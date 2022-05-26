'Andor' Trailer Reveals Star Wars Spy Action as 'Rogue One' Prequel Release Date Confirmed

The first trailer for live-action Star Wars show Andor arrived at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim on Thursday, hinting at the spy action coming to Disney Plus. The series will take place before Rogue One and follow the adventures of morally questionable Rebel Alliance agent Cassian Andor.

The series kicks off Aug. 31, with two episodes streaming and more following each Wednesday. Season 1 will have 12 episodes.

The show sees Diego Luna return to the role he played in Rogue One. The trailer depicts lots of evil Imperials looking haughty, but rebellion is brewing among the regular folk of the galaxy (who seem to be color-coded, for some reason). The trailer doens't give much away, but it does give an intriguing taste of the show's espionage tone.

Disney Plus' first live-action Star Wars show, The Mandalorian, proved a big hit when it kicked off in 2019, spawning spinoff The Book of Boba Fett last year. A series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi will kick off on the streaming service this Friday.