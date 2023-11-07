Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals: Save Up to $120 Right Now

It's that time of year again, with retailers offering deep discounts to celebrate the annual Black Friday fun. That means the next few weeks are a very good time to treat yourself to that new Apple Watch you've had your eye on, with discounts available across multiple Apple Watch models.

The Apple Watch lineup as a whole includes some of the very best smartwatches on the market, but they can also be among some of the most costly. That's definitely something Black Friday can help with, and we'll be doing all of the deal hunting so you don't have to. Whether it's a budget option you're looking for or just a way to make a saving on the epic Apple Watch Ultra, we've got a deal for you.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple/CNET

Will the Apple Watch go on sale for Black Friday?



Unlike a lot of Apple products, pricing on the Apple Watch has been shown to fluctuate throughout the year and it's especially prone to price drops during major shopping events. For that reason, we expect some significant Apple Watch Black Friday deals this year.

Where's the best place to buy an Apple Watch on Black Friday?

While Apple won't be offering direct discounts on the Apple Watch directly, the wearable device is available to purchase at third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Those two have offered some steep Apple Watch savings in the past and will likely be among the best places to buy one ahead of the holidays. Other retailers to keep tabs on include Walmart and Target -- plus, don't shy away from carrier deals if you're in the market for a cellular-enabled model and don't mind opening a new line of service.