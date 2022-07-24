Marvel Reveals Phase 6 MCU Plans, Including 2 New Avengers Films

After beginning its Saturday Comic-Con panel by revealing that Phase 4 will end with this year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios blew through Phase 5 announcements, right into its post-2024 plans with some *Phase 6* updates.

Yes, that's right, we got updates on three Marvel Cinematic Universe phases from Marvel.

Similar to The Infinity Saga — the name given at the end of Phase 3 to refer to the first phases of films — the next trio now has a name of their own (thanks in part, we assume, to Kang!): The Multiverse Saga.

Just three films were shown onscreen during the Phase 6 announcement, however, including two Avengers films:

Fantastic Four will release Nov. 8, 2024

will release Nov. 8, 2024 Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025

on May 2, 2025 Avengers: Secret Wars on Nov. 7, 2025

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Deadline after the panel that the Russo brothers are not involved with the next Avengers project. Feige also declined to name the "thematics" of the announced phases, telling Deadline that the studio doesn't usually like to discuss each phase until it's complete, because "all of our stories are both interconnected and hopefully stand apart."

These are unlikely to be the only three Phase 6 movies, rest assured. When the timeline was announced by Marvel president Kevin Feige, you could see there were missing titles — perhaps we can glean something from the open dates and slots pictured here:

We may also get more insight into those open dates at D23 this coming September but, for now, we might as well bask in the possibilities. Earlier in panel, Marvel announced its Phase 5 schedule as well:

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania : Feb, 17, 2023

: Feb, 17, 2023 Secret Invasion (Disney Plus show): Spring 2023

(Disney Plus show): Spring 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 : May 5, 2023

: May 5, 2023 Echo (Disney Plus show): Summer 2023

(Disney Plus show): Summer 2023 Loki , season 2 (Disney Plus show): Summer 2023

, season 2 (Disney Plus show): Summer 2023 The Marvels : July 28, 2023

: July 28, 2023 Ironheart (Disney Plus show): Fall 2023

(Disney Plus show): Fall 2023 Blade : Nov. 3, 2023

: Nov. 3, 2023 Agatha, Coven of Chaos (Disney Plus show, name changed from Agatha: House of Harkness): Winter 2023-24

(Disney Plus show, name changed from Agatha: House of Harkness): Winter 2023-24 Daredevil: Born Again (Disney Plus show): Spring 2024

(Disney Plus show): Spring 2024 Captain America: New World Order : May 3, 2024

: May 3, 2024 Thunderbolts: July 26, 2024

We'll have a lot of Marvel to get through in the coming years. 😅