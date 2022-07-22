Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE Cameras Apple Watch Deals Best Android VPN PlayStation Plus Games Bluetooth Speaker Deal Casper Bedding Sale ISPs With No Data Caps Michaels' Back-To-School Sale
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

'Marvel Zombies' Returns to Creepiest 'What If...?' Reality in 2024

Undead heroes and villains will dominate in this Disney Plus series.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Zombie Scarlet Witch in Marvel's What If...?
The undead Scarlet Witch will apparently return in Marvel Zombies.
Marvel Studios

The next Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series shambled into the halls of San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, with the studio revealing that Marvel Zombies will hit Disney Plus in 2024. It's a spinoff of last year's What If...?, which explored alternate realities in which familiar MCU events play out differently.

One such reality saw heroes, villains and pretty much every other living being get infected with a brain-corrupting virus that gave them the insatiable urge to eat everyone in sight. It was based on an excellent comic series started by The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman in 2005.

The series was among the Marvel shows announced during last November's Disney Plus Day.

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos