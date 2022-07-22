San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Highlights: The Trailers and News You Need to See

Listen up, fans of nerd stuff: San Diego Comic Con 2022 is happening right now, which means news, trailers and teases of upcoming films, TV shows, games, toys and more.

Here's a selection of the highlights coming out of SDCC, as we pick some of the coolest stuff to inject into your eyes direct from SDCC 2022. We'll keep adding more as the panels unfold through the weekend.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer

Chris Pine is a plan-making, lute-playing bard, Michelle Rodriguez is a barbarian, Bridgerton and The Gray Man's Regé-Jean Page is a warrior, Justice Smith is a mage, and Sophia Lillis is a a shape-shifting druid. They pull off a heist in a fantasy adventure that looks like a ton of fun, complete with classic D&D creatures like dragons, displacer beasts, a mimic, an Owlbear, and Hugh Grant.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur clip

This fun Marvel cartoon series has a bonkers voice cast, announced at SDCC: Alison Brie, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke (from Stranger Things), Jennifer Hudson, Cobie Smulders, Craig Robinson, Indya Moore, May Calamawy (Moon Knight), Method Man (!), Wesley Snipes (!!) and astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison (!!!). Laurence Fishburne also stars, having also had a hand in originating the whole project. Coming in 2023 to Disney Channel and Disney Plus, the animated series sees Diamond White star as Lunella Lafayette, a 13-year-old super-genius who partners with, well, a dinosaur.

Gotham Knights Batgirl trailer

Batman spin-off game Gotham Knights heading to PlayStation 5, Windows PC and Xbox Series X in October. The game sees you play as Batman's sidekicks Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood or Batgirl, and at SDCC a new trailer focuses on the latter, AKA Barbara Gordon. The in-game footage and cutscenes see the purple and yellow-garbed crimefighter showing off her fighting skills, weaponry and glider cape on Gotham's mean streets.

Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer

When the moon is full, Teen Wolf transforms from a movie and then to a TV show and then a movie again. Streaming service Paramount Plus showed off a new trailer for a movie reuniting the cast of the 2011 TV show, including Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed and Tyler "Superman" Hoechlin. They appeared in 6 seasons of lycanthropic adventures loosely based on the 1980s Michael J Fox film, and now they're adding shadow ninjas and more supernatural action.

National Treasure: Edge of History

There's no Nicolas Cage in this Disney Plus TV reboot of the treasure-hunting family adventure movies, but Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha will appear. The teaser introduces Lisette Olivera as a new generation of tomb raider, sorry, national treasure hunter.

Prey

The new Predator movie screened to audiences at SDCC ahead of its streaming release Aug. 5, 2022 on Hulu (in the US) and Disney Plus elsewhere.

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head

Streamer Paramount Plus also revealed a clip from a reboot of 90s-era-defining sniggering metalheads Beavis and Butt-Head, which premieres Thursday, Aug. 4.

The Wheel of Time season 3

Amazon Prime Video has renewed fantasy series The Wheel of Time, based on the books by Robert Jordan, for a third season before the second season has even begun streaming. Amazon also announced a series of shorts to precede season 2.

Andor

Visitors to SDCC can check out costumes from the forthcoming Disney Plus Star Wars series Andor, streaming Aug. 31.