clean for you, capturing up to 99% of pet allergens and fine particles down to 0.4 microns. It also comes with a Clean Base that will automatically empty your vacuum, which means you don't have to think about debris very often.
Dyson makes some of the best fans and space heaters, and you can score a huge $130 off this model that can do both.
More Presidents Day deals at QVC:
- Keurig K-Mini Plus coffee maker: $60 (save $49)
- Bose QuietComfort noise canceling headphones: $249 (save $100)
- HP 15-inch touch laptop (128GB) with Microsoft 365 and mouse: $400 (save $69)
- Our Place 2-pack 10-in-1 ceramic non-stick Always Pans 2.0: $200 (save $42)
- Ninja 7-in-1 Woodfire electric outdoor grill smoker and air fryer: $330 (save $39)
- Serta Power Clean Max Action mattress pad (queen): $30 (save $5)
- Sharper Image cordless handheld vacuum: $90 (save $29)
- Berkshire blanket chunky rope knit throw: $66 (save $34)
- Ninja Foodi 15-in-1 smart dual heat air fry flip oven: $180 (save $119)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth wireless speaker: $129 (save $20)
- Clickfree Pro (128GB) photo and video storage device: $80 (save $18)
- HP DeskJet all-in-one printer with 6 months of HP Ink: $60 (save $59)
Be sure to shop the entire sale selection at QVC for even more options. And for other big savings available for the holiday, check out our roundup of the best Presidents Day deals, including meal delivery deals from top brands.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers