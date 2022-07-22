'Marvel Zombies' Returns to Creepiest 'What If...?' Reality in 2024

The next Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series shambled into the halls of San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, with the studio revealing that Marvel Zombies will hit Disney Plus in 2024. It's a spinoff of last year's What If...?, which explored alternate realities in which familiar MCU events play out differently.

One such reality saw heroes, villains and pretty much every other living being get infected with a brain-corrupting virus that gave them the insatiable urge to eat everyone in sight. It was based on started by The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman in 2005.

The series was among the Marvel shows announced during last November's Disney Plus Day.