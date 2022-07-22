Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE Cameras Apple Watch Deals Best Android VPN PlayStation Plus Games Bluetooth Speaker Deal Casper Bedding Sale ISPs With No Data Caps Michaels' Back-To-School Sale
'What if…?' Season 2 Will Bring More Marvel Multiversal Madness in Early 2023

Captain Carter and company will presumably return in the Disney Plus animated series.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
screen-shot-2021-08-10-at-9-01-23-am-copy.png
Captain Carter will likely return in What If...? season 2, which comes out in early 2023.
Marvel Studios

Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series What If...? season 2 will land on Disney Plus in early 2023, Marvel said during its animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. The series, which started last year, takes us into alternate realities in which major MCU moments play out differently.

Season 1 ended with the Guardians of the Multiverse, a team of heroes from various timelines assembled by the all-seeing Watcher, defeating an Infinity Stone-empowered Ultron.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year, another animated MCU series, will come out in 2024, the company said Friday.

