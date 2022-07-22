Marvel's 'I Am Groot' Trailer Rivals Baby Yoda for Cuteness

You might wonder how Marvel is going to make an entire series about a superhero who only says three words -- so this trailer for I Am Groot will give you a few clues.

Marvel is teasing some upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, with various movies and Disney Plus TV shows on the way. I Am Groot features the woody cutey from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, getting into what looks like a bunch of playful adventures involving cutesy aliens, a dance-off and a leafy dress.

One way Marvel gets around Groot's limited dialog options is by keeping the episodes short. The series is actually a collection of five shorts.

I Am Groot streams on Disney Plus from Wednesday, Aug. 10.