Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Trailer Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

Black Panther was a mega-hit back in 2018, and a sequel seemed an obvious and immediate plan. But then star Chadwick Boseman passed away of colon cancer, and nothing seemed obvious or immediate. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige promised that Boseman would not be replaced, and future movies would "do Chad proud."

So plenty of fans were eagerly, and maybe nervously, awaiting the first footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That first footage finally came with the release of a trailer at San Diego Comic-Con. You can watch below.

Returning cast members include Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okove, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Letitia Wright as Shuri, and Winston Duke as M'Baku.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to open in theaters on Nov. 11.