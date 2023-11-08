Best Black Friday Laptop Deals: Big Savings on Apple, Lenovo, HP, Dell and More
Black Friday is now taking place over the whole month of November, and we're already starting to see some great deals on laptops for gaming, work, school and day-to-day use.
With the whole of November taken over by Black Friday sales, deals on laptops have started to roll in across all of the major retailers already. That means everybody from HP to Best Buy is offering some kind of sale, and you can find a laptop that exactly fits your needs and budget, whether you're going for a MacBook, Chromebook or Windows laptop. Many PC makers offer discounts if you buy directly from them, including Lenovo, Dell, HP and Acer.
We've also found deals available from retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart, and it's always worth taking a look at our overall Black Friday deals roundup.
Best Black Friday laptop deals and PC sales
If you don't need anything fancy and just care about the basics of getting online and doing work, the Lenovo Ideapad 3i is perfect as a general-use laptop. It's touch-enabled and the Intel Core i3-1115G4 should easily handle most productivity tasks without issue.
The HP Victus 15 is a great budget gaming laptop that's also pretty great for general use and day-to-day tasks. The RTX 2050 is an entry-level GPU that will let you get some basic gaming and editing tasks done, while the Ryzen 5 7535HS is a mid-range CPU that will easily knock most productivity tasks out of the park.
HP has deep discounts on many of its Pavilion laptops. The HP Pavilion 14 Plus is a low-to-mid-range laptop that looks and performs above its price. The laptop can easily be a daily carry for school or work and is also a good home office laptop that can be easily connected to a monitor, keyboard and mouse at a desk. Overall, It's a solid everyday laptop with a clean design.
Paying My Best Buy members can snag exclusive savings on Apple's latest MacBook Air, dropping its price down to $899. Even if you're not yet a My Best Buy Plus or Total subscriber, it's worth considering signing up for this discount alone.
- HP 15.6-inch Full HD Laptop: $400 (save $230)
- Dell Inspiron 15: $550 (save $150)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $570 (save $130)
- HP Envy 2-in-1: $700 (save $450)
- Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1: $700 (save $200)
- Dell Latitude 3540: $749 (save $754)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $800 (save $400)
- Apple 15-inch M2 MacBook Air: $1,049 (save $250)
- HP OMEN 16: 1,000 (save $400)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,000 (save $540)
- Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: $1,000 (save $350)
- Dell Alienware m18: $1,300 (save $500)
- Dell XPS 15 Laptop: $1,549 (save $450)
- Dell Alienware m18: $3,100 (save $700)
What should you look for in a Black Friday laptop deal?
One of the biggest considerations is which laptop configuration is actually on sale. Often with the best laptop deals, only a specific version of the laptop is on sale, and making any changes could affect the price. This means that sometimes you find the 512GB model is actually cheaper than the 256GB option, or a similar situation. Be careful when adjsuting specs and look out for sudden price changes.
Ultimately, you're looking for the biggest savings versus not only the price but the usual "street" price for a laptop. Don't be fooled by list prices and use price comparison sites or shopping extensions to make sure the discounted price is actually a good deal.
When are the best laptop deals available?
Generally, you'll find the best laptop deals during back-to-school shopping time in late summer or early fall and a bit later in the year during annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events. There are laptop deals available throughout the year, but if you're looking for the best deal and can afford to wait a little, these are the best times of the year to buy one.
Which retailers usually offer the best Black Friday laptop deals?
You can usually find deals across a variety of retailers when it comes to laptop sales. Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg and other retailers tend to offer sales on more specific models while manufacturers like HP, Lenovo and Dell usually host larger sales that cover more models and configurations. If you're looking for a specific model, you'll want to keep checking back regularly for the latest set of deals.
