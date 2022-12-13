X
2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

From Succession and The Mandalorian to Poker Face and The Idol, the year's Netflix newcomers, HBO hits and Disney Plus crowd-pleasers promise quality viewing.

Richard Trenholm
The Incredible Hulk does yoga.
1 of 61 Disney Plus

2023 TV and streaming shows

With more streaming services and TV channels than ever before, 2023 has plenty of great shows to look forward to. Hit television and streaming shows are returning, prequels and spinoffs abound, and a ton of intriguing new stories will hit our screens.

Click though the pictures to see some of your small-screen obsessions for 2023.

kaleidoscope-netflix-00-11-27-15r
2 of 61 Netflix

Kaleidoscope

Netflix Heist series with a twist: You can watch the eight episodes in any order to see the story unfold in different ways.

The Bad Batch pose dramatically on the Star Wars show's season 2 poster
3 of 61 Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Disney Plus Animated action with the toughest troopers in the Star Wars galaxy.

ellie
4 of 61 Naughty Dog

The Last of Us

HBO 2013 video game The Last of Us tells the tale of a teenager navigating a zombie apocalypse with the help of a grizzled smuggler, played here by Pedro Pascal. Craig Mazin, creator of HBO's bleak hit Chernobyl, is in charge.

90s-show-netflix-unit-02598rc
5 of 61 Netflix

That '90s Show

Netflix Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and the daughter of That '70s Show's Eric and Donna bonds with a new generation.

1
6 of 61 Netflix

Poker Face

Peacock Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson team up for a quirky detective series.

shrinking-apple-tv-harrison-ford-segal-key-art-graphic-header-16-9-show-home-jpg-large-2x
7 of 61 Apple TV Plus

Shrinking

Apple TV Plus Jason Segel and Harrison Ford star in the story of a psychiatrist who begins telling patients what he really thinks of them.

you-s4-e4-00-11-59-16-r
8 of 61 Netflix

You

Netflix Netflix's stalker thriller returns.

moon-girl-devil-dinosaur-poster-marvel
9 of 61 Disney

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Disney Channel Just a girl and her dinosaur having superhero adventures.

hello-tomorrow-apple-tv-plus-crudup-010101
10 of 61 Apple TV Plus

Hello Tomorrow!

Apple TV Plus Billy Crudup, Hank Azaria and Alison Pill star in an Apple TV Plus show about traveling salesmen selling timeshares -- on the moon.

mandalorian
11 of 61 Disney Plus

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Disney Plus Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian return for more Star Wars action.

Carnival Row
12 of 61 Jan Thijs

Carnival Row

Prime Video It's the final season for Amazon's steampunk fantasy starring Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom.

servant, apple tv plus
13 of 61 Apple TV Plus

Servant

Apple TV Plus M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV Plus chiller comes to an end.

yellowjackets.png
14 of 61

Yellowjackets

Showtime Horror hit returns with more mystery surrounding the survivors of a plane crash.

star-trek-picard
15 of 61 CBS All Access

Star Trek: Picard

Paramount Plus The complete cast of The Next Generation reunites for the final season of the Star Trek series.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are Maggie and Negan, forced to stand together despite their past hatred.
16 of 61 Josh Stringer/AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City

AMC Maggie and Megan take Manhattan in this Zombie spinoff.

succession-s3-e7-jeremy-strong-sarah-snook-kieran-culkin
17 of 61 Macall B. Polay/HBO

Succession

HBO Deliciously dark family drama pits the scheming Roy family against each other again.

queen
18 of 61 Netflix

The Crown

Netflix An older Queen Elizabeth II deals with the failing marriage of Charles and Diana in the final season of The Crown.

Midshot of two players in the Squid Game inside a large room wearing their green tracksuits
19 of 61 Netflix

Squid Game

Netflix The fiendishly clever Korean hit series has been renewed for more fun and games, which we hope will arrive in 2023.

bridgerton-season-7-queen
20 of 61 Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Netflix Prequel to Netflix's period romance hit Bridgerton.

the-silence-of-the-lambs-1991.png
21 of 61 Orion Pictures

True Detective: Night Country

HBO Jodie Foster investigates an Alaskan research station in HBO's heavyweight crime drama.

22 of 61 Lionsgate

The Continental

Peacock Action-packed John Wick spinoff is riddled with bullets on Peacock.

screen-shot-2022-04-05-at-10-07-13-am.png
23 of 61 AMC

Straight Man

AMC Bob Odenkirk follows Better Call Saul with an AMC comedy-drama adapted from Richard Russo's 1997 novel about an anarchic academic.

Penguin in The Batman
24 of 61 Jonathan Olley/DC

The Penguin

HBO Colin Farrell is a Gotham city crime boss in this spinoff from the 2022 movie The Batman.

grimes
25 of 61 AMC

The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne spinoff

AMC Originally planned as a series of movies, this AMC series follows Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira in another zombie spinoff.  

walkingdead1
26 of 61 AMC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spinoff

AMC Another zombie spinoff, following the further adventures of Norman Reedus' crossbow-wielding badass.

gettyimages-515109378
27 of 61 Bettmann

The White House Plumbers

HBO Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux star as the men behind the Watergate scandal in this HBO drama.

ted-lasso-tea-social-crop
28 of 61 Apple

Ted Lasso

Apple TV Plus Another season kicks off for this warm-hearted Apple TV Plus hit about a cheerful soccer coach.

10-sorry-to-bother-you-7mqsyt
29 of 61 Annapurna Pictures

The Changeling

Apple TV Plus LaKeith Stanfield stars in an adaptation of Victor LaValle's creepy novel The Changeling on Apple TV Plus.

voyagers-tye-sheridan
30 of 61 Lionsgate

The Idol

HBO Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) and Sam Levinson co-create an HBO drama about a cult leader and a pop star, starring Lily-Rose Depp (pictured left).

futurama-503-purpose-640x360
31 of 61 Comedy Central

Futurama

Hulu The sci-fi cartoon classic returns with the original cast.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 20, 2017
32 of 61 Getty

The Curse

Showtime/A24 Emma Stone stars in Showtime comedy from Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie about a couple struggling to conceive a kid in the public eye.

Fallout Shelter Thumbs Up Guy
33 of 61 Bethesda

Fallout

Prime Video Post-apocalyptic video game adaptation from Amazon.

gettyimages-138360776
34 of 61 NBC

Frasier

Paramount Plus They're calling again, as Kelsey Grammer's neurotic shrink returns.

wandavision-agatha-wine
35 of 61 Marvel

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Disney Plus Marvel spins off WandaVision villain Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, for her own Disney Plus show.

Alaqua Cox collapses against a dumpster as Marvel antihero Echo.
36 of 61 Disney Plus

Echo

Disney Plus Alaqua Cox stars as MCU antihero Maya Lopez, seen here in her own series after debuting in Hawkeye.

loki-grins
37 of 61 Disney Plus

Loki

Disney Plus Tom Hiddleston is up to his old mischief in the second season of Marvel's time-twisty treat.

x-men-cartoon-90s-jubilee.jpg
38 of 61 Marvel/Fox

X-Men '97

Disney Plus Storm, Jubilee, Cyclops, Professor X, Wolverine and Beast from the classic X-Men cartoon. Admit it: You're singing the theme tune right now.

huc2-ff-002860.png
39 of 61 Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Disney Plus Rosario Dawson returns as Jedi badass Ahsoka Tano in this live-action Star Wars series on Disney Plus.

jude-law-skeleton-crew-social.png
40 of 61 Disney screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Disney Plus Jude Law mentors some rebel teens in this Disney Plus Star Wars series.

remembering-on-disney-plus
41 of 61 Disney Plus

Lessons in Chemistry

Apple TV Plus Brie Larson is a 1960s scientist starting a cooking show in this Apple TV show 

Brian Tyree Henry poses in a stylish orange suit.
42 of 61 Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb

Class of '09

Hulu Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara are FBI academy classmates reunited in the near future when AI has reshaped the world.

yellowstone-16-by-9
43 of 61 Paramount Network

Land Man

Paramount Plus Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone (pictured), drills into a new series about the cutthroat world of West Texas oil.

A woman with a torn suit tries to look composed in a chaotic courtroom.
44 of 61 Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

Invitation to a Bonfire

AMC Orphan Black and She-Hulk (pictured) star Tatiana Maslany stars in AMC's beguiling drama about a love triangle at a 1930s girls school. 

iwaju-disney
45 of 61 Disney

Iwájú

Disney Plus Animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria.

timothyolyphant
46 of 61 FX Networks

Justified: City Primeval

FX Western-style lawman Raylan Givens is quick on the draw again in this FX continuation of Justified.

gettyimages-1189257838
47 of 61 CBS via Getty Images

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Paramount Plus You're the one that I want as Paramount Plus raids the vault for a prequel to the classic rock 'n' roll musical.

hl11171998
48 of 61 Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu The dystopian series reaches a sixth and final season.

Ben and two of his Sparrow family members standing in a street, facing us.
49 of 61 Netflix

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix Alternative superhero adventure enters its fourth and final season.

scooby-doo-where-are-you-1969
50 of 61 CBS/Hanna-Barbera Productions

Velma

HBO Mindy Kaling spotlights the brainy Scooby-Doo character in this animated HBO Max series.

Elizabeth Olsen in her dark red superhero outfit in Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
51 of 61 Marvel

Love and Death

HBO Max Elizabeth Olsen stars in this true crime drama based on a brutal 1980 ax murder by housewife Candy Montgomery (which was also the subject of a Hulu drama last year).

the-time-bandits
52 of 61 Embassy Pictures

Time Bandits

Apple TV Plus Terry Gilliam's anarchic time travel movie is reimagined for Apple TV Plus by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi.

The team members of Payback stand next to each other in Nicuragua.
53 of 61 Amazon Studios

The Boys: Gen V

Prime Video Young superheroes are tested in violent challenges in Amazon's spinoff from The Boys.

eiza-gonzalez
54 of 61 Universal Pictures

The Three-Body Problem

Netflix Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss develop this sci-fi series based on the novel by Liu Cixin, starring Eiza González (pictured).

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 3
55 of 61 Prime Video

Jack Ryan

Prime Video John Krasinski accepts his final mission in Prime Video's spy series based on the Tom Clancy novels.

Manifest Netflix
56 of 61 Netflix

Manifest

Netflix Netflix's plane-based hit comes in to land with its final season.

riverdale-14
57 of 61 The CW

Riverdale

The CW The indescribable teen series comes to an end on the CW.

nhie-208-unit-00940rc
58 of 61 Netflix

Never Have I Ever

Netflix Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age comedy comes to an end.

snowpiercer-7
59 of 61 Photograph by Justina Mintz

Snowpiercer

TNT The Snowpiercer series approaches its fourth season and final stop.

the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-two-mmm-201-01618-rt3-fnlcrop-rgb-1
60 of 61

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video The tale of a '60s housewife finding freedom in standup comedy takes its final bow in season 5 on Amazon.

The Nevers Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly
61 of 61 Keith Bernstein/HBO

The Nevers

HBO The Victorian superhero fantasy unfurls the second part of season 1.

