2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

From Succession and The Mandalorian to Poker Face and The Idol, the year's Netflix newcomers, HBO hits and Disney Plus crowd-pleasers promise quality viewing.
With more streaming services and TV channels than ever before, 2023 has plenty of great shows to look forward to. Hit television and streaming shows are returning, prequels and spinoffs abound, and a ton of intriguing new stories will hit our screens.
Netflix Heist series with a twist: You can watch the eight episodes in any order to see the story unfold in different ways.
Disney Plus Animated action with the toughest troopers in the Star Wars galaxy.
HBO 2013 video game The Last of Us tells the tale of a teenager navigating a zombie apocalypse with the help of a grizzled smuggler, played here by Pedro Pascal. Craig Mazin, creator of HBO's bleak hit Chernobyl, is in charge.
Netflix Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and the daughter of That '70s Show's Eric and Donna bonds with a new generation.
Peacock Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson team up for a quirky detective series.
Apple TV Plus Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in the story of a psychiatrist who begins telling patients what he really thinks of them.
Netflix Netflix's stalker thriller returns.
Disney Channel Just a girl and her dinosaur having superhero adventures.
Apple TV Plus Billy Crudup, Hank Azaria and Alison Pill star in an Apple TV Plus show about traveling salesmen selling timeshares -- on the moon.
Disney Plus Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian return for more Star Wars action.
Prime Video It's the final season for Amazon's steampunk fantasy starring Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom.
Apple TV Plus M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV Plus chiller comes to an end.
Showtime Horror hit returns with more mystery surrounding the survivors of a plane crash.
Paramount Plus The complete cast of The Next Generation reunites for the final season of the Star Trek series.
AMC Maggie and Megan take Manhattan in this Zombie spinoff.
HBO Deliciously dark family drama pits the scheming Roy family against each other again.
Netflix An older Queen Elizabeth II deals with the failing marriage of Charles and Diana in the final season of The Crown.
Netflix The fiendishly clever Korean hit series has been renewed for more fun and games, which we hope will arrive in 2023.
Netflix Prequel to Netflix's period romance hit Bridgerton.
HBO Jodie Foster investigates an Alaskan research station in HBO's heavyweight crime drama.
Peacock Action-packed John Wick spinoff is riddled with bullets on Peacock.
AMC Bob Odenkirk follows Better Call Saul with an AMC comedy-drama adapted from Richard Russo's 1997 novel about an anarchic academic.
HBO Colin Farrell is a Gotham city crime boss in this spinoff from the 2022 movie The Batman.
AMC Originally planned as a series of movies, this AMC series follows Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira in another zombie spinoff.
AMC Another zombie spinoff, following the further adventures of Norman Reedus' crossbow-wielding badass.
HBO Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux star as the men behind the Watergate scandal in this HBO drama.
Apple TV Plus Another season kicks off for this warm-hearted Apple TV Plus hit about a cheerful soccer coach.
Apple TV Plus LaKeith Stanfield stars in an adaptation of Victor LaValle's creepy novel The Changeling on Apple TV Plus.
HBO Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) and Sam Levinson co-create an HBO drama about a cult leader and a pop star, starring Lily-Rose Depp (pictured left).
Hulu The sci-fi cartoon classic returns with the original cast.
Showtime/A24 Emma Stone stars in Showtime comedy from Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie about a couple struggling to conceive a kid in the public eye.
Prime Video Post-apocalyptic video game adaptation from Amazon.
Paramount Plus They're calling again, as Kelsey Grammer's neurotic shrink returns.
Disney Plus Marvel spins off WandaVision villain Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, for her own Disney Plus show.
Disney Plus Alaqua Cox stars as MCU antihero Maya Lopez, seen here in her own series after debuting in Hawkeye.
Disney Plus Tom Hiddleston is up to his old mischief in the second season of Marvel's time-twisty treat.
Disney Plus Storm, Jubilee, Cyclops, Professor X, Wolverine and Beast from the classic X-Men cartoon. Admit it: You're singing the theme tune right now.
Disney Plus Rosario Dawson returns as Jedi badass Ahsoka Tano in this live-action Star Wars series on Disney Plus.
Disney Plus Jude Law mentors some rebel teens in this Disney Plus Star Wars series.
Apple TV Plus Brie Larson is a 1960s scientist starting a cooking show in this Apple TV show
Hulu Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara are FBI academy classmates reunited in the near future when AI has reshaped the world.
Paramount Plus Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone (pictured), drills into a new series about the cutthroat world of West Texas oil.
AMC Orphan Black and She-Hulk (pictured) star Tatiana Maslany stars in AMC's beguiling drama about a love triangle at a 1930s girls school.
Disney Plus Animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria.
FX Western-style lawman Raylan Givens is quick on the draw again in this FX continuation of Justified.
Paramount Plus You're the one that I want as Paramount Plus raids the vault for a prequel to the classic rock 'n' roll musical.
Hulu The dystopian series reaches a sixth and final season.
Netflix Alternative superhero adventure enters its fourth and final season.
HBO Mindy Kaling spotlights the brainy Scooby-Doo character in this animated HBO Max series.
HBO Max Elizabeth Olsen stars in this true crime drama based on a brutal 1980 ax murder by housewife Candy Montgomery (which was also the subject of a Hulu drama last year).
Apple TV Plus Terry Gilliam's anarchic time travel movie is reimagined for Apple TV Plus by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi.
Prime Video Young superheroes are tested in violent challenges in Amazon's spinoff from The Boys.
Netflix Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss develop this sci-fi series based on the novel by Liu Cixin, starring Eiza González (pictured).
Prime Video John Krasinski accepts his final mission in Prime Video's spy series based on the Tom Clancy novels.
Netflix Netflix's plane-based hit comes in to land with its final season.
The CW The indescribable teen series comes to an end on the CW.
Netflix Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age comedy comes to an end.
TNT The Snowpiercer series approaches its fourth season and final stop.
Prime Video The tale of a '60s housewife finding freedom in standup comedy takes its final bow in season 5 on Amazon.
HBO The Victorian superhero fantasy unfurls the second part of season 1.