eBay's Presidents Day Sale Will Save You Up to $500 on Smart TVs, Robot Vacuums, Generators and More

When it comes to shopping events, Presidents Day weekend sales can bring big savings on items like mattresses, home goods, tech and more. This week, retail giant eBay is having a Presidents Day Sale, and we're seeing some dramatic discounts on everything from sneakers to robot vacuums to smart TVs.

While eBay is already known for its low prices, this sale offers an additional 20% off with the promo code PRESIDENT20. To save, shop for eligible items and enter the offer code at checkout between now and 11:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 19. You can use the promo code on top of an already discounted price for maximum savings. You can use the code up to two times, and there's no minimum purchase amount. However, keep in mind that the deal is capped at $500. eBay's offerings hundreds of items on sale so we've highlighted a few of our favorites below.

Best Presidents Day Deals on eBay

Samsonite/CNET Samsonite Pivot 3-piece hardside luggage set: $220 Save $210 Samsonite is a popular luggage brand taking regular spots in our roundups of the best luggage deals. This three-piece set includes a carry-on spinner, a 28-inch medium spinner and a 32-inch large spinner. You can get it in brushed silver or brushed black. The set usually costs $430. Right now, it's already discounted to $275, and with the additional 20% discount, you can save $55 more. That brings the total down to $220, a $210 savings. $220 at eBay

More eBay Presidents Day Deals

Don't forget to enter the discount code PRESIDENT20 to see the extra savings.