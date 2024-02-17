Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale Brings Big Savings on Appliances, Laptops, TVs and More

Best Buy is having a blowout sale for Presidents Day, with deep discounts across the board. You'll find bargains on tablets, laptops, kitchen stuff, TVs, washing machines and a lot more. It's the perfect time to grab yourself something if you missed your chance during the past few big sales, such as those tied to Black Friday and New Year's.

To save you some time, we've gone through and highlighted some of the best offers on popular items. The sale ends Monday, Feb. 19, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure not to wait too long if you don't want to miss out. You can also check out CNET's roundup of other Presidents Day sales.

Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop (1TB): $800 This Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop sports a large 16-inch full HD touchscreen display as well as a 13th-gen Intel Evo i7 processor. It also comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage. Details Save $300 $800 at Best Buy

More Presidents Day deals at Best Buy:

Some items may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so you may want to consider signing up if you haven't yet. Those are paid accounts, but you could make the money back in exclusive savings during this event or throughout the year if you shop at Best Buy regularly. There are some other perks too, like like free two-day shipping with no minimum amount and extended return windows.

