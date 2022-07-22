Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE Cameras Apple Watch Deals Best Android VPN PlayStation Plus Games Bluetooth Speaker Deal Casper Bedding Sale ISPs With No Data Caps Michaels' Back-To-School Sale
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

Marvel's 'I Am Groot' Trailer Rivals Baby Yoda for Cuteness

San Diego Comic-Con brings the first look at the upcoming animated shorts about your favorite coniferous superhero.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm

You might wonder how Marvel is going to make an entire series about a superhero who only says three words -- so this trailer for I Am Groot will give you a few clues.

Marvel is teasing some upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, with various movies and Disney Plus TV shows on the way. I Am Groot features the woody cutey from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, getting into what looks like a bunch of playful adventures involving cutesy aliens, a dance-off and a leafy dress.

Watch more Marvel on Disney Plus
See at Disney Plus

One way Marvel gets around Groot's limited dialog options is by keeping the episodes short. The series is actually a collection of five shorts.

I Am Groot streams on Disney Plus from Wednesday, Aug. 10. 

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos