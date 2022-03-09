Everything Apple Just Announced Antarctica's Most Famous Shipwreck Found Apple's iPhone SE is $429 iOS 15.4 Arrives Next Week 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' tweets classic greeting More Free COVID Tests
Batman Spinoff Game Gotham Knights Gets Oct. 25 Release Date

Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl and Red Hood will face off against the Court of Owls in time for Halloween.

Batgirl is one of the playable characters in Gotham Knights, which comes out Oct. 25.

 WB Montreal

Gotham Knights will come out Oct. 25, developer Warner Bros. Montreal said Wednesday. The DC Comics-inspired co-op adventure game, which stars Batman's sidekicks, will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

The game will pit Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood against the Court of Owls, a spooky criminal group that's been manipulating the city's elites from the shadows for generations, in the aftermath of Batman's apparent death. 

DC fans will have multiple gaming options this year -- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is due out at some point,, and you'll be able to team up with your friends to hunt Superman and other heroes.