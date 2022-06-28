New Gotham Knights Trailer Features a Teleporting Robin

Gotham Knights, an upcoming game from Warner Bros. Games Montréal featuring Batman's supporting characters, dropped a new trailer Tuesday showcasing Robin. This particular Robin is Tim Drake, the third person to put on the domino mask.

The trailer gives fans a glimpse into Robin's acrobatics and combat abilities with his signature quarterstaff. It also teases more unique abilities such as invisibility, possibly powered by WayneTech, and teleportation, which utilizes technology from the Justice League's satellite. Along with his staff, Robin comes equipped with a slingshot, a potential callback to Carrie Kelly, the Robin featured in Frank Miller's Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Games dropped a hefty 13-minute gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights. The main antagonists in Gotham Knights are The Court of Owls.

Gotham Knights is a follow-up to the quartet of Batman Arkham games, developed by Rocksteady and WB Games Montréal. The Arkham series was praised for its tight combat and fully realized world that made players feel like they were in Gotham City. It's considered by many to be the best superhero game series ever made.

Gotham Knights is set to release on Oct. 25, 2022, for Xbox Series, PlayStation 5 and PC.