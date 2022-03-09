Batman Spinoff Game Gotham Knights Gets Oct. 25 Release Date

WB Montreal

Gotham Knights will come out Oct. 25, developer Warner Bros. Montreal said Wednesday. The DC Comics-inspired co-op adventure game, which stars Batman's sidekicks, will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

The game will pit Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood against the Court of Owls, a spooky criminal group that's been manipulating the city's elites from the shadows for generations, in the aftermath of Batman's apparent death.

DC fans will have multiple gaming options this year -- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is due out at some point,, and you'll be able to team up with your friends to hunt Superman and other heroes.